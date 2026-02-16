Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy’s relationship began as a whirlwind romance that unfolded on reality television. What initially appeared to be a fairy-tale love story later became one of the most contentious celebrity divorces. The pair first met in 2008, dated for nearly two years, married in 2010, separated in 2012, and ultimately divorced in 2021.

Bethenny Frankel and her husband, Jason Hoppy, attend a game between the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center. Photo: Noel Vasquez (modified by author)

Full name Bethenny Frankel Jason Colane Hoppy Gender Female Male Date of birth 4 November 1970 10 September 1970 Age (as of February 2026) 55 years old 55 years old Zodiac sign Scorpio Virgo Place of birth New York City, New York, US New York City, New York, US Current residence New York City, New York, US New York City, New York, US Nationality American American Ethnicity White White Religion Jewish Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Height in feet 5’6” 6’1” Height in centimetres 168 185 Weight in pounds 115 165 Weight in kilograms 52 75 Hair colour Dark brown Brown Eye colour Brown Brown Mother Bernadette Birk – Father Robert J. Frankel – Marital status Divorced Divorced Ex-partner Jason Hoppy Bethenny Frankel Children 1 1 School Pine Crest School (Florida) – College New York University – Profession Television personality, entrepreneur, author Pharmaceutical sales executive Instagram @bethennyfrankel – Facebook @bethennyfrankel – X (Twitter) @Bethenny – TikTok @bethennyfrankel –

Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy’s timeline: Their relationship over the years

Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy’s relationship played out in the public eye, capturing both romance and controversy. From their early courtship to marriage and eventual split, their journey was marked by defining highs and lows. Below is a detailed timeline of how their relationship unfolded.

2008: Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy meet at a nightclub

Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy celebrate a moment. Photo: Bravo (modified by author)

Bethenny Frankel met Jason Hoppy in 2008 through mutual friends at the New York City nightclub Tenjune. At the time, Bethenny was gaining popularity on The Real Housewives of New York City, while Jason worked in pharmaceutical sales.

Their connection was instant, and Bethenny frequently described Jason as grounding and supportive during her early reality TV fame.

As Bethenny’s relationship with Jason progressed, it became a major storyline on RHONY. The couple’s chemistry and banter made them fan favourites, reinforcing the idea that Bethenny had finally found stability.

2009: Bethenny Frankel says yes to Jason Hoppy's proposal

Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy hold each other as they look into each other's eyes. Photo: NBC

About 11 months into their relationship, the couple took the next step and got engaged on 8 October 2009. Jason Hoppy proposed with a striking diamond ring featuring a 6½-carat pear-shaped centre stone accented by two side stones, designed by jeweller Kristen Farrell.

Following the engagement, the reality TV star shared her excitement in an interview with People, expressing how thrilled she was about the milestone. She said:

It feels great because I’m with the right person. He may be regretting it because it’s been beyond a week and he’s in panic mode, but no, we’re enjoying it.

Jason Hoppy added:

She is very much a handful, but one thing she did say to me is that she needs a man who can handle her, and that I can.

2010: Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy marry and welcome their first child

Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy share a happy moment on their wedding day. Photo: NBC

Bethenny Frankel discovered she was pregnant in late 2009, shortly after the couple’s engagement. Wanting to become a mother within marriage, the pair moved quickly to plan their wedding and exchanged vows on 29 March 2010.

Their ceremony was held at the Four Seasons Restaurant in Manhattan, New York, and Frankel later shared the joyful news with fans on X (formerly Twitter), writing:

I'm a real housewife! On way to honeymoon. Best night of my life. Your messages were so beautiful & sentimental. Have a great week tweeps!

Just over a month later, the newlyweds welcomed their only child, daughter Bryn Hoppy, who was born on 8 May 2010.

2012: Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy announce their separation

Bethenny Frankel poses for a solo picture (L). Jason Hoppy looks on in a solo photo (R). Photo: @bethennyfrankel, @bravoingtogether on Facebook (modified by author)

While the couple appeared to be happy publicly, signs of tension emerged behind the scenes. Bethenny later revealed that disagreements over control, communication, and family boundaries began to strain their relationship during this period.

In December 2012, Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy announced their separation after nearly three years of marriage. The news came as a surprise, especially to fans who had followed their love story on television. The statement read:

It brings me great sadness to say that Jason and I are separating. This was an extremely difficult decision that, as a woman and a mother, I have to accept as the best choice for our family.

It continued:

We have love and respect for one another and will continue to amicably co-parent our daughter, who is and will always remain our first priority. This is an immensely painful and heartbreaking time for us.

2013 – 2021: Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy face a lengthy court battle, culminating in their divorce

Bethenny Frankel stands indoors wearing a fitted brown dress (L). Jason Hoppy is wearing a grey suit with a white shirt and a dark tie (R). Photo: @tamara_tattles on Instagram (modified by author)

Initially, the split was framed as amicable, with both parties expressing commitment to co-parenting their daughter. However, in January 2013, Bethenny filed for divorce, marking the beginning of a prolonged legal battle.

Custody arrangements for their daughter became a central point of contention. Bethenny and Jason’s legal disputes intensified, and what could have been a straightforward divorce quickly escalated into years of courtroom conflicts. A financial settlement was reached in 2016, but the divorce wasn't legally complete.

Court filings revealed accusations from both sides, including claims of harassment and controlling behaviour. The case became one of the longest-running divorces in New York celebrity history, drawing significant media attention.

Ultimately, in January 2021, Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy’s divorce was officially finalised. This brought an end to years of legal proceedings, custody negotiations, and emotional strain.

2021 – present: Life after divorce

Bethenny Frankel (L) and Bryn Hoppy attend Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Photo: Jason Mendez

Following the divorce, Bethenny turned her attention to growing her business empire, pursuing philanthropic work, and focusing on personal healing. Jason Hoppy largely retreated from public life, choosing to maintain a low profile. Despite their turbulent past, they continue co-parenting their daughter.

For a long time, the reality TV star remained quiet about the divorce until she finally addressed it in a YouTube video. Reflecting on the ordeal, Frankel described it as the most difficult experience of her life, explaining:

I was on a gag order. I felt stifled by certain things I had to sign at certain periods to get things done and to stop the bleeding, and I later felt fraudulent in not sharing certain experiences. I also felt conflict because I felt like I have a daughter, and I don’t want to put her at risk in any way emotionally. So I wanted to keep certain things private.

She continued:

There was a debate on the Housewives about divorce versus death, and them being compared. I have experienced both, and divorce for me was more torturous. Nothing will ever be, in my entire life, as torturous as my divorce.

FAQs

What happened between Jason Hoppy and Bethenny Frankel? They started dating in 2008, married in 2010, separated in 2012, and divorced in 2021 after a highly public and contentious split. What did Jason Hoppy do to Bethenny? Their divorce involved legal battles and emotional stress, which Bethenny described as extremely difficult and the worst experience of her life. How much money did Bethenny Frankel have to pay Jason Hoppy? The exact amount is not publicly disclosed, but Hoppy received a financial settlement as part of the divorce in 2016. Who is Bethenny Frankel’s daughter? Her daughter with Jason Hoppy is Bryn Hoppy, born on 8 May 2010. Who is Jason Hoppy’s new wife? He retreated away from the public spotlight, and it is unknown whether he is currently married. Does Jason Hoppy see his daughter? He sees his daughter, Bryn, through a co-parenting arrangement with Bethenny Frankel.

Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy’s relationship was filled with both love and challenges, played out under public scrutiny. Despite a long and difficult divorce, they remain committed to co-parenting their daughter. Their story highlights the complexities of love, family, and moving forward after separation.

