Defence Minister Gen. Christopher Musa said President Bola Tinubu is preparing to announce another pay rise for military personnel

The disclosure came during a one-day workshop for widows and wives of Armed Forces personnel held in Abuja on Monday

The Ministry of Defence organised the event alongside SMEDAN to help military families build sustainable businesses

President Bola Tinubu is set to announce a new round of salary increases for Nigerian military personnel, Defence Minister Gen. Christopher Musa (Rtd.) disclosed on Monday in Abuja.

The minister made the announcement while speaking at a one-day training and financial empowerment workshop for widows and wives of Armed Forces personnel. He said the Federal Government remains committed to adequately rewarding soldiers for the sacrifices they make to keep the country safe.

President Bola Tinubu to announce salary increment for Nigerian soldiers Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The workshop, themed "Renewed Hope for Families of the Armed Forces of Nigeria Through Entrepreneurship and Enterprise Development," was jointly organised by the Ministry of Defence and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN).

Defence minister on supporting military families

Tribune reported that Gen. Musa said the initiative was designed to equip participants with practical business and enterprise management skills so they could set up sustainable ventures, earn income, and contribute to national economic development.

He acknowledged that troops are regularly deployed to dangerous environments for long periods, leaving their families to manage on their own. In light of this, he said the government recognises the essential role that spouses and dependants play in keeping soldiers motivated and effective on the field.

The minister stressed that a capable military is built not only on well-trained personnel and modern equipment, but also on families that are economically stable and well-supported. He added that the government is committed to giving military families the knowledge and skills they need to build secure livelihoods.

Gen. Musa also commended President Tinubu for what he described as the president's consistent focus on improving welfare conditions for members of the Armed Forces and their families.

The workshop focused particularly on wives of non-commissioned officers serving across various operational theatres in the country.

President Bola Tinubu to increase soldiers' salaries Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Atiku tackles Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has turned the tables on the presidency, saying its attempt to drag him before a hypothetical Chinese legal standard has instead shone a spotlight on President Bola Tinubu's own record.

The response came through a statement by Phrank Shaibu, Atiku's Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, after the Presidency's spokesman introduced China into what had been an exchange over the United States Government's reply to a Nigerian diplomatic correspondence.

He pointed out that China imposes the death penalty for the most serious drug offences, arguing that the Presidency's chosen benchmark would invite Nigerians to apply that very standard to Tinubu's administration. Specifically, Atiku's camp raised the matter of $460,000 forfeited to the US Government in a civil forfeiture proceeding, with the funds alleged to be connected to narcotics and money laundering.

Source: Legit.ng