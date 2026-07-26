BBNaija season 11 premiered on Sunday, July 26, 2026, as media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu returned as host

Aside from the introduction of the new housemates, singers Falz and Ycee stole the spotlight with their live performances

The reality show has since become a topic across social media platforms in the country as fans discuss their favourite housemates

Big Brother Naija (BBN) Season 11, dubbed Show Ya Self edition, officially kicked off on Sunday, July 26, 2026, stirring excitement from fans of the reality show as they anticipate the drama to come in the coming weeks.

Media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu returned as host as he introduced the new housemates who shared details about themselves amid cheers from fans.

Tram, Temi Nikan, introduced as one of the first new housemates for BBNaija season 11. Credit: bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

Singer Falz and Ycee, who made waves over his 'Olodo Uprising' remark, took to the stage to thrill guests with their hit songs during the premiere.

What to know about BBNaija season 11

This season comes with record-breaking stakes: the eventual winner will take home a historic ₦160 million prize package, including ₦100 million in cash and a brand-new SUV.

BBNaija organisers have promised bigger twists, authentic storytelling, and an exciting mix of personalities.

The show will run for ten weeks of daily drama, Head of House games, arena tasks, and Saturday night parties.

Media personality Ebuka-Obi-Uchendu introduces housemates to compete for N160m grand prize. Credit: ebuka-obiuchendu

Source: Instagram

Meet BBNaija Show Ya Self housemates.

1. 24-year-old Tram

Speaking about himself, Tram described himself as unstoppable, and he's not in the house to prove otherwise.

He is a 24-year-old Lagos-born streamer and content creator. He is an easygoing hustler with one goal this season: to play the game. Nothing else.

Tram shares his expectations in BBNaija house below:

2. 21-year-old Temi Nikan

She is Delta-born but raised in London. She is stepping into Biggie's house with main character sauce and the London pepper. She stated love can wait, but if you know how to cook, you've already got her attention.

A video of Temi Nikan introducing herself is below:

3. 30-year-old Martins

He’s confident, curious, and a mind reader. Martins from Kogi does not only talk about style, runway shows, and catwalks. Basketball is also his thing. The 30-year-old visual storyteller and model is ready to find love. He wants someone who loves love just as much as he does.

Watch as Martins introduces himself below:

4. 25-year-old Abi

Abi is a model and chef from Osun state who's entering Biggie's house with bold energy and a quick wit.

She is married, stress-free, and ready to step into the spotlight. The 25-year-old doesn’t hide the fact that she’s fun, crazy, and ‘the best person ever’.

5. 27-year-old Chimsom Chuka

He is a pharmacist from Anambra. He handles pressure without flinching, and is in the house to be authentic, enjoy the freebies, and keep things easy.

6. 27-year-old Keivo

Keivo is a web developer from Benue state. He is bringing a lot of self-confidence and calls himself a handyman.

He’s open to finding love, but he likes to stay away from the “marrying early” talks. Some of his hobbies are gaming, painting, and drawing.

7. 26-year-old Mercedes

Mercedes is an entrepreneur from Delta state. She is stepping into Biggie's house with big ambition and zero interest in shrinking herself.

She is a massage therapist and concierge CEO and is bringing every version of herself to the spotlight.

8. 24-year-old Kamsy

Kamsy is a stylish 24-year-old event planner, gift curator, and decorator from Imo State living in Lagos.

She is dramatic, doomscrolling on her phone, and ready to turn the prize money into the beginning of her next chapter.

9. 24-year-old Sultex

Sultex is a dancer and choreographer from Lagos, who likes gaming, dancing, playing table tennis, and football. His biggest lesson learned: putting himself first vs. being a people-pleaser.

10. 25-year-old Aikou

The 25-year-old from Abuja is a bookworm, deep thinker and comfortable in his own company.

He is a freelance teacher and web developer, who is single and ready for a ship.

11. Flora owns a makeup studio

Flora is a makeup studio owner from Delta who is confident, fashionable, and hardworking. Her love life may be complicated, but she knows exactly who she is.

12. 22-year-old Bells is an undergraduate

Bells is a 22-year-old undergraduate from Akwa-Ibom who grew up in Lagos and learned early not to depend on anyone.

She follows the rules, stands her ground, and is still in love with someone she met in high school.

13. 23-year-old Gerard

Gerard is a Lagos-based on-air personality, the wild card of any pack and an open book who can't stand manipulators.

He's in the house for new experiences, positive energy, and zero dishonesty.

14. 22-year-old Oyin from Ogun state

Oyin is a 22-year-old sales entrepreneur from Ogun State and a model ready to show there is more to her than first impressions.

She may appear rude at first, but beneath the confidence is someone friendly and funny.

15. Meet a proud mother of one Sheba

Sheba is a fitness-lover, proud mother of a son, and certified lover girl. She is in Biggie’s house for good times and a journey worth remembering.

16. 29-year-old Araga

Araga is a fashion model who says he's the last real romantic left in Nigeria. He is in the house for the money, the energy, and of course, love.

17. 33-year-old Ricky

He is a 33-year-old Port Harcourt writer who finds love thrilling but refuses to subscribe to it. This season, he is bringing his wit, mystery, and bad boy energy to Biggie's house.

18.

BBNaija teases fans

Legit.ng previously reported that BBNaija organisers kicked off the countdown to its most anticipated season yet.

On Wednesday, July 22, 2026, the organisers of the reality via social media, released a high-production teaser video, teasing “brand new housemates with everything it takes” ahead of the grand premiere this Sunday, July 26.

The short cinematic clip featured shadowy silhouettes, dramatic spotlights, and cryptic overlays, deliberately keeping the new housemates' identities under wraps to heighten suspense.

Source: Legit.ng