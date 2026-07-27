Cristiano Ronaldo is set to star in and executive produce a fictional TV drama about a UK soccer agent called Stanley Dalton

Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn is collaborating with Ronaldo on the project, which has already begun filming in London

Thierry Henry and rapper Dave are among the big names reportedly set to feature in the show titled Day 1s

Life after the World Cup appears to be taking shape for Cristiano Ronaldo, and it has nothing to do with football.

The Portuguese superstar is linked to a new television drama titled Day 1s, a fictional series centred on a UK soccer agent named Stanley Dalton.

Cristiano Ronaldo Lands Major Role in New TV Drama After World Cup Exit

Source: Instagram

According to The Sun, the project pairs Ronaldo with Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn and actor Damian Lewis, with filming already underway in London.

The idea originated with soccer agent Darren Dein, and the production is emerging as the first title from UR•Marv Studios, a joint venture between Ronaldo and Vaughn that spun off from Vaughn's existing Marv Studios banner. The partnership was first made public last year.

A Star-Studded Cast Comes Together

Beyond Lewis in what is expected to be a lead role, the production has attracted some high-profile names from the world of sport and entertainment.

Former Arsenal and France striker Thierry Henry is reportedly among those set to appear, alongside British rapper Dave. Ronaldo himself is attached to both star in the show and serve as an executive producer.

The series has drawn comparisons to The Playoffs, a Brazilian production for Globo that also explored the world of football agency and starred actor Cauã Reymond.

Ronaldo Looks Beyond the Pitch

At 41, the Al-Nassr forward is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, with a career that featured lengthy stints at Real Madrid and Manchester United.

But his international journey reached its conclusion at this year's World Cup, where Portugal were eliminated in the round of 16 by eventual champions Spain.

With his playing days entering their final chapter, the move into television production signals that Ronaldo is already building his legacy off the pitch.

Cristiano Ronaldo makes unexpected career switch with new London-filmed TV series. Credit: Cristiano

Source: Instagram

Reactions trail Cristiano Ronaldo's upcoming series

@Ab_il_ity quizzed:

"Will that include Messi handing his a** down to him in the 2009 UCL final?"

@Orynaaaa penned:

"Ronaldo producing a drama series is a cool pivot."

@wamara_jim77418 said:

"Ronaldo is a star who will always attract attention whenever and wherever he is."

@EricAyodel90479 noted:

"From breaking records on the pitch to potentially lighting up the screen. 👀🎬 A Ronaldo acting debut could definitely spark a massive bidding war."

@Jasmin3Jazz opined:

"Obviously. He is a good drama queen 😂."

Ballon d'Or honours Ronaldo after final World Cup outing

Legit.ng also highlighted facts about Cristiano Ronaldo's emotional exit from the FIFA World Cup following Portugal's defeat to Spain in the round of 16.

His farewell marks not only the conclusion of an illustrious World Cup career but also the end of a transformative era for Portuguese football, as he leaves behind a legacy defined by historic achievements and unmatched records.

Source: Legit.ng