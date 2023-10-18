Kelsey Asbille’s parents, age, height, ethnicity, nationality

Kelsey Asbille is an actress from the United States. She is best recognised for starring as Mikayla Makoola in the Disney XD series Pair of Kings and Yellowstone as Monica Dutton. Do you know Kelsey Asbille's parents? Learn more about the actress in this article.

Actress Asbille attends the "Wind River" premiere at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Kelsey Asbille's passion for acting began when she was young and participated in numerous theatre plays. She commenced professional acting in 2005 when she first appeared in the TV show One Tree Hill.

Profile summary

Full name Kelsey Asbille Chow Gender Female Date of birth 9 September 1991 Age 32 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Columbia, South Carolina, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White-Asian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Dr. James C. Chow Mother Jean Chow Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend William Moseley High school Hammond School University University of Columbia Profession Actress Net worth $3 million Instagram @kelseyasbille

Who are Kelsey Asbille's parents?

The actress is the daughter of Jean and Dr. James C. Chow. Kelsey Asbille's father is a doctor and a retired National Guard General and Air Force Brigadier General. She is the eldest among her two siblings, Kiersten and Forrest Chow.

What is Kelsey Asbille's age?

Asbille is 32 years old as of 2023. She was born on 9 September 1991. Her zodiac is Virgo. She was born in Columbia, South Carolina, United States.

The actress is of mixed ethnicity (white-Asian). Her father is of Chinese descent, and her mother is American.

Educational background

Actress Asbille Chow attends SAGindie Actors Only Brunch in Park City, Utah. Photo: Fred Hayes

Source: Getty Images

Asbille attended Hammond School for her secondary education. She later joined Columbia University, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Human Rights.

Career

Kelsey started as a community theatre actress. At first, she took part in the production of Ragtime at Workshop Theatre at the age of 11. She also participated in other productions such as You're a Good Man Charlie Brown and The Will Rogers Follies.

Kelsey Asbille's movies and TV shows

She made her on-screen debut in acting at the age of 13 when she played a role in the TV show One Tree Hill. So far, the actress boasts 24 acting credits and is set to be featured in one movie yet to be released. Here are some of her films and TV series according to IMDb profile.

Movies/TV series Role Period One Tree Hill Gigi 2005-2009 My Sweet Misery Girlfriend Past 2009 The Amazing Spider-Man Hot Girl 2012 The Wine of Summer Brit 2013 Baby Daddy Stephanie 2014 Hieroglyph Lotus Tenry 2014 Full of Grace Zara 2015 Chicago Sanitation Sanitation worker 2015 Embeds Marissa 2017 Wind River Natalie 2017 Brimming with Love Allie 2018 Fargo Swanee Capps 2020 Yellowstone Monica Dutton 2018-2023

What is Kelsey Asbille's net worth?

The actress has an alleged net worth of $3 million. Her primary source of income is earnings from her thriving acting career.

Who is Kelsey Asbille Chow's husband?

The actress is not married. However, she is in a romantic relationship with William Peter Moseley. The two are believed to have met on the set of the action thriller Run, and they have been dating since 2012. The couple keeps their relationship under wraps.

Actors William Moseley (L) and Kelsey Asbille Chow attend the "The Royals" series season two premiere celebration at Hoerle Guggenheim Gallery in New York City. Photo: Michael Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Kelsey Asbille's partner was born on 27 April 1987. He is a British actor known for starring in movies and TV series such as The Royals, The Chronicles of Narnia, and Perception.

Kelsey Asbille's height and weight

Kelsey from Yellowstone is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. Her weight is approximately 121 pounds or 55 kilograms.

Fast facts about Kelsey Asbille

Who is Kelsey Asbille? She is an actress from the United States. How old is Kelsey Asbille? She is 32 years old as of 2023. Where is Kelsey Asbille from? She hails from Columbia, South Carolina, United States. What is Kelsey Asbille's nationality? The actress is an American citizen. What is Kelsey Asbille's ethnicity? She is of white-Asian descent. Who is Kelsey Asbille's mother? Her mother is Jean Chow. Who are Kelsey Asbille's siblings? The American actress has two younger siblings, Kiersten and Forrest Chow. Who are Kelsey Asbille's family members? Her family consists of herself, her parents, James and Jean Chow and her siblings Kiersten and Forrest. Who is Kelsey Asbille's boyfriend? She is currently in a romantic relationship with actor William Moseley. What is Kelsey Asbille's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $3 million.

Kelsey is an American actress well known for her roles in Pair of Kings and Yellowstone. Kelsey Asbille's parents, Dr. James C. Chow and Jean Chow, have supported their daughter's career. She currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

