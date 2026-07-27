Heavily armed bandits stormed the Bungudu LGA chairman's residence late at night, killing two police officers, a vigilante and a water vendor

A brother-in-law of Chairman Nura Umar Abdullahi said the attackers had detailed intelligence about the chairman's movements before striking

Family members said security agencies received alerts about suspicious movements in Bungudu town before the attack but did not act

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Zamfara State - Family members of abducted Bungudu Local Government Area Chairman, Hon. Nura Umar Abdullahi, have given chilling accounts of how armed bandits besieged his home in Zamfara State.

The bandits killed four people and held his family captive before carting him away on the night of the attack.

Family claims that bandits knew Bungudu chairman's every move. Photo credit: @iambabangida

Source: Twitter

Abdulssalam Yunusa Mai Jama'a, known as Abbati and a brother-in-law to the chairman, said the gunmen appeared to have inside knowledge of the chairman's movements.

He recalled being woken from sleep by attackers who insisted he was lying when he said the chairman was not home.

"They told me they knew the chairman had arrived with three people and that I was one of them. The others were my elder brother and the chairman's son, Abba. That showed they had accurate information about us."

As reported by Daily Trust, he put the number of attackers at roughly 20, all heavily armed. After failing to force open three entrances to the chairman's apartment, the gunmen took Yunusa outside, bound his hands and left him in the backyard.

He later watched as the chairman's wife and daughter were brought out before the chairman himself was seized.

Chairman pleaded for family's release

As the captives were marched across the main road towards the bush, the chairman repeatedly appealed to the bandits to spare those with him.

"He told them, 'They are all my children. Release them and take only me. I will give you whatever you want.'"

The bandits agreed, releasing the family members while taking the chairman and four other residents: Malam Halliru Ahmad Soja, Husseini Naira, Dan Tandu and a domestic worker named Akilu.

Yunusa said the ordeal began between 10:40 p.m. and 10:50 p.m. and stretched for more than two hours.

He expressed frustration over the slow response from security agencies, saying a timely intervention could have prevented the abductions entirely.

Family claims security agencies warned beforehand

Another family member, Anas Ibrahim, known as Dealer, said residents had noticed suspicious faces moving through Bungudu town before the attack and raised the alarm via social media, yet no action was taken.

He revealed that the attackers posted armed men around neighbouring houses to stop anyone from intervening.

The chairman's elder brother, Alhaji Bello, a former state auditor, was shot three times after coming out of his home upon hearing about the attack.

Anas confirmed that four people died in the violence: two police officers attached to the chairman, a vigilante identified as Nura ADC, and a water vendor known as Ba'are who was caught up in the attack.

The chairman's wife, Balira, said the bandits directed those they freed towards the Yar Zaude area on their way back into town.

"It is heartbreaking that they carried out the operation for hours and left with the chairman without any interruption."

Gunmen abduct Bugundu LG Chairman in Zamfara State.

Source: Original

Bandits kidnap High Court judge

Recall that Justice Faruku Hassan Bunza of the Kebbi State High Court was abducted by suspected bandits from his residence

The Kebbi State Police Command confirmed the incident and said tactical and intelligence operatives had been deployed to rescue the judge unharmed.

The Kebbi State High Court described the abduction as a disturbing development and said it had begun working with security agencies to secure the judge's release.

Bandits kidnap former defence spokesperson, wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that former Director of Defence Information, Rabe Abubakar, and his wife were kidnapped by armed bandits in Katsina State.

Police launch a manhunt and deploy additional tactical units for rescue operations of the former military officer and his spouse.

The driver was injured in the attack, and police urged the public to report credible information.

Source: Legit.ng