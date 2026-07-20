BBNaija's Uriel Oputa weighed in on Cardi B's rumoured romance with Nigerian footballer Maduka Okoye, questioning whether women spend too much time healing

Uriel's comment drew sharp criticism from Nigerians online, with many asking why she was inserting herself into the conversation

Photos of Cardi B and Maduka Okoye at dinner fuelled the dating speculation, though neither has confirmed a relationship

BBNaija star Uriel Oputa found herself at the centre of online backlash on Saturday, July 19, 2026, after she reacted to photos of Cardi B and Nigerian goalkeeper Maduka Okoye to spark a broader debate about healing and dating after heartbreak.

The conversation was triggered by recent pictures circulating online showing Cardi B and Okoye sharing a dinner, the second time in weeks the pair had been spotted in each other's company.

BBN's Uriel's comment about Cardi B and Maduka Okoye trends. Photo credit@urielmusicstar/@madukaokoye/@cardib

Source: Instagram

Cardi B had previously been romantically linked to NFL player Stefon Diggs, with whom she welcomed a child before ending the relationship.

Uriel's take on healing after breakups

The reality star used the moment to pose a question that quickly divided her followers. In her Instagram post, she argued that a woman does not spend six months or two years sitting still after a relationship ends.

BBN's Uriel speaks about love and relationships. Photo credit@urielmusicstar

Source: Instagram

BBNaija's Uriel's point was that such a woman simply closes one chapter and moves forward into the next. She pushed back against the idea that emotional healing requires withdrawal from love entirely, suggesting that in 2026, healing might actually look like living your life fully and remaining open to new connections as they come.

The angle was meant to be thought-provoking, but many Nigerians online felt it missed the mark entirely, with several questioning why Uriel was weighing in on the personal lives of two celebrities at all.

Here is the Instagram post by Uriel Oputa about Cardi B below:

Nigerians react to Uriel's post

The comments section reflected a range of responses, from amusement to pointed criticism:

@maradona_jay wrote:

"Do you have money and fame like her ?? … the fact is she wouldn't become a burden for any man."

@oyinniwura1 commented:

"But you can see the consequences of her actions from the type of men she's following."

@debbie_ken101 said:

"What are you guys healing from? An accident?"

@success__chizzy_ pushed back:

"Y'all are assuming.. Cardi have never said they're dating. So she can't make friends again?"

@chef_ivyjones1 asked simply:

"Healing??? Who died??"

Neither Cardi B nor Maduka Okoye has publicly confirmed or addressed the dating rumours.

Uriel struggles finding decent man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Uriel Oputa expressed concern over the quality of men in the Nigerian dating scene. The reality TV star stated that dating a Nigerian man is complicated. She described how her desperation for marriage nearly destroyed her when she met a man who treated her badly.

Uriel highlighted the issue of age shaming, noting that many unmarried women in their 30s and 40s feel like expired milk.

Source: Legit.ng