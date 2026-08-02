The US Department of State identified nationals from 10 West African countries as being subject to visa bond requirements in 2025 and 2026

Affected citizens may be required to pay up to $20,000 before receiving a US visa, with implementation dates varying by country

Nigeria, Senegal, Togo, Côte d'Ivoire and six other West African nations appear on the list, with bonds refundable under certain conditions

The United States Department of State has released a list of 10 West African countries whose citizens could be required to pay a visa bond of up to $20,000 before being granted entry into the US.

The list, last updated on May 13, 2026, covers nationals identified as high-risk for overstaying their visas.

US releases list of 10 West African countries whose citizens may face a $20,000 visa bond in 2026. Photo Credit: Aaron Schwartz, Marcia Straub

Source: Getty Images

The bond requirement does not guarantee visa approval and serves as a financial assurance that the visa holder will comply with the terms of their stay.

West African countries on visa bond list

The 10 West African countries named by the Department of State, along with their implementation dates, are:

1. Benin — January 21, 2026.

2. Cabo Verde (Cape Verde) — January 21, 2026.

3. Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast) — January 21, 2026.

4. The Gambia — October 11, 2025.

5. Guinea — January 1, 2026.

6. Guinea-Bissau — January 1, 2026.

7. Mauritania — October 23, 2025.

8. Nigeria — January 21, 2026.

9. Senegal — January 21, 2026.

10. Togo — January 21, 2026.

How the visa bond works

According to the Department of State, the bond can be paid by the visa applicant or by a third party, such as a friend, family member, or business associate, whether based inside or outside the applicant's home country. All payments must be made in US dollars and will be returned in US dollars.

The person who pays the bond, referred to as the obligor, is responsible for any exchange rate differences at the time of refund.

The bond will be cancelled, and the money returned automatically in three situations: if the Department of Homeland Security records the visa holder's departure from the US on or before their authorised stay expires; if the visa holder does not travel to the US before their visa expires; or if the visa holder is denied admission at a US port of entry.

The State Department warned that paying fees without a consular officer's direction will not result in a refund. Bond terms are set out on the Department of Homeland Security's Form I-352 Immigration Bond.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US would halt its visa services in some African cities from August 1.

What US visa bond means for Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about what the US visa bond means for Nigerians and how a refund works.

The policy applies to certain applicants seeking short-term US visas and is aimed at ensuring strict compliance with immigration rules, particularly preventing visa overstays.

The move comes shortly after the US authorities introduced partial travel restrictions affecting Nigeria and several other countries.

Source: Legit.ng