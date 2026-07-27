The husband of an Oyo school principal abducted for more than 50 days has explained a difficult decision he made during her captivity.

The Oyo professor shared how his wife's kidnapping forced him to make a painful choice as the family waited for her release

The professor also recounted how his wife responded to death threats while in captivity before she was rescued

Professor Wole Alamu has shared how the abduction of his wife, Oyo school principal Rachael Alamu, pushed him to the brink, forcing him to block the kidnappers' phone numbers after weeks of threats left him battling high blood pressure.

Mrs Alamu, the principal of Ahoro Esinle School in Oriire Local Government Area, was kidnapped alongside teachers and pupils on May 15, 2026. She regained her freedom after spending more than 50 days in captivity during a rescue operation announced by the federal government.

Oyo principal's husband opens up about the health scare caused by kidnappers. Photo: oyoaffairs

Source: TikTok

Why Professor Alamu blocked the kidnappers

Speaking during a thanksgiving service after his wife's release, the professor, as shared by The Punch, said he negotiated with the kidnappers for about three weeks before deciding to cut off communication to protect his own health.

According to him, every threatening message left him emotionally shaken. He recalled visiting a hospital for a medical check-up but receiving a text from the kidnappers before seeing the doctor.

"They sent me a text message, and I became destabilised... I could not even do the check-up because my blood pressure had already increased."

He said the experience led him to make a painful decision:

"You cannot kill me here and kill her there. Choose one."

Wife stood firm despite death threats

Professor Alamu said the kidnappers later told his wife they would kill her because her husband had blocked their phone numbers.

Oyo professor shares why he stopped speaking to kidnappers during his wife's captivity. Photo: NigeriaStories, SeyiMakinde

Source: UGC

He said she replied, "You will not kill me in Jesus' name."

He also alleged the abductors left a cutlass beside her, believing she might take her own life. According to him, she refused and told them,

"I will not kill myself, and you too will not kill me."

The professor also commended security agencies for responding quickly after the abduction.

He said the ordeal became the greatest test of his faith since becoming a Christian in 1990, while thanking Christians, Muslims, Nigerians abroad, and NGOs who supported his family throughout the crisis.

Oyo pupil recounts 56 days in captivity

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that one of the rescued pupils, 15-year-old Bello Hassan, recalled that gunmen stormed his school during a test and marched pupils and teachers into the forest, where they lived under trees and were moved between camps.

Hassan said the kidnappers flogged some teachers but did not beat the pupils. Despite the traumatic experience, he insisted he was not afraid and would return to school if given the opportunity.

Source: Legit.ng