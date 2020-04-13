Kelly Reilly's bio: age, measurements, husband, movies and TV shows

Great actors and actresses are passionate about performing. They can connect with different audiences and confidently portray various characters convincingly. Kelly Reilly has mastered these things, and today, she is recognised among the best actresses in England.

Kelly Reilly in an animal print top. Photo: @mzkellyreilly

Source: Instagram

What most people do not know about Kelly Reilly is that she wrote to the producers of a television show to be considered for a role. Not many people would make such a bold move. Since starting her acting career, she has bagged many acting gigs, and she has been nominated for various awards for her excellent portrayal of different characters.

Profile summary

Full name: Jessica Kelly Siobhán Reilly

Jessica Kelly Siobhán Reilly Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 1 8th July 1977

8th July 1977 Age: 44 years (as of 2021)

44 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Place of birth: Surrey, England, United Kingdom

Surrey, England, United Kingdom Nationality: English

English Ethnicity: Irish

Irish Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height: 5 feet 6 inches

5 feet 6 inches Height in centimetres: 168

168 Height in metres: 1.68

1.68 Weight in kilogrammes: 58

58 Weight in pounds: 128

128 Hair colour: Auburn

Auburn Eye colour: Green

Green Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Kyle Baugher

Kyle Baugher Father: Jack Reilly

Jack Reilly Brother: Neil Reilly

Neil Reilly Alma mater: Tolworth Girls' School in Kingston

Tolworth Girls' School in Kingston Profession: Actress

Actress Instagram: @mzkellyreilly

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Kelly Reilly's biography

Who is Kelly Reilly? She is an actress whose full name is Jessica Kelly Siobhán Reilly. She was born in Surrey, England, United Kingdom. She resides both in the Hamptons and Manhattan.

How old is Kelly Reilly?

Kelly Reilly's age is 44 years as of 2021, and Cancer is her Zodiac sign. She was born on 18th July 1977.

Actress Kelly Reilly posing for a picture in a cowgirl outfit. Photo: @mzkellyreilly

Source: Instagram

What nationality is Kelly Reilly?

Her nationality is British, but both her parents have Irish roots. Therefore, her ethnicity is Irish.

READ ALSO: Who is Ally Hardesty? Bio, net worth, Vlog Squad, Anna Campbell drama

Is Kelly Reilly Kevin Costner's daughter?

The talented actress is his on-screen daughter in the show dubbed Yellowstone. She has played the role of Beth Dutton, the daughter of John Dutton, since mid-2018. Kevin Costner portrays the character of John Dutton.

Kelly Reilly's family

However, in real life, the actress was born to father Jack Reilly, who worked as a police officer. Her mother worked as a receptionist in a hospital.

She has an older brother named Neil Reilly, a professional golf player. She and her brother were raised in a Catholic household. However, she chose to distance herself from Catholicism in her adulthood.

Educational background

The actress went to Tolworth Girls' School in Kingston. She studied drama for her GSCE.

Career

The actress did not start her career in a conventional manner. She wrote a letter to the producers of Prime Suspect requesting a role. She was invited for an audition six months later and got her first role.

What has Kelly Reilly played in? She has starred in many television series and films, and she is known for her great on-screen presence.

READ ALSO: Kat Timpf's bio: age, height, salary, net worth, husband

Filmography

She has also featured in several stage plays as well. Kelly Reilly's movies and TV shows are listed below.

Kelly Reilly's TV shows

Prime Suspect: Inner Circles (1995): This was her first professional role. She was invited by the producers of this television film for an audition about six months after writing to them. She portrayed the character of Polly Henry.

This was her first professional role. She was invited by the producers of this television film for an audition about six months after writing to them. She portrayed the character of Polly Henry. The Biz (1995): She was Laura in this show.

She was Laura in this show. Bramwell (1996): She acted as Kathleen Le Saux in one episode of this television series.

She acted as Kathleen Le Saux in one episode of this television series. Poldark (1996): She portrayed the character of Clowance Poldark in this television film.

She portrayed the character of Clowance Poldark in this television film. Sharman (1996): She acted as Sophie Bright in one episode.

She acted as Sophie Bright in one episode. The Ruth Rendell Mysteries (1996): She acted as Kimberly in two episodes.

She acted as Kimberly in two episodes. Rebecca (1997): She was in two episodes as Clarice.

She was in two episodes as Clarice. Pie in the Sky (1997): She featured as Tina in one episode.

She featured as Tina in one episode. The History of Tom Jones, a Foundling (1997): She was in three episodes as Nancy Miller.

She was in three episodes as Nancy Miller. The Children of the New Forest (1998): She featured in this television film as Patience Heatherstone.

She featured in this television film as Patience Heatherstone. Wonderful You (1999): She featured as Nancy in five episodes.

She featured as Nancy in five episodes. S*x 'n' Death (1999): She acted as Julie in this television film.

She acted as Julie in this television film. The Safe House (2002): She portrayed the character of Fiona "Finn" MacKenzie in this television film.

She portrayed the character of Fiona "Finn" MacKenzie in this television film. Agatha Christie's Poirot (2003): She acted as Mary Gerrard in one episode.

She acted as Mary Gerrard in one episode. A for Andromeda (2006): She was Christine Jones / Andromeda in this television film.

She was Christine Jones / Andromeda in this television film. Joe's Palace (2007): She portrayed the role of Charlotte in this television film.

She portrayed the role of Charlotte in this television film. He Kills Coppers (2008): She acted as Jeannie in this television film.

She acted as Jeannie in this television film. Above Suspicion (2009): She portrayed the role of DC/ DI Anna Travis.

She portrayed the role of DC/ DI Anna Travis. Above Suspicion: The Red Dahlia (2010): She reprised the role of DC/ DI Anna Travis in this series.

She reprised the role of DC/ DI Anna Travis in this series. Above Suspicion: Deadly Intent (2011): She was DC/ DI Anna Travis in this series.

She was DC/ DI Anna Travis in this series. Above Suspicion: Silent Scream (2012): This was her fourth time acting as DC/ DI Anna Travis.

This was her fourth time acting as DC/ DI Anna Travis. Black Box (2014): She was Dr. Catherine Black, a leading character in 13 episodes. In this ABC series, she was a renowned neuroscientist who investigated and unravelled the mysteries of the human brain. She hid the fact that she had bipolar disorder.

She was Dr. Catherine Black, a leading character in 13 episodes. In this ABC series, she was a renowned neuroscientist who investigated and unravelled the mysteries of the human brain. She hid the fact that she had bipolar disorder. True Detective (2015): She portrayed the role of Jordan Semyon, who was one of the main characters in eight episodes. She joined the HBO show in its second season, and she acted as the wife of Frank Semyon (played by Vince Vaughn.)

She portrayed the role of Jordan Semyon, who was one of the main characters in eight episodes. She joined the HBO show in its second season, and she acted as the wife of Frank Semyon (played by Vince Vaughn.) Britannia (2018): She acted as Kerra in nine episodes.

She acted as Kerra in nine episodes. Yellowstone (2018- 2021): She portrays the role of Beth Dutton, who is one of the main characters. The show has aired on Paramount Network since the 20th June 2018.

Kelly Reilly posing for a selfie in a car. Photo: @mzkellyreilly

Source: Instagram

Movies

Maybe Baby (2000): This was her first movie, where she portrayed the character of Nimnh.

This was her first movie, where she portrayed the character of Nimnh. Peaches (2000): She portrayed the character of Cherry.

She portrayed the character of Cherry. Last Orders (2001): She acted as young Amy.

She acted as young Amy. Starched (2001): She acted as a maid in this short film.

She acted as a maid in this short film. Pot Luck (2002): She portrayed the role of Wendy.

She portrayed the role of Wendy. Dead Bodies (2003): She acted as Viv McCormack in this film.

She acted as Viv McCormack in this film. The Libertine (2004): She portrayed the role of Jane.

She portrayed the role of Jane. Russian Dolls (Les Poupées russes) (2005): She acted as Wendy.

She acted as Wendy. Pride & Prejudice (2005): She portrayed the role of Caroline Bingley.

She portrayed the role of Caroline Bingley. Mrs Henderson Presents (2005): She portrayed the role of Maureen.

She portrayed the role of Maureen. Puffball (2007): She acted as Liffey.

She acted as Liffey. Eden Lake (2008): She portrayed the character of Jenny.

She portrayed the character of Jenny. Me and Orson Welles (2008): She acted as Muriel Brassler.

She acted as Muriel Brassler. Sherlock Holmes (2009): She featured in the film as Mary Morstan.

She featured in the film as Mary Morstan. Shell Shock (2009): She featured in the movie as Diane.

She featured in the movie as Diane. Meant to Be (2010): She featured in the film as Amanda.

She featured in the film as Amanda. Ti presento un amico (2010): She featured as Sarah in this movie.

She featured as Sarah in this movie. Citizen Gangster (2011): She was in this production as Doreen Boyd.

She was in this production as Doreen Boyd. Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011): She was in this movie as Mary Watson.

She was in this movie as Mary Watson. Flight (2012): She portrayed the character of Nicole.

She portrayed the character of Nicole. A Single Shot (2013): She was Jess in this movie.

She was Jess in this movie. Chinese Puzzle (2013): She acted as Wendy.

She acted as Wendy. Calvary (2014): She acted as Fiona Lavelle.

She acted as Fiona Lavelle. Heaven Is for Real (2014): She was Sonja Burpo.

She was Sonja Burpo. Set Fire to the Stars (2014): She was Caitlin in this film.

She was Caitlin in this film. Innocence (2014): She acted as Pamela Hamilton.

She acted as Pamela Hamilton. Bastille Day (2016): She acted as Karen Dacre.

She acted as Karen Dacre. 10x10 (2018): She was Cathy in this movie.

She was Cathy in this movie. Eli (2019): She featured in the film as Rose.

She featured in the film as Rose. Promises (2021): She portrayed the character of Laura.

She portrayed the character of Laura. Eight for Silver (2021): She acted as Isabelle Laurent.

In 2015, the actress debuted on Broadway in the play dubbed Old Times by Harold Pinter at the American Airlines Theatre. She has since featured in many other stage plays.

READ ALSO: Raphael Alejandro’s bio: age, height, family, movies and TV shows

Actress Kelly Reilly looking fierce during a photoshoot. Photo: @mzkellyreilly

Source: Instagram

Kelly Reilly's nominations and awards

The actress has been nominated for awards a few times, and she has bagged seven wins so far.

Alliance of Women Film Journalists

In 2013, she won the Most Egregious Age Difference Between the Leading Man and the Love Interest EDA Special Mention Award for her work in Flight. She shared the award with Denzel Washington and Nadine Velazquez.

British Independent Film Awards

In 2005, she was nominated in the category of Best Supporting Actor/Actress for her work in Mrs Henderson Presents.

for her work in In 2008, she was nominated for the award of Best Actress for her role in Eden Lake.

Cannes Film Festival

In 2005, she won the Female Revelation Chopard Trophy.

Crime Thriller Awards, UK

In 2008, she was nominated for the Dagger Award for Best Leading Actress for her role in He Kills Coppers.

César Awards, France

In 2006, she was nominated in the category of Best Supporting Actress (Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle) for her role in Les poupées russes.

Empire Awards, United Kingdom

In 2006, she won the Best Newcomer Empire Award for her work in Mrs Henderson Presents.

Fright Meter Awards

In 2008, she won the Best Actress prize for her work in Eden Lake.

Hollywood Film Awards

In 2012, she won the Spotlight Award for her role in Flight.

London Critics Circle Film Awards

In 2006, she won the British Newcomer of the Year ALFS Award for her role in Mrs Henderson Presents.

National Board of Review, United States of America

In 2005, she won the Best Acting by an Ensemble prize for her work in Mrs Henderson Presents. This was a shared award with other members of the production team.

Laurence Olivier Theatre Awards

In 2003, she was nominated for the prize of Best Actress. She was only 26 years old and was the youngest nominee ever for the award.

READ ALSO: OhGeesy’s bio: age, height, real name, ethnicity, net worth

How much is Kelly Reilly worth?

Kelly Reilly's net worth is estimated at $5 million. She makes most of her money from her acting jobs.

Actress Kelly Reilly in a Yellowstone Dutton Ranch cap. Photo: @mzkellyreilly

Source: Instagram

Who is Kelly Reilly's husband?

The actress is married to Kyle Baugher. The two started dating in 2010. Kyle went down on one knee and proposed to her in 2012, and she accepted his proposal.

Kyle, a financier by profession, became the actress' spouse in a romantic wedding ceremony held in Somerset, England. Kelly Reilly and her husband are still married to date.

READ ALSO: Jillian Mele's bio: Age, height, measurements, career, Fox News

Past relationships

The actress revealed that her first romantic relationship was with a gardener. She then dated JJ Field, a British-American actor. Although she and Field reportedly parted ways in 2002, she lived with him in a flat in Clapham, London, in 2003.

In 2006, the actress started dating Jonah Lotan, who is an Israeli actor. The two first met in a bar in New York, and he asked her out. She then joined him in Namibia for a few months as he was filming Generation Kill, a series that aired on HBO. The relationship thrived, and the two got engaged. However, the relationship ended before the two could exchange their marital vows.

In 2008, the actress was allegedly in a relationship with Guy Ritchie. There were also allegations that her affair with him led to the singer’s divorce from singer Madonna.

The actress came forth and dismissed the rumours. She stated that she and Ritchie spent time together strictly as professionals because she was one of the cast members in his movie Sherlock Holmes.

How tall is Kelly Reilly?

The actress has a height of 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres. She weighs about 58 kilograms or 128 pounds. Her hair colour is Auburn, and she has green eyes.

Other facts

The actress has bipolar disorder. For this reason, she was sceptical about being in the cast of ABC’S Black Box, in which she played the role of a neuroscientist who suffers from the same disorder.

She does not enjoy auditioning for roles and thinks that auditions are the worst experience because one is judged and scrutinized. However, she enjoys theatre rehearsals.

She does not wish to feature in celebrity magazines.

Robert Downey Jr. and Philip Seymour Hoffman are her favourite actors.

Kelly Reilly is a British actress with Irish roots. She is known to many as Beth Dutton from the television series dubbed Yellowstone, which started airing in mid-2018.

READ ALSO: Toni Mahfud’s biography: age, birthday, girlfriend, religion

Legit.ng recently published Toni Mahfud's biography. Toni is a model, artist, illustrator, and social media personality. The young artist has Syrian ancestry and is a Christian.

He started drawing and sketching as a child, and his parents assisted him to nurture his God-given talent. He started posting his art on Instagram, and some went viral, making him famous.

Source: Legit.ng