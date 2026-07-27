Several opposition parties that attended the Ibadan summit have since produced their own presidential candidates ahead of the 2027 election

The Nyesom Wike-backed PDP faction, NDC, Labour Party, and Accord all distanced themselves from any plan to field a single presidential candidate

The Kabiru Turaki-led PDP faction said a consensus candidate remains a possibility, while the APC dismissed the entire opposition strategy

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The opposition's push to unite behind a single presidential candidate against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 elections is under severe strain.

As reported on Monday, July 27, by The Punch, several parties that signed the Ibadan summit communiqué have fielded their own candidates while others reject the arrangement outright.

The opposition, which includes Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, is split over a single candidate to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: UGC

In April 2027, prominent opposition figures gathered in Ibadan, Oyo state, and resolved to explore a joint presidential ticket to challenge Tinubu. Signatories included leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), the Action Democratic Party (ADP), and several others. Attendees included former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, Peter Obi, former Kano Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, and former ministers Rotimi Amaechi and Rauf Aregbesola.

However, by the May 30 deadline set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for parties to conclude primaries, many of those same figures had secured tickets on separate platforms. Atiku and Amaechi emerged as the presidential and vice-presidential candidates of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Makinde secured the Allied People's Movement presidential ticket, and Obi and Kwankwaso emerged as the presidential and vice-presidential candidates of the New Democratic Congress.

Divided positions within PDP

The Tanimu Turaki-led PDP faction's national publicity secretary, Ini Ememobong, stated that discussions on a joint candidacy were still ongoing.

"The issue is still under review... No single opposition party can afford to operate in isolation if the goal is to present a formidable challenge to the incumbent," he said.

2027 election sees PDP factions split over a consensus candidate as Nyesom Wike's camp rejects an opposition alliance against President Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

The rival Abdulrahman Mohammed-led faction, backed by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, took a sharper position. Its spokesman, Jungudo Mohammed, said flatly:

"We are not in any alliance with anybody. We have our own presidential candidate, governorship candidates, and other candidates."

Atiku's camp struck a middle ground, with his aide Phrank Shaibu noting that all parties had already produced candidates in line with the Electoral Act, while adding that "discussions on areas of cooperation and collaboration... will continue within the framework of the law."

2027 election: Opposition parties rule out single candidate

NDC National Leader Seriake Dickson, whose party unveiled the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket, said the party was "not ready to discuss anything on the opposition fielding a single presidential candidate for the 2027 election for now."

Labour Party spokesman Ken Asogwa confirmed his party was "not part of the Ibadan summit arrangement," though he left the door open to a future coalition. Accord and a faction of the ADC led by Nafiu Bala Gombe also rejected any link to the summit's resolutions.

PRP National Chairman Hakeem Baba-Ahmed said opposition parties remained open to alliances but stressed that removing the Tinubu administration was the primary goal, whether achieved individually or collectively.

APC Director of Publicity Bala Ibrahim brushed aside the opposition's efforts entirely, saying: "We are not worried because we know it is an issue that is dead on arrival. Since we were able to defeat them individually, defeating them collectively will not be a problem."

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Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ChatGPT predicted that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is likely to win Nigeria's 2027 presidential election, using the Four Horsemen framework.

It cited the current opposition coalition but said the ruling APC has the edge due to possible low voter turnout and the Tinubu administration's efforts to stabilise the economy.

The political climate has reached a point where the INEC has had to issue a warning that campaigning at this time is illegal, echoing the standpoint of popular human rights lawyer Femi Falana.

Source: Legit.ng