Dr Umar Sani Bebeji, a Senior Lecturer at Ahmadu Bello University's Faculty of Law, died in a road accident on Saturday morning

The crash happened along the Kaduna-Zaria Expressway at Dumbin Rauga, confirmed by a childhood friend and fellow ABU lecturer

Dr Bebeji, who also served as Assistant Dean and coordinator of the ABU Law Clinic, leaves behind a wife and two children

A road crash on Saturday, July 19, 2026, claimed the life of Dr Umar Sani Bebeji, a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Commercial Law at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) in Zaria, aged 45.

The accident took place around 9 am at Dumbin Rauga along the Kaduna-Zaria Expressway. Zubairu Lawal Bamalle, a lecturer in the Faculty of Arts at ABU and a childhood friend of the deceased, confirmed the death.

Dr Bebeji's roles at ABU

Beyond his teaching duties, Dr Bebeji held two significant administrative positions at the university. He served as Assistant Dean of the Faculty of Law and as Coordinator of the ABU Law Clinic, a role through which he championed clinical legal education and improved access to justice for underserved communities.

Colleagues and former students remembered him as a humble mentor, an accomplished scholar, and a committed legal practitioner. Many said his contributions to legal education at the institution would not be forgotten.

Although his family name traces back to Bebeji in Kano State, Dr. Bebeji grew up in Tudun Wada, Kaduna. He was buried at the Kwanar Chanchangi cemetery in Kaduna. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Source: Legit.ng