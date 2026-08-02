NNPCL deploys over 1,000 young professionals after a rigorous one-year training programme

Group CEO Bayo Ojulari emphasises merit-based recruitment over personal connections

The initiative aligns with NNPCL's strategy to transform into a commercially focused energy enterprise

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has officially deployed more than 1,000 young Nigerian professionals into its workforce after they completed a rigorous one-year internship, intensive training and performance evaluation programme.

The announcement was made by the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL, Bayo Ojulari, who described the exercise as a significant milestone in the company's drive to build a highly skilled, merit-driven and future-ready workforce.

From interns to full-time staff, NNPC employs 1,000 Nigerian graduates after intensive training. Credit: NNPC.

Source: Twitter

In a message shared on NNPCL's official social media platforms, Ojulari said the newly deployed employees had earned their positions through dedication, hard work and consistent performance rather than personal connections or regional considerations.

One year of training earns permanent employment

According to the NNPCL boss, the graduates underwent months of structured learning, practical assignments and continuous assessment before being confirmed as permanent members of staff.

He explained that while offer letters initially gave the trainees access to the programme, it was their commitment and performance throughout the one-year period that secured their employment.

"Today marked a huge milestone for us as we officially deployed over 1,000 young professionals into NNPCL after one year of internship, intensive training, and evaluation," Ojulari stated.

He added that the programme reflects the company's evolving culture, where competence and results take precedence over favouritism.

"Different paths, but the same door. And we opened it. That's what NNPCL stands for today, not who you know or where you're from, but what you can do."

Ojulari further stressed that the trainees consistently proved themselves under demanding working conditions.

"Their offer letters got them in, but their work this past year kept them here. They proved themselves day after day, under real pressure, and that's the standard we're building—talent, hard work and fairness."

NNPCL urges new employees to shape the company's future

Addressing the newly recruited professionals, Ojulari encouraged them to become active contributors to NNPCL's transformation by embracing innovation, speaking up with fresh ideas and taking ownership of their personal and professional development.

He reminded them that they now represent both the present and future of Nigeria's national energy company.

"You are not just our future. You are our present. Our energy. Our proof. Don't hesitate to lend your voice, share your opinions and challenge the status quo. Own your development."

The NNPCL chief also urged the recruits not to forget the challenges they overcame to reach this stage, encouraging them to create similar opportunities for future generations as they advance in their careers.

Part of NNPCL's long-term transformation strategy

The deployment forms part of NNPCL's broader human capital development agenda as the company continues its transformation into a commercially focused energy enterprise following the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

The graduate recruitment initiative was first announced in July 2024 during the tenure of former Group Chief Executive Officer Mele Kyari.

After completing the programme, the trainees have now transitioned into full-time employees across various operations within the company.

The latest deployment underscores NNPCL's commitment to nurturing young talent and building a workforce anchored on merit, competence and excellence.

For thousands of Nigerian graduates seeking opportunities in the energy sector, the programme also signals that performance and dedication remain central to securing long-term careers in one of the country's most strategic industries.

FG unveils employment portal for 27,000 Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government has launched the online registration portal for Phase III of the Renewed Hope Employment Initiative (RHEI), with plans to train 26,961 unemployed Nigerians in 70 high-demand skills as part of efforts to tackle unemployment and boost entrepreneurship nationwide.

The programme, which will run across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), is expected to commence in August 2026 after the registration process is completed.

Speaking during the launch, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Mohammed Dingyadi, said the initiative is designed to equip unemployed Nigerians with practical, market-driven skills that can lead to employment or self-reliance.

Source: Legit.ng