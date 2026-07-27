Sulemana Abdul Samed, known as Awuche and widely regarded as Ghana's tallest man, reportedly died on Monday, July 27, 2026

The 33-year-old had been battling complications from gigantism and was referred to Tamale Teaching Hospital for urgent medical care

Weeks before his death, Awuche had publicly appealed for funds to cover a leg surgery he could not afford

Ghana has been plunged into mourning following reports of the death of Sulemana Abdul Samed, popularly known as Awuche, who was widely celebrated as the country's tallest man. He was 33 years old.

News of his passing began circulating on social media on Monday, July 27, 2026, with many Ghanaians sharing their grief online over the loss of the towering personality, who had become a recognisable national figure in recent years.

Ghana mourns as tallest man dies after heartbreaking health battle. Getty Images

Source: Instagram

According to reports, Samed passed away in the early hours of Monday at the Tamale Teaching Hospital in northern Ghana.

The exact cause of his death had not been officially disclosed at the time of reporting, though he had been dealing with serious health complications tied to gigantism.

Awuche's Final Weeks

In the weeks leading up to his death, Samed had gone public about his deteriorating health, revealing that he lacked the financial means to access a leg surgery he urgently required.

Doctors at the Baptist Medical Centre in Nalerigu had referred him to the Tamale Teaching Hospital after his condition worsened. His family later disclosed that medical personnel had recommended the amputation of his left leg due to a severe infection.

His situation drew widespread sympathy across Ghana, with many rallying behind him after his public appeal for assistance.

Who Was Sulemana Abdul Samed?

Samed hailed from Gambaga in Ghana's North East Region. He rose to prominence after photographs capturing his extraordinary height went viral on social media, earning him recognition as the tallest man in the country.

A BBC report confirmed his height at approximately 7 feet 4 inches, or 2.23 metres, a measurement taken with a 16-foot tape measure after earlier, unverified claims suggested he stood as tall as 9 feet 6 inches.

He was later diagnosed with gigantism, a medical condition characterised by excessive growth resulting from abnormally high levels of growth hormone.

His remarkable physical stature transformed him into a nationally celebrated personality, drawing attention not just from within Ghana but also from people across the world.

His passing has left many who followed his story with a deep sense of loss.

Ghana’s tallest man Sulemana Abdul Samed dies weeks after seeking medical help. Credit: Getty Images

Source: Instagram

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Source: Legit.ng