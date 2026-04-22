Chelley Bissainthe is Love Island's first Haitian cast member, and she's also a model and day trader
Chelley Bissainthe stepped into the spotlight as a standout contestant on Love Island USA Season 7, making history as the show's first Haitian cast member. Before reality TV, she had already built a name for herself as a model and day trader. Chelley's appearance on the reality series elevated her profile, turning her into a fast-rising social media personality with a growing global following.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Chelley Bissainthe rose to fame as a contestant on Love Island USA Season 7, where she finished in 5th place alongside Ace Greene.
- She is the first cast member of Haitian descent in the history of the Love Island franchise.
- Beyond reality television, she is a multifaceted career professional as a day trader, fashion model, and social media personality.
- She has collaborated with major global brands, including Kim Kardashian's Skims and Rihanna's Savage X Fenty.
Profile summary
Full name
Chelley Evelyn Bissainthe
Moniker
Chelley B.
Gender
Female
Date of birth
25 August 1997
Age
28 years old (as of April 2026)
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Place of birth
Orlando, Florida, United States
Current residence
Los Angeles, California, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
Haitian
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Height in feet
5'7"
Height in centimetres
170
Hair colour
Black
Eye colour
Dark brown
Siblings
4
Relationship status
Single
Ex-partner
Ace Greene
University
New York's St. John's University
Profession
Reality TV star, fashion model, day trader
TikTok
Chelley Bissainthe's background and early life
Chelley Evelyn Bissainthe was born on 25 August 1997 in Orlando, Florida, United States. She is Haitian-American, a heritage she frequently celebrated on screen.
The American fashion model is 28 years old as of April 2026, and her zodiac sign is Virgo. While she keeps specific details about her parents relatively private, she has credited her family for her drive and level-headed nature. Chelley is the oldest child and has four siblings.
Chelley Bissainthe attended St. John's University in New York after high school. She considered becoming a forensic psychologist, but later decided to major in public relations and finance.
What does Chelley Bissainthe do for a living?
Bissainthe is a multifaceted reality TV personality, day trader, model, and social media influencer. Before finding fame on Love Island USA, she was already established in the competitive world of day trading. According to HuffPost, Chelley worked various odd jobs in New York before deciding to focus on modelling in 2021. In an interview posted on 27 March 2026, she said:
I told myself, 'I'm not working any other jobs anymore that aren't tailored to modelling or building my brand. I'm not doing any bartending, hosting, or anything. I just need to focus on this.'
As a model, Chelley has modelled for Kim Kardashian's shapewear line, Skims and American singer Rihanna's lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty. Additionally, she has worked with True Religion, CoverGirl, and SheaMoisture.
Chelley from Love Island is also a social media influencer. Her appearance on the reality show significantly boosted her social media profile.
Since the show ended, Chelley Bissainthe's Instagram and TikTok have seen massive growth, currently boasting over 2.3 million and 1 million followers, respectively. She shares modelling shoots, lifestyle content, and glimpses into her daily routine.
A look at Chelley Bissainthe's journey on Love Island
Chelley Bissainthe joined Love Island USA as a contestant who quickly stood out for her confidence and authenticity. Her presence brought diversity to the cast and sparked conversations online.
Chelley was initially scouted for Season 6 in 2024, but becoming a reality TV star was not part of her plan. She told HuffPost:
This is one of those things that just came to me. I’m not even putting myself out there.
Bissainthe formed early connections in Season 7 with Austin Shepard and Ace Greene. The connections created a love triangle that fueled drama and showcased her strategic approach to couplings. Chelley shared a viral kiss with Cierra Ortega, sparking LGBTQ+ discussions, and later solidified a strong bond with Ace.
The reality TV star highlighted her directness by refusing to sympathise during Amaya Epsinal's pursuit of Jeremiah Brown. Fans praised her charm, humour, and hidden talents, including her spontaneous writing of the song Love Me during lockdown.
Despite not reaching the finals, Chelley's poise positioned her as a breakout star and a potential winner. She narrowly missed out on the finale and finished in 5th place alongside Ace Greene.
Bissainthe and Ace often shared content after the show, showcasing their lives in Los Angeles and New York. Besides pairing with Ace Greene, Chelley bonded with Olandria Carthen. In August 2025, while speaking to Teen Vogue, they both discussed their friendship. Olandria told Aiyana Ishmael:
We're soul sisters for a reason. We'll always say to one another, ‘God knew we needed each other.
Chelley added:
We were supposed to be here [in the villa] together.
Is Chelley Bissainthe in a relationship?
The TV personality is single as of 2026. Although she left Love Island USA Season 7 coupled up with Ace Greene, the couple broke up after five months. However, they still have a "mutual level of respect" for each other.
Chelley broke the news on 12 December 2025 on SiriusXM's Page Six Radio. She stated:
Ace and I actually decided to part ways. It really was a tough decision, like, for both of us, and very hard to decide. But, you know, when you love someone, sometimes loving someone means letting go. So I think we just made the best decision.
In a post on her X (Twitter) account, Chelley from Love Island regretted discussing her break-up in public. She posted:
I’ve been sitting with a lot of feelings, and one of them is regret for speaking publicly about something so personal before I really gave myself the time and care it deserved.
FAQs
- Who is Chelley Bissainthe? Chelley is a reality TV personality, model, day trader, and social media influencer best known for appearing on Season 7 of Love Island.
- What is Chelley Bissainthe's real name? Her real name is Chelley Bissainthe, though she often goes by Chelley B. or her social media handles.
- What is Chelley Bissainthe's age? Chelley is 28 years old as of April 2026, having been born on 25 August 1997.
- What is Chelley Bissainthe's ethnicity? She is of Haitian descent, making her the first Haitian cast member in Love Island's history.
- Who is Chelley Bissainthe dating? She is currently single as of 2026. Chelley broke up with fellow Love Island contestant Ace Greene five months after the show ended.
- What is Chelley Bissainthe's net worth? According to The Tab, the American model has an alleged net worth of $500,000.
- What is Chelley Bissainthe's height? She is approximately 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) tall.
Chelley Bissainthe has navigated the transition from the corporate world of day trading to the heights of reality TV fame. By embracing her identity as the first Haitian Islander and maintaining her professional ambitions, she continues to excel as a model and social media personality.
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Nicolas Vansteenberghe was born in Jacksonville, Florida, United States. The TV personality finished in second place along with his girlfriend, Olandria Carthen. Discover lesser-known facts about Nicolas Vansteenberghe.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.