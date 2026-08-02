FCT Minister Nyesom Wike publicly backed President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections

Wike said he is confident Tinubu will win the presidential contest and pledged his personal support

The declaration adds Wike's voice to the growing list of political figures aligning with Tinubu before campaigns begin

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former governor of Rivers, has declared his support for President Bola Tinubu's 2027 re-election campaign, saying he is convinced the president will emerge victorious at the polls.

Wike made the declaration in a direct statement, saying: "We know that Tinubu will win; I will support Tinubu in 2027."

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike predicts President Bola Tinubu's victory in 2027 Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

The minister made the statement while speaking at a media briefing in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, on Saturday, August 1, signalling a firm political commitment ahead of what is expected to be a fiercely contested presidential election.

Wike's political weight in 2027

Wike, who served as Rivers State Governor before his appointment to the Federal Executive Council, is regarded as one of Nigeria's most influential political figures. His backing carries considerable weight, particularly in the South-South geopolitical zone, where his support network remains strong.

His alignment with Tinubu ahead of 2027 positions him as a key ally for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the party prepares for a fresh electoral battle. Wike had previously demonstrated a willingness to work across party lines, having supported Tinubu's 2023 presidential campaign despite his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the time.

2027 elections: Wike explains what PDP will do

The minister explained that major politicians in the country know that Tinubu will win the election. He explained that he ruled out the PDP from winning the presidential election because the party has several internal crises and it needs to start from scratch if it needs to be rebuilt. Thus, he advocated that the PDP should look forward to winning governorship elections, state and national assembly elections.

Nyesom Wike explains how PDP can get back to power Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

This is as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) released the final list of candidates contesting in the 2027 general elections as well as their profiles, which included that of the PDP candidates. The list was displayed at INEC offices across the country, but the commission was yet to upload the credentials on its website.

Earlier, political parties uploaded the names of the candidates, from presidential, vice presidential, governorship and deputy governorship to the National and State Houses of Assembly ahead of the 2027 general elections.

See the video of Wike's interview on X here:

Wike explains how Governor Fubara got it wrong

Legit.ng earlier reported that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike spoke at a special media chat in Port Harcourt on Saturday, August 1, about his fallout with Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers.

Wike said Fubara began listening to people who wanted him to fail and who advised him to start a fight with the minister.

The minister denied rumours that he asked Fubara for money, saying such claims do not hold water given his position.

Source: Legit.ng