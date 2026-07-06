Who is the richest Backstreet Boy? Hint: it's not the one who went solo, despite what you'd think
Brian Littrell currently ranks as the richest Backstreet Boy with an estimated net worth of $45 million. Other members have fortunes ranging from $20 million to $40 million. These individual fortunes stem not just from Backstreet Boys record sales and tours, but also from various solo projects, Las Vegas residencies, acting gigs, and outside business ventures.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Who is the richest Backstreet Boy? A closer look at their net worths
- Who are the Backstreet Boys members?
- Which Backstreet Boy has the most money?
- Where are the Backstreet Boys now?
- What is Backstreet Boys' net worth?
Key takeaways
- Brian Littrell earned the majority of his money as a lead vocalist for the Backstreet Boys, through a lucrative solo career in Christian music, and from royalties on his extensive catalogue.
- Even with his solo career, Nick Carter is not the richest. His net worth is about $35 million, which is lower than Brian’s.
- The group made immense wealth through global record sales and highly lucrative events, including their Las Vegas residency shows.
- Individually, each member boosted their bank accounts through solo music, acting, and unique business ventures.
Who is the richest Backstreet Boy? A closer look at their net worths
In compiling and ranking the richest Backstreet Boys, we relied on widely reported estimates while recognising that individual fortunes can change over time. The figures cited are drawn from publicly available data and reputable entertainment and finance sources, including Celebrity Net Worth.
Member
Net worth
Brian Littrell
$45 million
Howie Dorough
$40 million
Kevin Richardson
$40 million
Nick Carter
$35 million
AJ McLean
$20 million
5. AJ McLean ($20 million)
- Full name: Alexander James McLean
- Date of birth: 9 January 1978
- Age: 48 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: West Palm Beach, Florida, United States
AJ McLean, known as the "bad boy" of the Backstreet Boys, has an estimated net worth of $20 million. Most of his wealth comes from the Backstreet Boys’ global success. AJ previously performed under the alias Johnny No Name, a side project focused on rock and funk.
He has released solo albums, including Have It All and My Name Is Alexander James. In addition, he regularly tours as a solo artist, headlining independent shows. Besides music, AJ has appeared on shows like Dancing with the Stars, RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race, and Building the Band.
The popular singer has also explored business ventures, including Ava Dean Beauty, a vegan nail polish line inspired by his daughters, and Skulleeroz Vapour, a custom e-cigarette liquid brand.
4. Nick Carter ($35 million)
- Full name: Nickolas Gene Carter
- Date of birth: 28 January 1980
- Age: 46 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Jamestown, New York, United States
Nick Carter’s net worth is estimated at $35 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Most of his long-term wealth comes from the Backstreet Boys’ global tours, album sales, and residencies, which continue to generate major income today. Outside the band, Nick launched a solo career in 2002 with his debut album Now or Never.
The album debuted at number 17 on the US Billboard 200 and achieved Gold status in both the US and Canada, selling over 500,000 copies globally. He has also released more solo albums, including I'm Taking Off (2011), All American (2015), and Love Life Tragedy (2025).
Outside of music, Nick has starred in various TV shows, including House of Carters and I Heart Nick Carter. He also appeared as a contestant on competition shows such as Dancing with the Stars and The Masked Singer, and served as a judge on Boy Band.
3. Kevin Richardson ($40 million)
- Full name: Kevin Scott Richardson
- Date of birth: 3 October 1971
- Age: 54 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Lexington, Kentucky, United States
As of 2026, Kevin Richardson’s net worth is allegedly $40 million, built mainly from his long career with the Backstreet Boys. He played a key role in the group’s early success and global rise, including signing a historic $60 million record deal with Jive Records.
Outside of music, Kevin also explored acting and theatre. He made his Broadway debut in Chicago, where he played Billy Flynn and performed in cities including New York, London, and Japan. He has also starred in independent films such as The Bloody Indulgent and composed the full musical soundtrack for the animated film The Spirit Bear.
Kevin has further expanded his career into fashion and brand work. He has modelled for luxury brands like Versace, appeared in high-end magazine shoots such as Vogue, and worked with companies like TAG Heuer.
2. Howie Dorough ($40 million)
- Full name: Howard Dwaine Dorough
- Date of birth: 22 August 1973
- Age: 52 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Orlando, Florida, United States
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Howie Dorough’s net worth is estimated at $40 million, making him one of the wealthiest members of the Backstreet Boys. A large part of his wealth comes from the group’s global success, with millions of records sold and major world tours over the years.
He also explored a solo career, releasing his debut album Back to Me in 2011, and appeared in TV and film projects such as Roswell and Dead 7. Outside of entertainment, Howie has invested in real estate. He and his brother founded Sweet D, Inc., a development company that has worked on condominiums, hotels, and waterfront properties.
He also runs HC Entertainment and 3 Street Management, which focus on developing and managing new talent in the music industry.
1. Brian Littrell ($45 million)
- Full name: Brian Thomas Littrell
- Date of birth: 20 February 1975
- Age: 51 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Lexington, Kentucky, United States
Brian Littrell is the richest member of the Backstreet Boys, with an estimated net worth of about $45 million. Most of his fortune comes from being a lead vocalist for the Backstreet Boys. The group has sold over 130 million records worldwide, toured in sold-out stadiums, and earned millions from residencies like their Las Vegas shows.
Outside the band, Brian launched a solo career in Christian music. He released a solo album, Welcome Home, in 2006. The album reached number 3 on the Christian Albums chart and sold over 100,000 copies.
The singer has also appeared on TV shows like Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Dynasty. He starred as himself in the hit comedy film This Is the End. Brian has also played in official celebrity NBA and baseball tours.
Who are the Backstreet Boys members?
The Backstreet Boys consist of five original members: Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson.
Which Backstreet Boy has the most money?
Brian Littrell is the richest member of the Backstreet Boys with an estimated net worth of $45 million.
Where are the Backstreet Boys now?
The Backstreet Boys are actively performing together, currently headlining a massive, highly successful concert residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas. All five original members are still in the group.
What is Backstreet Boys' net worth?
The Backstreet Boys have a combined total net worth of roughly $180 million to $200 million.
The Backstreet Boys have all built impressive fortunes from decades of global success in music, touring, solo careers and business ventures. While each member is worth tens of millions of dollars, Brian Littrell stands out as the richest Backstreet Boy, with an estimated net worth of about $45 million.
Legit.ng also published an article on the net worth of the RHOBH cast. The cast has built their wealth through real estate, fashion, entertainment, and work in Hollywood. Their estimated fortunes range from $5 million to $350 million.
Kathy Hilton is the wealthiest member of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, with an estimated net worth of $350 million. Southern socialite Sutton Stracke has a reported net worth of $50 million, built from her fashion boutique and a substantial divorce settlement.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Night Mongina (Lifestyle writer) Night Mongina is a writer at Legit.ng. She joined the team in August 2021 and has over four years of professional writing experience. Previously, she was a freelance writer for the Kenya News Agency from 2016 to 2017. In 2023, Night won the Legit Writer of the Year Award. She holds a Diploma in Health Records and Information from Kisii University (2018). Night also completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in March 2024. Email: nightmongina@gmail.com