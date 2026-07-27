Peter Okoye, known as Mr P, made a bold claim about Nigerian languages while sharing a post from Paris

The singer's comment about his children speaking French fluently quickly drew mixed reactions online

Many fans called out Mr P for his remarks, pointing to his own use of Igbo and Yoruba in his music

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye, better known as Mr P of the defunct Psquare group, has found himself at the centre of a heated online debate after appearing to downplay the value of Nigerian languages compared to foreign ones.

The controversy began when the singer shared a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account while visiting Paris, expressing admiration for how fluently his children speak French.

Music star Peter Okoye celebrates as his children speak French. Credit: peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

He wrote: "Still in Paris! Watching my kids speak French so effortlessly makes me think… maybe it's time to own a crib here in Paris."

Mr P's Comment on Nigerian Languages

The post alone was enough to spark curiosity, but it was his response to a fan that really set things off. When a follower asked, "Hope they can speak Igbo, too?", Mr P did not hold back. "And who naija language help? Make I hear word abeg," he replied, suggesting he sees little practical benefit in Nigerian languages for his children.

The remark quickly drew significant backlash, with many social media users accusing the singer of contradicting himself.

Critics were quick to note that Igbo phrases and expressions, alongside Yoruba, feature prominently in a number of his songs, raising questions about why he would publicly dismiss languages he has commercially benefited from.

Mr P is one half of the iconic Psquare duo alongside his twin brother Paul Okoye. The brothers, who have separately pursued solo careers in recent years, built much of their fame on Afrobeats and R&B music deeply rooted in Nigerian cultural expression.

Reactions to Peter Okoye's stance

The pushback online was swift and pointed, as many expressed disappointment in the singer.

The debate has since widened into a broader conversation about language, identity, and what it means to raise children outside Nigeria in the current era of Japa migration.

sambuddybest commented:

"But you used Igbo in most of your songs. Was it not helpful?"

OluwaLay reacted:

"deep down, you know what you said doesn’t make sense, or maybe you’re clout chasing. whichever one, you have inferiority complex. my only ask is that you don’t pass down this slave mentality down to your kids."

AnizobaJude commented:

"This is a wrong assertion, and a poor mindset amongst our people. Especially Ndigbo. Terrible! It isn't about a "language helping anyone "...Its about identity and heritage."

toblex_123 said:

"After Una don benefit everything from the naija language abi na French carry u reach where you dey, una just like to the down on the country like say no be there them born Una just to suit your narrative."

Peter Okoye locks horns with man

Legit.ng also reported Peter Okoye had a heated moment with a troll who told him to reconcile with his twin brother Rudeboy.

The singer shared a throwback picture of his humble beginnings without putting his twin in the picture.

An overzealous fan came forward to taunt his post, which didn’t end well, as they both attracted attention online.

Source: Legit.ng