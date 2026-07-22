Why is Stevie leaving GMM? Everything we know about her next chapter

Why is Stevie leaving GMM? Stevie Wynne Levine announced that she would be leaving Good Mythical Morning (GMM) in February 2026 after more than 13 years to refocus on hands-on creative work. Rather than running a large company, the American comedian left to get back to the creative process she loves most.

Stevie Levine promotes the limited-edition 2023 Proud Mythical Beast apparel line from Good Mythical Morning to raise funds for Outright International. Photo: @steviewlevine (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Stevie Wynne Levine is a longtime producer, known for her contribution to Good Mythical Morning alongside Rhett and Link.

alongside Rhett and Link. She announced her departure from GMM in a pre-recorded statement on 13 February 2026 .

in a pre-recorded statement on . Stevie's final episode on GMM aired on 13 March 2026 .

. Stevie Levine revealed that her decision was tied to Rhett McLaughlin's 2025 heart surgery .

. There is no confirmed dispute between Stevie Levine, Rhett McLaughlin, and Charles Lincoln 'Link' Neal III.

Who is Stevie Wynne Levine?

Stevie Wynne Levine is an American producer and comedian best known as the voice of GMM on the variety web show Good Mythical Morning.

She was born on 4 November 1987 in Harlingen, Texas, United States. The former member of the Mythical crew is 38 years old as of July 2026, and her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Stevie Levine pictured on an outdoors photoshoot. Photo: @steviewlevine

Source: Instagram

According to her LinkedIn profile, Stevie attended Syracuse University, where she pursued a Bachelor of Science in Television, Radio, and Film with a minor in Entrepreneurship and Emerging Enterprises.

Stevie began her career as a producer at Collective Digital Studio in September 2011. At about the same time, she also produced shows for Red Hour Films until December 2011. In 2012, she worked for Mondo Media as a production manager.

The American comedian joined Rhett & Link, Inc. in November 2013, first as a production manager and later as the head of production and development. Over the following thirteen years, she rose to executive producer and talent.

While at Mythical Entertainment, she accomplished several milestones, including winning over sixteen Webby Awards, five Streamy Awards, twelve Telly Awards, six Signal Awards, and two Shorty Awards. Stevie was named one of Variety’s ‘Hollywood’s New Leaders' and was included on every Forbes top-earning or influential creators list from 2022 to 2026.

Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal alongside their longtime executive producer, Stevie Wynne Levine (C). Photo: @Mythical

Source: Twitter

Why is Stevie leaving GMM?

On 13 February 2026, Stevie Levine announced her departure on Good Mythical Morning. In her end-of-an-era announcement, she began considering leaving after Rhett McLaughlin's 2025 heart surgery. In the announcement, she said,

As many of you know, Rhett started experiencing some heart issues in the summer of last year, and he underwent surgery in the fall. And the kind of gravity, or the weight of those circumstances, led to some important moments of reflection. And the guys and I had some serious conversations about life, about life in general, about life outside of work...

She continued,

And I love Mythical... But with everything going on in the world right now and these larger life conversations that the guys and I have had, I've come to realise that I need to start putting myself first. And to do that, I need to find a way to go back to doing what I love the most, creating. And so, I never thought I'd be saying this. I'm leaving Mythical.

Stevie Wynne Levine pictured during her departure announcement from Mythical Entertainment in February 2026. Photo: @NerdCorpsGroup

Source: Facebook

A day after her initial announcement (14 February 2026), Stevie shared a second statement, appreciating her colleagues and fans in an Instagram post, which partly read,

I cannot thank you enough for all the love, mythical beasts. My whole life I’ve anchored my self-worth to a list of achievements that never seem to be enough, but this past month you’ve made me realise that what mattered most to you all this time wasn’t the number of things we’ve accomplished. It was just me being me. I think that realisation may be the best gift you could give anyone. So, thank you.

What happened to Stevie on GMM?

Stevie's departure statement has done little to dissuade online speculation over controversy with Stevie, Link, and Rhett on GMM. In a GMM-focused Reddit thread, commenters speculated that the show may be entering a new phase or gradually winding down, citing developments such as the sale of Sporked and the cancellation of Good Mythical Weekend (GMV).

Stevie Wynne Levine (C) embraces GMM hosts Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal during her exit announcement. Photo: @svlmonskinrolls

Source: Twitter

They also suggested that Stevie may have chosen to leave the show because she had different financial considerations, lower than Rhett and Link.

In her original pre-recorded statement, she explained that her role at Mythical had grown too large, keeping her away from her passion as a creator,

My goal was never to build and oversee a large company. My love, my passion, my drive has always been to create. But as Mythical grew, like many leaders at fast-growing companies, my responsibilities grew, and the needs of the company got more complex; our team expanded, and personnel management became a weighty priority... The net effect of all that growth was that I was spending less and less time on the one thing that I am most passionate about, creating.

FAQs

What is Stevie's real name in GMM? Stevie’s real name is Stephanie Wynne Levine. How old is Stevie in Good Mythical Morning? Born on 4 November 1987, Stevie is 38 years old as of July 2026. Is Stevie Wynne Levine married? Levine is in a long-term relationship with her partner, Cassie Cobb. How much does Stevie Wynne Levine make? Stevie's exact salary as the Chief Creative Officer of Mythical Entertainment is not publicly disclosed. How much is Stevie from GMM worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Stevie Levine's net worth is estimated to be around $2 million. How long has Stevie been with GMM? She has worked with Good Mythical Morning and Mythical Entertainment for more than a decade. When did Stevie leave GMM? The former web producer announced her departure on 13 February 2026. Why is Stevie quitting Good Mythical Morning? Stevie Levine chose to leave the show to pursue her own path and become an independent content creator. Who is replacing Stevie on GMM? Good Mythical Morning has not announced a direct replacement for Stevie Wynne Levine. Is Stevie still with Rhett and Link? Stevie officially departed Mythical Entertainment and her role with Rhett and Link in early 2026. Will Stevie ever come back to GMM? While the comedian and producer has permanently stepped down from her staff position, she is expected to return as a guest in future episodes. What is Stevie doing now after GMM? Stevie has not publicly detailed any specific new projects.

Stevie Wynne Levine, Chief Creative Officer and longtime Voice of GMM, announced that she was leaving Good Mythical Morning after more than thirteen years. Her departure was driven by her own desire to prioritise hands-on creative work over company leadership, despite speculation over controversy.

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