Brynn Whitfield's age, height, parents, husband, net worth

Brynn Whitfield is a reality TV star, social media influencer, and marketing consultant. She garnered popularity as a cast member of The Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY), a Bravo network reality show. What is Brynn Whitfield's age?

Brynn Whitfield started her career in public relations in 2010. The reality TV star is also an entrepreneur with a clothing line that deals with sweatshirts. Brynn Whitfield’s biography explores all fun details about her, including her age, family, career, and relationship status.

Profile summary

Full name Brynn Whitfield Gender Female Date of birth 8 February 1986 Age 38 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Beverly Hills, California, United States Current residence Beverly Hills, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 33-25-35 Body measurements in centimetres 84-64-89 Shoe size 9 (US) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Alton Duane Whitfield Mother Jill Marie Mitchell Siblings 2 Relationship status Single University Purdue University The George Washington University Profession Reality TV star, communications lead, social media influencer, marketing consultant Net worth $3 million Instagram @brynn_whitfield LinkedIn @brynnwhitfield

What is Brynn Whitfield’s age?

The American reality TV star is 38 years old as of 2024. She was born on 8 February 1986, and her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Brynn was raised in South Bend, Indiana, by her grandmother Darlene. She has a brother and sister named Daris and Trina, respectively. Her brother lives in South Korea, while her sister resides in Michigan, United States.

Where did Brynn Whitfield go to college?

Brynn from RHONY attended The George Washington University in 2007 and pursued a degree in Political Management. Between 2004 and 2008, she joined Purdue University and graduated with a Bachelor’s in Communication-Public Relations & Advertising.

What ethnicity is Brynn from RHONY?

She is of African-American descent. Brynn Whitfield’s parents are Alton Duane Whitfield and Jill Marie Mitchell. Her father is of a black ethnic background, while her mother is white.

What is Brynn Whitfield’s job?

She is a reality TV star, corporate communications, social media influencer, and marketing consultant. According to her LinkedIn profile, she started working as an editorial assistant at the Purdue University Press Office between August 2007 and May 2008. From April 2009 to July 2010, she was an assistant account executive at Edelman.

Much later, she worked for nearly two years at DRS and Associates company as a public relations account manager. From March 2012, she worked as a senior account executive at Edelman for one year and five months. Between March 2015 and May 2015, Brynn was an account supervisor at Murphy O'Brien Public Relations.

From May 2015 to October 2019, she worked as a brand marketing consultant in the Greater Los Angeles Area. She joined Assembly (now Pacvue) in 2020 and worked there for about two years as a PR lead.

Brynn has also worked as an advisory board member at TongueTry since July 2018. She has also been an advisory board member at SACRED Yoga since April 2019. Additionally, she has been a freelance marketing communications consultant since September 2022.

What is Brynn Whitfield's net worth?

According to Life & Style, Cosmopolitan, and Distractify, the American reality TV actress has an alleged net worth of $3 million. How does Brynn Whitfield make money? She is a reality TV star, advisory board member, and marketing communications consultant. Whitfield also has a clothing line.

Who is Brynn Whitfield’s husband?

The American social media influencer is single as of 2024. How many times has Brynn Whitfield been engaged? She has been allegedly engaged three times in the past. One of her known ex-fiancés is real estate agent Gideon Lang-Laddie. They met on Tinder and spent about five years as a couple but later called it quits.

The reality TV star explained why she parted ways with Gideon, stating that she seeing someone else then.

Gideon and I were together a total of five years…when Gideon proposed, we were actually broken up … and I was seeing someone else … The worst thing you’ll ever have to do is call your boyfriend and tell him that you’re engaged to someone else.

How tall is Brynn on RHONY?

Brynn Whitfield’s height is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) and weighs approximately 121 pounds or 55 kilograms. Her body measurements in inches are 33-25-35 (84-64-89 centimetres).

FAQs

