Suspected bandits stormed Lajinge village in Sabon Birni LGA, Sokoto State, at around 11pm on Saturday and operated for over four hours

Six people were burnt alive after gunmen poured petrol on a room where residents had taken shelter and refused to come out

Residents said security personnel stationed just 2km away did not respond to repeated distress calls throughout the entire attack

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Sokoto State - At least 12 people are dead after suspected bandits descended on Lajinge village in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Six of the victims were burnt alive inside a room where they had sought refuge from the attackers.

Tragedy in Sokoto as bandits burn six alive in Lajinge village attack

Source: Original

As reported by Daily Trust, residents said the gunmen arrived at roughly 11pm on Saturday, July 19, 2026, and continued their rampage until approximately 3:30am on Sunday, with no security response throughout the entire ordeal.

6 burnt alive, 7 dead in 1 compound

According to a resident who spoke anonymously, the gunmen surrounded a room where a group of people had locked themselves inside.

When those inside refused to come out, the attackers poured petrol on the structure and set it ablaze.

As occupants tried to escape through the door, they were shot, and their remains were left inside the burning room.

Those killed in the fire were identified as Mallam Wauro, also known as Mallam Roro, who was the head of the household; his two sons, Ukasha and Mujaheed; two relatives named Sufyanu and Sani Shanbami; and an internally displaced person who had been sheltering in the home.

A seventh person, Lawwali, was shot dead at the entrance of the same compound while attempting to flee.

The remaining victims, including Yusuf and three other displaced persons who had taken refuge in the village, were shot while trying to escape.

A woman named Agada also died from severe shock during the attack.

Vigilantes overwhelmed, livestock stolen

A local vigilante member who was on duty that night said the group was keeping watch near the village primary school when the shooting began.

They scattered and kept moving between hiding spots as the gunfire drew closer.

Once the vigilantes were overpowered, the attackers moved through the village freely, going from house to house to steal cattle and sheep.

One of their rifles was positioned at a strategic point and kept firing to provide cover while others looted livestock.

The gunmen later targeted Mallam Wauro's residence, killed him and his sons, abducted his two wives, and took all his cattle.

Residents said they could not confirm the exact number of people abducted, though some, particularly children, were later released by the bandits.

No security response for hours

Villagers said that despite making repeated distress calls, security personnel stationed at Unguwar Lalle and Dan Tudu communities, both roughly two kilometres from Lajinge, did not respond at any point during the four-hour attack.

One resident described the bandits walking along the main road, laughing and smoking cigarettes, after they had overrun the village.

Community leaders had reportedly submitted multiple requests to the government to deploy security forces in the area, but those appeals went unanswered.

Residents noted that eight people were also killed in the same community about three weeks before this latest attack.

The state Police spokesperson, DSP Ahmad Rufai, said he was unaware of the incident and was in transit.

DSP Rufai added that he would verify upon reaching his office, but he had yet to respond by the time this report was filed.

Frustration in Sokoto as bandits rampage unopposed in Lajinge village. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Bandits gun down worshippers inside Sokoto mosque

Recall that bandits attacked Tsamaye village in Sokoto state's Sabon Birni LGA on Tuesday night, July 28, spending over six hours terrorising residents.

Seven bodies were recovered Wednesday morning, July 29, after attackers spent the night raiding homes, looting shops, and rustling livestock.

At least three abductions were confirmed after relatives called victims' phones and the bandits answered, saying they had them in custody.

Bandits kill 13 in Sokoto attacks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that suspected bandits launched a series of attacks across three communities in Sabon Birni LGA between Thursday evening and Friday morning.

Security forces repelled an earlier invasion attempt at Unguwan Lalle, but the bandits redirected their assault to neighbouring villages.

A community leader confirmed the killings came amid renewed bandit activity in the area, including the abduction of three farmers days earlier.

Source: Legit.ng