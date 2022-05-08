Who is Cole Hauser’s wife? The life story of Cynthia Daniel

Who is Cole Hauser’s wife? She is an actress and photographer from the United States. She is best recognized as Elizabeth Wakefield, a role she portrayed in Sweet Valley High, a teen comedy-drama television series. It aired between 1994 and 1997. She and her sister won a Young Artist Award in 1995 for their performance in the TV series.

A photo of the American actress in a maroon sweater and white hat. Photo: @cynhauser

Source: Instagram

Cole Hauser’s wife became a full-time photographer when the Sweet Valley High television series was cancelled in 1997. She decided to pursue photography because she had more passion for it than acting. She owns a studio known as Five Arrows Photography.

Profile summary

Real name : Cynthia Lynn Daniel

: Cynthia Lynn Daniel Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 17 March 1976

: 17 March 1976 Age : 46 years (as of 2022)

: 46 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Pisces

: Pisces Place of birth : Gainesville, Florida, United States

: Gainesville, Florida, United States Current residence : Aspen, Colorado, USA

: Aspen, Colorado, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Height in inches : 5’ 8’’

: 5’ 8’’ Height in centimetres : 173

: 173 Weight in pounds : 126

: 126 Weight in kilograms : 57

: 57 Body measurements in inches : 34-24-35

: 34-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres : 86-61-89

: 86-61-89 Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Eye colour : Blue

: Blue Father : Charlton B. Daniel, Jr

: Charlton B. Daniel, Jr Mother : Carol

: Carol Marital status : Married

: Married Husband : Cole Hauser

: Cole Hauser Children: 3

3 Profession : Photographer, actress

: Photographer, actress Net worth : $8 million

: $8 million Instagram: @brittanyandcynthiadaniel

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Cynthia Daniel’s biography

The American actress was born Cynthia Lynn Daniel in Gainesville, Florida, United States of America, to her parents, Charlton B. Daniel, Jr and Carol. Unfortunately, her father succumbed to cancer in 2008.

The actress grew up alongside her twin sister named, Brittany and her older brother Brad Raylius Daniel.

How old is Cynthia Daniel?

The professional photographer poses for a picture in a white dress and black purse. Photo: @cynhauser

Source: Instagram

She was born on 17 March 1976. Therefore, as of 2022, Cynthia Daniel’s age is 46 years. She is five minutes younger than her twin sister, Brittany.

What is Cynthia Daniel’s zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

What is Cynthia Daniel’s nationality?

The professional photographer is an American national of white ethnicity.

Career

She made her acting debut in 1989 when she appeared in The New Leave It to Beaver television show alongside her twin sister. Since then, she has appeared in a number of movies and shows.

After Sweet Valley High was cancelled in 1997, the actress became a photographer. However, in 2002, she made an appearance with her twin sister in an episode of That '80s Show. She also recently appeared in Cheaper by the Dozen film, which was released on 16 March 2022. Below is a list of the television series and movies that she has appeared in:

Cynthia Daniel's movies and TV shows

Below is a list of the television series and movies that she has appeared in:

The New Leave It to Beaver (1989) as Zorigna #2

(1989) as Zorigna #2 Burke's Law (1994) as Jenny

(1994) as Jenny The Basketball Diaries (1995) as Winkie

(1995) as Winkie Sweet Valley High (1994-1997) as Elizabeth 'Liz' Wakefield

(1994-1997) as Elizabeth 'Liz' Wakefield That '80s Show (2002) as Bianca

(2002) as Bianca Cheaper by the Dozen (2022) as Michele

Previously, Cynthia and her twin sister were into modelling. They started at the age of 11. They were signed by a modelling agency known as Ford Agency. Together, they appeared in Seventeen and YM magazines. They also worked for different brands like Doublemint gum and Caboodles.

What is Cynthia Hauser’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth is estimated to be $8 million.

Who is Cole Hauser married to?

The prominent actress posing for a photo with her husband Cole Hauser. Photo: cynhauser

Source: Instagram

The renowned American actor is married to Cynthia Daniel.

When did Cole Hauser get married?

Cole Hauser and Cynthia Daniel's wedding happened on 22 December 2006.

How long has Cole Hauser been with his wife?

Cynthia Daniel and Cole Hauser have been together for around 15 years. Together, they share three children; Ryland, Colt, and Steely Rose.

Who are Cole Hauser's family?

Cole Hauser’s parents are Cass Warner and Wings Hauser. His mother is the founder of the film production company titled Warner Sisters, while his father was an actor. He has three siblings named Tao, Vanessa, and Jesse. He also has a half-brother called Bright Hauser.

Cole’s maternal grandparents were Milton Sperling, producer and screenwriter and Betty Warner. His great-grandfather, Harry M. Warner, was a co-founder of Warner Bros. Studios.

Cynthia Hauser’s height

The American actress' height is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres, and she weighs approximately 126 pounds or 57 kilograms. Her measurements are 34-24-35 inches or 86-61-89 centimetres.

Fast facts about Cynthia Daniel

Who is Cole Hauser’s wife? She is an actress and professional photographer from the United States of America. What is Cynthia Daniel’s age? The actress is 46 years old as of 2022. She was born on 17 March 1976. Who is Cole Hauser married to? The American actor is married to Cynthia Daniel. When did Cole Hauser get married? Cole Hauser and Cynthia Daniel exchanged their wedding vows on 22 December 2006. Does Cynthia Hauser have children? Yes, she has three children, Ryland, Colt, and Steely Rose, whom she shares with Cole Hauser. What is Cynthia Hauser’s height? She stands at 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall. What is Cynthia Hauser’s net worth? As of 2022, her net worth is $8 million.

Cole Hauser’s wife is an actress and a professional photographer. She is best known for her role as Elizabeth Wakefield in the Sweet Valley High TV show. She also owns Five Arrows Photography studio.

READ ALSO: Andrea Chaparro’s biography: age, height, birthday, parents

Legit.ng recently published an article about Andrea Chaparro. She is a Mexican-based actress, singer, model and social media influencer. She is widely known for appearing in MJ in Rebelde, a Netflix series.

Andrea is also famous for being the daughter of Omar Chaparro, a renowned actor and television personality. The Mexican model has also been featured on the front covers of top fashion magazines, including In Style, Glamour and Mujer In Time.

Source: Legit.ng