Cape Verde star Sidny Lopes Cabral claimed the 2026 FIFA World Cup goal of the tournament award after his stunning strike against Argentina

The goal came during a dramatic Round of 32 clash that stretched to 120 minutes, with Lopes responding to Argentina's extra-time opener

FIFA confirmed the goal beat competition from Uzbekistan's Eldor Shomurodov and Haiti's Wilson Isidor to take the top honour

Cape Verde midfielder Sidny Lopes Cabral has been awarded the 2026 FIFA World Cup goal of the tournament, following his remarkable curling strike against Argentina in the Round of 32.

The Blue Sharks had pushed Lionel Messi's Argentina all the way to 120 minutes in the knockout stage in what was already a historic debut at the World Cup.

Sidny Lopes Cabral wins 2026 World Cup Goal of the Tournament. Photo by Ezra Shaw.

Source: Getty Images

When Lautaro Martinez gave Argentina the lead at the start of extra time, it appeared the South American giants would advance comfortably. Lopes had other ideas.

The Cape Verde forward picked up the ball, skipped past Alexis Mac Allister, and curled a stunning effort past Emiliano Martinez to level the scores in one of the tournament's most memorable moments.

Cape Verde star wins Goal of the Tournament

FIFA confirmed the award, saying the goal edged out efforts from Uzbekistan's Eldor Shomurodov and Haiti's Wilson Isidor to claim the top honour.

Speaking about the strike after receiving the award, Lopes described the split-second decision-making behind it.

“The moment I dribbled past my opponent, I saw an opening and thought, 'Let's have a go'. I shoot well with both feet. I saw the space and was eyeing the top corner. I aimed there and struck the ball really well,” he said.

Despite the brilliance of the goal, Cape Verde were ultimately eliminated in the Round of 32, ending their debut campaign at the tournament.

According to ESPN, Cape Verde made history at the 2026 World Cup by becoming the smallest nation ever to reach the knockout stage, and doing so on their first appearance at the finals.

Lopes claiming the goal of the tournament award added further recognition to what the island nation achieved in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Cape Verde receives hero’s welcome

Legit.ng previously reported that Cape Verde players received a hero's welcome when they returned to the country after their World Cup campaign.

Cape Verde had a historic tournament in the USA, producing strong performances against eventual finalists Spain and Argentina in their debut campaign.

Source: Legit.ng