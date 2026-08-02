The Canadian government released 10 practical tips to help visa, immigration and citizenship applicants submit complete applications and avoid unnecessary processing delays

Immigration authorities advised applicants to apply online, answer every question, declare all family members and submit only the required documents

Officials also reminded applicants to respond promptly to requests for additional information, saying complete and accurate applications supported faster processing

The Canadian government has released 10 important tips for travellers, immigrants and prospective citizens to help them submit complete applications and reduce the chances of delays.

The guidance, shared by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), urges applicants to pay close attention to application requirements, submit accurate information and respond promptly to any follow-up requests from immigration officials.

Applicants are advised to use Canada's official document checklist before submitting applications. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to the government, many processing delays can be avoided when applicants complete their forms correctly, provide all required documents and follow official instructions before submitting an application.

What are Canada's 10 tips for visa and immigration applicants?

Here are the recommendations issued by the Canadian government:

1. Apply online whenever possible

The government encourages applicants to use the online application system.

According to IRCC, online applications help identify missing information before submission, reducing the likelihood of incomplete applications and unnecessary delays.

2. Answer every question on the application

Applicants are advised to complete every section of the application form.

Where a question does not apply to their situation, they should write "N/A" (Not Applicable) instead of leaving the space blank.

3. Use the official document checklist

Most Canadian immigration and visa programmes provide a downloadable checklist.

Applicants should use the checklist to ensure every required document has been included before submitting the application.

4. Translate documents not in English or French

Canada requires official documents to be submitted in either English or French.

Any supporting document written in another language should be translated by a certified translator before it is submitted.

5. Submit only the required documents

Applicants should carefully follow the instructions for their programme.

Where copies are requested, they should not send original documents unless immigration authorities specifically ask for them.

What else should applicants do before submitting?

Beyond completing the forms, the government says applicants should also pay attention to photographs, family information and contact details.

6. Ensure photographs meet official requirements

Applicants should provide passport photographs that comply with Canada's specifications.

The government advises taking the official photo requirements to the photographer and checking the photographs before submission.

7. Declare all family members

Every family member should be listed in the application, even if they are not travelling to or immigrating to Canada.

Failing to declare eligible family members could create problems during the application process.

8. Verify contact information

Applicants should provide an active email address they check regularly.

They should also ensure their mailing address, telephone number and other contact details are accurate and up to date.

9. Sign documents and pay the correct fees

The government advises applicants to sign and date every document that requires a signature.

They should also ensure they pay the correct application fees using approved payment methods.

10. Respond quickly to requests for more information

Immigration authorities may ask applicants to submit additional documents or clarify information.

Applicants are advised to respond before the deadline provided to avoid unnecessary processing delays.

Canada releases new immigration timeline

In an earlier report, Nigerians seeking visas and work permits to Canada will face longer waiting periods in several key immigration categories, according to the latest processing time update released by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

The June 2026 figures show a mixed picture across Canada's immigration system. While some programmes recorded faster processing times, Nigerian applicants experienced setbacks in areas such as visitor visas and work permits.

Source: Legit.ng