The US has flagged roughly 50 countries worldwide whose citizens may be required to pay a visa bond, with 30 of those countries located in Africa

Legit.ng has identified 24 African countries whose citizens are not affected by the US visa bond requirement

The 24 countries span all five regions of Africa, from North Africa to Southern Africa

The United States government has introduced a visa bond requirement targeting citizens of certain countries, and while 30 African nations appear on that list, a significant number of others do not.

A visa bond is a financial deposit that selected visa applicants may be required to pay before gaining entry into the US. The amount is determined during the visa interview and can be refunded if the visa holder complies with all the terms and conditions attached to their visa.

Full List: 24 African countries not on US visa bond list as citizens seek entry. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/Andrew Harnik/Robert Nickelsberg

Source: Getty Images

United States visa bond

Of the roughly 50 countries worldwide whose citizens could face this requirement, 30 are African. That leaves 24 African countries whose nationals are not subject to the visa bond condition.

24 African Countries Not on the US Visa Bond List

Legit.ng has compiled the full list of African countries not on the US visa bond list, organised by region.

North Africa – 4

1. Egypt

2. Libya

3. Morocco

4. Sudan

West Africa – 6

5. Burkina Faso

6. Ghana

7. Liberia

8. Mali

9. Niger

10. Sierra Leone

Central Africa – 5

11. Cameroon

12. Chad

13. Republic of the Congo

14. Democratic Republic of the Congo

15. Equatorial Guinea

East Africa – 6

16. Comoros

17. Eritrea

18. Kenya

19. Rwanda

20. Somalia

21. South Sudan

Southern Africa – 3

22. Eswatini

23. Madagascar

24. South Africa

Citizens of countries not featured on this list are not automatically exempt from all US visa requirements. Standard visa application processes still apply. However, those from the 24 countries listed above will not face the additional financial burden of a visa bond at the interview stage.

For the 30 African nations whose citizens do appear on the visa bond list, the deposit amount is not fixed and will be communicated at the point of the visa interview.

Visa bond: US names West African countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the US Department of State listed 10 West African countries whose citizens may be required to pay a visa bond of up to $20,000 before travelling to the United States.

The government explained that the bond is refundable if the visa holder complies with the terms of their stay or meets other specified conditions.

Source: Legit.ng