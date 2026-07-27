An old video of Peller and Jarvis visiting a central mosque dressed in white kaftans has resurfaced online ahead of their wedding

The couple posed with a cleric and prayed at the mosque, with Jarvis seen covering her head with a white veil in the footage

Fans have begun speculating about whether the lovebirds will be having an Islamic wedding, given that Jarvis is a Christian

A resurfaced video of social media star Peller and his bride-to-be, Jarvis, visiting a central mosque has set tongues wagging online, with fans drawing their own conclusions about what kind of wedding ceremony the couple plans to have.

In the footage, which has been circulating ahead of their highly anticipated wedding, both Peller and Jarvis arrived at the mosque dressed entirely in white.

Fans react to old video of Jarvis and Peller in mosque. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

Streamer Peller wore a white kaftan and cap, while Jarvis complemented his look in a white kaftan with a white veil covering her head.

The couple posed for photographs with a cleric as onlookers gathered around them inside the mosque before they moved to a separate area to pray.

Fans speculate on wedding plans

Speculation trail old video of Jarvis and Peller in mosque ahead of wedding. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

The video quickly sparked debate online, with many followers wondering whether the couple intends to hold an Islamic wedding ceremony.

The speculation has been fuelled largely by the fact that Jarvis is widely known to be a Christian, making her presence at the mosque, dressed in traditional Muslim attire, a surprise to many fans.

The discussion around the video has been lively, with viewers sharing a range of opinions from genuine support to pointed social commentary.

Here is the Instagram video of Peller and Jarvis in the Mosque below:

What fans are saying

Here are some of the reactions the video has drawn:

@segun.adegoke commented:

"Na Muslim wedding"

@iguana.7569725 wrote:

"Very good may Allah guide you all"

@iguana.7569725 also added: "And they are both from a Muslim background"

@simon_uwem shared:

"If it was a Muslim girl that did this in a church. Fanatical muslims cleric will set their ringlight to call out peller or will quote sharia law and misinterprete Quran. I never see any Muslim talk yet to condem them..... Hypocrite.!"

@jejelaye279 said:

"All this Alfa fit pray for monkey as long as the monkey hold cash"

Peller speaks about being assaulted

Legit.ng had reported that content creator Peller opened up about being molested by a 40-year-old woman during his teenage years on the Honest Bunch podcast.

Peller disclosed he could not tell his parents about the assault because they had warned him against visiting his friend's house,

The streamer revealed that the traumatic experience left him with uncontrollable bodily reactions at school, which left him in tears.

Source: Legit.ng