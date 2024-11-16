Kris Statlander's husband: is she single, married or dating?

Kristen Statlander is an American professional wrestler and stunt performer. She rose to fame after joining All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in 2019. As a stunt performer, she has appeared in a few films, including Ladylike and Rhode to the Top. Her personal life, especially her relationships, has drawn many people’s attention. Who is Kris Statlander’s husband or boyfriend?

Kris Statlander’s professional wrestling journey started in 2016 after leaving college. She has cemented her place in AEW as one of the top female wrestlers. While her career is well-documented, her personal life is shrouded in mystery, leaving many curious about the identity of Kris Statlander's husband, if any.

Full name Kristen Stadtlander Gender Female Date of birth 7 August 1995 Age 29 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth West Islip, New York, United States Current residence New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Ed Statlander Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Partner Caleb Konley College Wrestler, stunt woman Profession Wrestler, stunt performer Instagram @callmekrisstat

Who is Kris Statlander’s husband?

Wrestler Kris Statlander has no husband and has never been married. However, she is in a relationship with fellow wrestler Mason Caleb Burnett, recognised by his ring name Caleb Konley.

The couple has been open about their relationship for several years, sharing their moments on social media and supporting each other in and out of the ring. It is unknown when their relationship started, but it came to the fore in 2020 when they started sharing their pictures on social media. The couple has not announced any plans for an engagement or wedding.

In a YouTube interview with The A2theK Wrestling, Caleb Konley spoke highly about his girlfriend’s wrestling career. He said:

Kris Statlander is awesome. She’s my favourite wrestler to watch. That match with her was one of my favourite matches I’ve ever had to this day. She’s the most determined. She lifts almost as much as me, she’s in the gym more than I am. She’s just a murderer, and she deserves everything she’s getting. From the first day I ever saw her, I knew that she was going to be a giant star.

Before her relationship with Caleb Konley, Kris reportedly dated Max Caster. Max Caster is an American rapper and professional wrestler signed to All Elite Wrestling.

Kris Statlander’s background

Kristen Statlander was born and raised in West Islip, New York, United States. Her father is Ed Statlander, an auto mechanic and co-owner of Stat’s Auto Garage. She has a sister, Sam Statlander, who is an auto enthusiast and arts and crafts vendor.

The American wrestler attended New York College of Health Professions but left after a year. She joined Hollywood Stunts in Brooklyn, New York, where she trained as a stunt double. Later, she enrolled at Create A Pro Wrestling Academy and became the first female graduate.

What is Kris Statlander’s age?

The professional wrestler was born on 7 August 1995, and she is 29 years old as of 2024. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

What is Kris Statlander known for?

Kris Statlander is best recognised as a professional wrestler and stunt performer. After completing her wrestling training, she began her professional wrestling journey, debuting in November 2016 as Liza Verio. She briefly appeared for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and Beyond Wrestling before joining AEW in 2019.

The wrestler made her debut in AEW in November 2019. She has gained prominence through the promotion as a regular appearance and is known for her signature high-flying moves and inverted piledriver. She has had considerable wrestling success, including winning the AEW TBS Championship.

Besides wrestling, she has appeared in a few videos as a stunt performer. Kris has appeared in Ladylike, Rhodes to the Top, and Floor is Lava.

What happened between Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway?

Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway surprised wrestling fans after they parted ways. The two wrestlers joined hands when Mercedes Mone defeated Willow Nightingale and lost her TBS Title. The two also teamed up to frustrate Willow in AEW, and ultimately, Kris beat her in Chicago Street Fight at All Out.

In an interview on Ring The Belle channel, Kris shared why she parted ways with Stokely Hathaway. She said:

I mean, well, for the most part, the billing statement was kind of the big, that’s mostly what happened. We had a common goal in destroying Willow and I think we accomplished that. I think we just didn’t have any sort of, we didn’t have any goals after that. The goal was to take care of her.

Are Kris Statlander and Orange Cassidy still friends?

Wrestlers Kris and Orange Cassidy had been friends for a long time until they broke up after a fight in a dramatic turn of events. In the incident, Kris punched Orange Cassidy in the face after an argument with Trent Beretta. In the aforesaid interview on Ring The Belle, Kris expressed regrets for her actions, saying:

I do have some regrets, I will admit. I don’t think he deserved it because he had been my best friend for so long. I think a lot of things were just really getting to me where it’s like, Best Friends had broken up, Willow was getting a lot more spotlight over me, and I was letting everything get to me, and I was taking it out on the wrong people. I don’t know if there’s ever a chance for reconciliation, but if there were to be, I’d be very grateful because I admire and respect Orange so much.

Kris Statlander’s height and weight

Caleb Konley’s girlfriend is approximately 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall and weighs 143 pounds (65 kilograms).

FAQs

How old is Kris Statlander? Her date of birth is 7 August 1995, and is 29 as of 2024. Where is Kris Statlander from? She hails from West Islip, New York, United States. Where does Kris Statlander live now? She resides in New York City, United States. Who are members of Kris Statlander’s family? Her father is Ed Statlander, an auto mechanic, and her sister is Sam Statlander. Is Kris Statlander in the WWE? She made a few appearances in the WWE at the beginning of her career but is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Does Kris Statlander know ASL? The wrestler is not proficient in sign language but knows the basics, which she uses in the ring as a unique and cool gesture. Is Kris Statlander single? She is not, as she is romantically involved with fellow wrestler Caleb Konley. Their relationship reportedly began in 2020. How tall is Kris Statlander? Her height is approximately 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres).

Many assume that Caleb Konley is Kris Statlander’s husband. The two are romantically involved but have not exchanged marriage vows yet. Kris became a professional wrestler in 2016 and currently thrives in AEW. She is also a stunt performer with a few film appearances.

