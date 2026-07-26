The UK government has a specific restriction on what dual citizens can access when they travel to the country of their second nationality

British dual nationals who hold citizenship of another country face limits on the consular support available to them abroad

The UK government's official guidance on dual citizenship also covers travel rules, children's nationality, and passport requirements

Holding British citizenship alongside the passport of another country comes with a lesser-known limitation that many dual nationals may not be aware of.

According to official guidance published by the UK government, the restriction centres on diplomatic protection.

UK issues 1 key restriction for people with dual citizenship. Photo credit: Matt Cardy, WPA Pool/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

According to the UK government's dual citizenship page, British dual nationals cannot receive consular or diplomatic assistance from the British government when they are physically present in the other country where they hold citizenship.

What This Means in Practice

To illustrate the rule, the guidance offers a straightforward example: a person who holds both British and French citizenship would not be able to call on UK diplomatic support while they are in France.

In that scenario, they are treated by the British government as a citizen of France first, and consular services would not be extended to them.

This matters in situations where travellers typically rely on their embassy, such as during a medical emergency, a legal dispute, or when a passport is lost or stolen abroad.

For dual nationals in their second country of citizenship, that safety net simply does not apply from the British side.

Other Key Rules for British Dual Nationals

Beyond the diplomatic restriction, the guidance clarifies several other points relevant to dual nationals.

When travelling to the United Kingdom, dual citizens may enter using either a valid UK or Irish passport, or a certificate of entitlement.

In some cases, a carrier may also permit travel on an expired UK passport issued in 1989 or later, provided the traveller also holds a valid passport from a nationality eligible for an Electronic Travel Authorisation. However, British and Irish dual citizens cannot apply for an ETA.

The guidance also notes that dual citizenship is not automatically granted through marriage to a British citizen. A foreign spouse must apply separately.

Similarly, children born abroad do not automatically inherit British nationality, and the laws of the other country involved will determine whether they acquire that citizenship from birth.

The UK does not require individuals to give up their existing nationality when they acquire British citizenship, and equally does not compel British citizens to renounce their passport if they naturalise elsewhere.

However, many other countries do not share this position, and the guidance advises anyone considering applying for a foreign nationality to check that country's rules directly with its consulate or embassy in the UK before proceeding.

Nigerian lady becomes UK citizen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady based in the United Kingdom shared her excitement after she became a certified citizen of Great Britain.

The United Kingdom-based lady showed off her British passport as she opened up on her inspiring journey.

Source: Legit.ng