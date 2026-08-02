Wike Predicts Tinubu's Fate as INEC Releases PDP Candidates' List
- FCT Minister Nyesom Wike publicly backed President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections
- Wike said he is confident Tinubu will win the presidential contest and pledged his personal support
- The declaration adds Wike's voice to the growing list of political figures aligning with Tinubu before campaigns begin
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Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former governor of Rivers, has declared his support for President Bola Tinubu's 2027 re-election campaign, saying he is convinced the president will emerge victorious at the polls.
Wike made the declaration in a direct statement, saying: "We know that Tinubu will win; I will support Tinubu in 2027."
The minister made the statement while speaking at a media briefing in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, on Saturday, August 1, signalling a firm political commitment ahead of what is expected to be a fiercely contested presidential election.
Wike's political weight in 2027
Wike, who served as Rivers State Governor before his appointment to the Federal Executive Council, is regarded as one of Nigeria's most influential political figures. His backing carries considerable weight, particularly in the South-South geopolitical zone, where his support network remains strong.
His alignment with Tinubu ahead of 2027 positions him as a key ally for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the party prepares for a fresh electoral battle. Wike had previously demonstrated a willingness to work across party lines, having supported Tinubu's 2023 presidential campaign despite his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the time.
2027 elections: Wike explains what PDP will do
The minister explained that major politicians in the country know that Tinubu will win the election. He explained that he ruled out the PDP from winning the presidential election because the party has several internal crises and it needs to start from scratch if it needs to be rebuilt. Thus, he advocated that the PDP should look forward to winning governorship elections, state and national assembly elections.
This is as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) released the final list of candidates contesting in the 2027 general elections as well as their profiles, which included that of the PDP candidates. The list was displayed at INEC offices across the country, but the commission was yet to upload the credentials on its website.
2027 election: New twist as Christian elders ask Tinubu to pull out of presidential race, give reason
Earlier, political parties uploaded the names of the candidates, from presidential, vice presidential, governorship and deputy governorship to the National and State Houses of Assembly ahead of the 2027 general elections.
See the video of Wike's interview on X here:
Wike explains how Governor Fubara got it wrong
Legit.ng earlier reported that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike spoke at a special media chat in Port Harcourt on Saturday, August 1, about his fallout with Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers.
Wike said Fubara began listening to people who wanted him to fail and who advised him to start a fight with the minister.
The minister denied rumours that he asked Fubara for money, saying such claims do not hold water given his position.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng