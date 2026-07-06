Brian Littrell currently ranks as the richest Backstreet Boy with an estimated net worth of $45 million. Other members have fortunes ranging from $20 million to $40 million. These individual fortunes stem not just from Backstreet Boys record sales and tours, but also from various solo projects, Las Vegas residencies, acting gigs, and outside business ventures.

Brian Littrell, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter and AJ McLean. Photo: Gilbert Flores, Miikka Skaffari, Rich Polk, Tim Mosenfelder, Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

Source: Original

Key takeaways

Brian Littrell earned the majority of his money as a lead vocalist for the Backstreet Boys, through a lucrative solo career in Christian music, and from royalties on his extensive catalogue.

lead vocalist for the Backstreet Boys, through a lucrative solo career in Christian music, and from royalties on his extensive catalogue. Even with his solo career, Nick Carter is not the richest. His net worth is about $35 million , which is lower than Brian’s.

is not the richest. His net worth is about , which is lower than Brian’s. The group made immense wealth through global record sales and highly lucrative events, including their Las Vegas residency shows.

Individually, each member boosted their bank accounts through solo music, acting, and unique business ventures.

Who is the richest Backstreet Boy? A closer look at their net worths

In compiling and ranking the richest Backstreet Boys, we relied on widely reported estimates while recognising that individual fortunes can change over time. The figures cited are drawn from publicly available data and reputable entertainment and finance sources, including Celebrity Net Worth.

Member Net worth Brian Littrell $45 million Howie Dorough $40 million Kevin Richardson $40 million Nick Carter $35 million AJ McLean $20 million

5. AJ McLean ($20 million)

AJ McLean at Paramount Theatre on 3 June 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Brianna Bryson

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Alexander James McLean

: Alexander James McLean Date of birth : 9 January 1978

: 9 January 1978 Age : 48 years old (as of 2026)

: 48 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: West Palm Beach, Florida, United States

AJ McLean, known as the "bad boy" of the Backstreet Boys, has an estimated net worth of $20 million. Most of his wealth comes from the Backstreet Boys’ global success. AJ previously performed under the alias Johnny No Name, a side project focused on rock and funk.

He has released solo albums, including Have It All and My Name Is Alexander James. In addition, he regularly tours as a solo artist, headlining independent shows. Besides music, AJ has appeared on shows like Dancing with the Stars, RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race, and Building the Band.

The popular singer has also explored business ventures, including Ava Dean Beauty, a vegan nail polish line inspired by his daughters, and Skulleeroz Vapour, a custom e-cigarette liquid brand.

4. Nick Carter ($35 million)

Nick Carter at the Ford Center at The Star on 8 May 2025 in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Nickolas Gene Carter

: Nickolas Gene Carter Date of birth : 28 January 1980

: 28 January 1980 Age : 46 years old (as of 2026)

: 46 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Jamestown, New York, United States

Nick Carter’s net worth is estimated at $35 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Most of his long-term wealth comes from the Backstreet Boys’ global tours, album sales, and residencies, which continue to generate major income today. Outside the band, Nick launched a solo career in 2002 with his debut album Now or Never.

The album debuted at number 17 on the US Billboard 200 and achieved Gold status in both the US and Canada, selling over 500,000 copies globally. He has also released more solo albums, including I'm Taking Off (2011), All American (2015), and Love Life Tragedy (2025).

Outside of music, Nick has starred in various TV shows, including House of Carters and I Heart Nick Carter. He also appeared as a contestant on competition shows such as Dancing with the Stars and The Masked Singer, and served as a judge on Boy Band.

3. Kevin Richardson ($40 million)

Kevin Richardson at the 2026 BottleRock festival at Napa Valley Expo on 24 May 2026 in Napa, California. Photo: Miikka Skaffari

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Kevin Scott Richardson

: Kevin Scott Richardson Date of birth : 3 October 1971

: 3 October 1971 Age : 54 years old (as of 2026)

: 54 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Lexington, Kentucky, United States

As of 2026, Kevin Richardson’s net worth is allegedly $40 million, built mainly from his long career with the Backstreet Boys. He played a key role in the group’s early success and global rise, including signing a historic $60 million record deal with Jive Records.

Outside of music, Kevin also explored acting and theatre. He made his Broadway debut in Chicago, where he played Billy Flynn and performed in cities including New York, London, and Japan. He has also starred in independent films such as The Bloody Indulgent and composed the full musical soundtrack for the animated film The Spirit Bear.

Kevin has further expanded his career into fashion and brand work. He has modelled for luxury brands like Versace, appeared in high-end magazine shoots such as Vogue, and worked with companies like TAG Heuer.

2. Howie Dorough ($40 million)

Howie Dorough at Flamingo Theater at The Four Ambassadors on 16 October 2025 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Jason Koerner

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Howard Dwaine Dorough

: Howard Dwaine Dorough Date of birth : 22 August 1973

: 22 August 1973 Age : 52 years old (as of 2026)

: 52 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Orlando, Florida, United States

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Howie Dorough’s net worth is estimated at $40 million, making him one of the wealthiest members of the Backstreet Boys. A large part of his wealth comes from the group’s global success, with millions of records sold and major world tours over the years.

He also explored a solo career, releasing his debut album Back to Me in 2011, and appeared in TV and film projects such as Roswell and Dead 7. Outside of entertainment, Howie has invested in real estate. He and his brother founded Sweet D, Inc., a development company that has worked on condominiums, hotels, and waterfront properties.

He also runs HC Entertainment and 3 Street Management, which focus on developing and managing new talent in the music industry.

1. Brian Littrell ($45 million)

Brian Littrell at the 60th Academy Of Country Music Awards held at the Ford Center at The Star on 8 May 2025 in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Rich Polk

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Brian Thomas Littrell

: Brian Thomas Littrell Date of birth : 20 February 1975

: 20 February 1975 Age : 51 years old (as of 2026)

: 51 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Lexington, Kentucky, United States

Brian Littrell is the richest member of the Backstreet Boys, with an estimated net worth of about $45 million. Most of his fortune comes from being a lead vocalist for the Backstreet Boys. The group has sold over 130 million records worldwide, toured in sold-out stadiums, and earned millions from residencies like their Las Vegas shows.

Outside the band, Brian launched a solo career in Christian music. He released a solo album, Welcome Home, in 2006. The album reached number 3 on the Christian Albums chart and sold over 100,000 copies.

The singer has also appeared on TV shows like Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Dynasty. He starred as himself in the hit comedy film This Is the End. Brian has also played in official celebrity NBA and baseball tours.

Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, AJ McLean, and Brian Littrell of Backstreet Boys at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on 8 May 2025 in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Who are the Backstreet Boys members?

The Backstreet Boys consist of five original members: Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson.

Which Backstreet Boy has the most money?

Brian Littrell is the richest member of the Backstreet Boys with an estimated net worth of $45 million.

Where are the Backstreet Boys now?

The Backstreet Boys are actively performing together, currently headlining a massive, highly successful concert residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas. All five original members are still in the group.

What is Backstreet Boys' net worth?

The Backstreet Boys have a combined total net worth of roughly $180 million to $200 million.

The Backstreet Boys have all built impressive fortunes from decades of global success in music, touring, solo careers and business ventures. While each member is worth tens of millions of dollars, Brian Littrell stands out as the richest Backstreet Boy, with an estimated net worth of about $45 million.

Legit.ng also published an article on the net worth of the RHOBH cast. The cast has built their wealth through real estate, fashion, entertainment, and work in Hollywood. Their estimated fortunes range from $5 million to $350 million.

Kathy Hilton is the wealthiest member of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, with an estimated net worth of $350 million. Southern socialite Sutton Stracke has a reported net worth of $50 million, built from her fashion boutique and a substantial divorce settlement.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng