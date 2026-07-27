Henley & Partners released the July 2026 edition of its global passport ranking, placing Nigeria at 90th with a visa-free score of 44

Nigeria dropped one spot from 89th in April 2026, though its total number of accessible destinations stayed the same

Nigerian passport holders can reach 44 countries through visa-free entry, visa on arrival, or e-visa, spanning Africa, Asia, and the Caribbean

Nigeria's passport has slipped one position in the July 2026 Henley Passport Index, falling to 90th place globally, though the number of destinations Nigerian citizens can reach without a pre-arranged visa remains at 44.

Henley & Partners released the latest edition of the ranking on Tuesday, assigning Nigeria a visa-free score of 44. The index covers 199 passports worldwide and uses flight and travel data supplied by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to determine how freely each passport allows its holder to move across borders.

All countries Nigerians can freely travel to with their visas Photo Credit: @nigimmigration

Source: Twitter

According to The Nation, Nigeria held 89th place in the April 2026 edition of the same ranking. Despite the modest decline, the country has improved considerably over a longer period, climbing from 94th in 2025 and 103rd in 2021.

List of 44 destinations Nigerians can travel to

The 44 countries accessible to Nigerian passport holders span Africa, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific. They include Barbados, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cape Verde Islands, Chad, Côte d'Ivoire, Dominica, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Haiti, Iran, Kenya, Lebanon, Liberia, Mali, Mauritius, Micronesia, Montserrat, Mozambique, Niger, Niue, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, St. Kitts and Nevis, The Gambia, Togo, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Cook Islands, Comoro Islands, Djibouti, Fiji, Kiribati, and Samoa.

Several destinations on the list do not offer outright visa-free access but instead issue visas on arrival, including Burundi, Cambodia, Madagascar, Maldives, Palau Islands, Samoa, and Timor-Leste.

Entry rules differ by country

Although Nigerian travellers do not need to secure a visa before flying to any of the 44 destinations, the conditions of entry vary from one country to the next. Some grant full visa-free access upon arrival, while others require travellers to obtain a visa on arrival or apply for an electronic visa before departure.

Travellers are advised to confirm the specific entry requirements with the relevant immigration authorities or embassies before making any travel arrangements.

Countries Nigerian passport holders can freely travel to Photo Credit: @nigimmigration

Source: Twitter

US releases new update on dual citizenship

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States government requires all dual national citizens, including children, to enter and exit the country using a valid US passport.

Dual nationals who apply for an ESTA using a foreign passport risk having the authorisation denied or cancelled by the Department of Homeland Security.

US citizens living abroad are urged to check their passport expiry dates before travelling, as passports must generally be valid for at least six months.

Source: Legit.ng