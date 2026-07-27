Canadian immigration authorities have reminded international students that they can only work if their study permit authorises it

IRCC said students who work beyond the permitted hours or without authorisation risk losing their student status and being removed from Canada

The agency also urged students to beware of fraudulent job offers and immigration scams, advising them to understand the conditions attached to their permits

Canadian immigration authorities have reminded international students, including Nigerians, that they must meet the conditions of their study permits before taking up employment, warning that unauthorised work could lead to deportation, a five year re-entry ban and other immigration penalties.

The advisory was issued by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) as part of updated guidance explaining who can legally work in Canada and the consequences of violating immigration rules.

Canada has outlined the conditions international students must meet to work legally while studying. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

Can Nigerian students work while studying in Canada?

According to IRCC, international students are permitted to work only if their study permit specifically states that they are authorised to do so.

The agency said eligible students may work either on campus or off campus, depending on the conditions attached to their permits. However, they must comply with the maximum number of off campus working hours allowed under Canadian immigration regulations.

Authorities warned that exceeding the permitted number of working hours amounts to a breach of study permit conditions.

The guidance stated that students who violate those conditions could lose their student status, jeopardise future applications for study or work permits and, in some cases, be required to leave Canada.

What are the rules after graduation?

IRCC also clarified that graduating from a Canadian institution does not automatically give international students the right to work.

Instead, graduates must obtain a valid work permit before accepting employment.

Many graduates may qualify for a Post Graduation Work Permit (PGWP), while others may need to apply under different work permit categories.

The agency added that graduates who have already applied for a PGWP may begin working full time while awaiting a decision only if they meet specific conditions.

These include holding a valid study permit when the application was submitted, successfully completing their academic programme and complying with all off campus work rules while studying.

Applicants who do not meet those requirements must wait until their work permit is approved before starting a new job.

What happens if students work without authorisation?

Canadian authorities warned that working without legal authorisation is an immigration offence with serious consequences.

According to IRCC, people found working illegally could be removed from Canada, receive a permanent fraud record with immigration authorities and face a five year ban from returning to the country.

The agency also said unauthorised workers risk damaging future immigration applications, including permanent residence requests.

Beyond immigration penalties, IRCC warned that those working illegally may become vulnerable to unsafe working conditions, wage theft, abuse, threats and forced or unpaid labour.

Canada warns against job and immigration scams

The immigration department also urged international students and temporary workers to remain vigilant against fraudulent job offers and immigration schemes.

It warned that anyone promising a work permit or permanent residence in exchange for money should be treated with caution.

Authorities also advised applicants to avoid individuals requesting payments or immigration documents through social media or making unrealistic promises about extending their stay in Canada.

IRCC encouraged all international students to understand the conditions attached to their permits and comply with Canadian immigration laws to avoid legal and immigration consequences.

Canada introduces new immigration, asylum rule

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Canada has rolled out far-reaching changes to its immigration and asylum framework that will affect Nigerians and other foreign nationals seeking protection, study, or work opportunities in the country.

The reforms follow the passage of Bill C-12, officially titled the Strengthening Canada’s Immigration System and Borders Act, which received royal assent on March 26, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng