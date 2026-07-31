BBNaija star Deeone addressed Phyna's claim that he is gay during an appearance on popular breakfast show Your View

The reality star dropped a surprising revelation about his marital status at the time he entered the Big Brother Naija house

Deeone also weighed in on the social media earnings of fellow stars Peller and VDM, making bold claims about their finances

BBNaija star Aderombi Adedayo Martin, popularly known as Deeone, has publicly addressed the gay allegation his colleague Josephina Otabor, better known as Phyna, made against him.

During a recent appearance on the popular breakfast programme Your View, Deeone was asked to name the biggest lie ever told about him.

Deeone breaks silence on gay allegation, opens up about marital status. Photo credit@deeonetv

Source: Instagram

Without hesitation, he pointed to Phyna's claim that he is gay. When the show's host directly asked whether the allegation held any truth, he flatly denied it, saying the gay community itself would confirm he is not one of them.

Deeone says he was married on BBNaija

In the same conversation, Deeone made a surprising disclosure about his personal life. He revealed that he was actually married at the time he appeared on Big Brother Naija, noting that he tends to keep his romantic life out of the public eye.

When one of the hosts pressed him on the current state of that marriage, he simply said that life happened, without elaborating further.

Deeone speaks about BBNaija and his marital status. Photo credit@deeonetv

Source: Instagram

Deeone comments on Peller and VDM's finances

The reality star also used the platform to speak on the financial opportunities available to public figures on social media.

He cited fellow content creator Peller as an example, claiming Peller recently received N17 million to purchase cows ahead of his upcoming wedding, describing him as a multi-millionaire.

Deeone also brought up his known adversary, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly called VDM. He alleged that although fans donated over N600 million to VDM, only around N7 million of that sum reportedly remains, and VDM has yet to build any school as previously implied with those donations.

Here is the Instagram video of Deeone speaking about his marital status and sexuality below:

Deeone speaks about his colleagues

Legit.ng earlier reported that comedian Deeone once bragged about his popularity and that of some of his colleagues, who were ex-reality show stars.

He called the names of the reality stars who were still relevant today and shared the reason the others were not.

However, not all fans agreed with him as they shared their opinion about his utterance in the comment section.

Source: Legit.ng