Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's net worth: Who is the richest RHOSLC?

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's net worth has been a hot topic among fans eager to know how much the stars of RHOSLC are worth. The reality series, which premiered on 11 November 2020, follows the personal and professional lives of affluent women in Utah. The wealthiest cast member boasts a net worth of approximately $5 million, while the least wealthy is worth around $1 million. But who tops the list?

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast. Photo: @RealHousewivesofSLC on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is one of the most talked-about reality shows in the franchise. It is full of drama, luxury, and big surprises.

is one of the most talked-about reality shows in the franchise. It is full of drama, luxury, and big surprises. The show's cast members have accumulated significant wealth from various industries , including beauty, fashion, business ownership, and real estate.

from various industries including beauty, fashion, business ownership, and real estate. Some RHOSLC stars, like Jen Shah , have faced legal battles that significantly affected their net worth.

stars, like , have faced legal battles that significantly affected their net worth. Lisa Barlow, Angie Katsanevas, and Mary Cosby are among the wealthiest cast members of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's net worth

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's current cast includes Barlow, Gay, Marks, Rose, Cosby, Angie Katsanevas and Bronwyn Newport. Below is the RHOSLC cast ranked by their net worth.

1. Lisa Barlow – $5 million

Lisa, with long dark hair, stands in a stylish white top, posed in a modern hotel hallway with suitcases nearby. Photo: @lisabarlow14 on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Lisa Brandine Barlow

: Lisa Brandine Barlow Date of birth : 14 December 1974

: 14 December 1974 Age : 50 years old (as of March 2025)

: 50 years old (as of March 2025) Place of birth: New York, New York, United States

Lisa Barlow, a prominent cast member of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, has an alleged net worth of $5 million. She has amassed this wealth through various ventures, such as luxury restaurants, luxury alcohol, beauty products, clothing, and even marketing.

Lisa co-founded Vida Tequila in 2007 with her husband, John Barlow, and also operates LUXE, a marketing company. She also owns Embellish, a clothing brand founded in 2003 and the Silver Restaurant, founded with her husband in 2011, both of which are currently inactive. These ventures, along with her reality TV appearances, have significantly contributed to her wealth.

During an interview with Entertainment Online, Lisa talked about her Vida Tequila brand, stating:

Tequila is for sipping. I have always been infatuated with Tequila, which is why I founded the company over a decade ago. The brand embodies me; my lifestyle in a bottle. It tastes as amazing as it looks in the bottle.

2. Angie Katsanevas – $5 million

Angie Katsanevas in a vibrant pink ruffled top and a luxurious white fur accessory. Photo: @angiekatsanevas on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Angie Katsanevas

: Angie Katsanevas Date of birth : 17 November 1973

: 17 November 1973 Age : 51 years old (as of March 2025)

: 51 years old (as of March 2025) Place of birth: United States

The Greek housewife reportedly has a net worth of $5 million, according to Life & Style. Her net worth consists of earnings from her successful business venture and her appearance on reality television. She co-founded Lunatic Fringe Salon in 1999 with her husband, Shawn Trujillo. The salon has over 10 locations across Utah, Idaho, Tennessee, and Ohio, USA.

During an interview with Hair by L’Oréal, Angie's husband explained how their business expansion was driven by high demand and a strong reputation in the industry. He said:

We started to create this demand of people who wanted to work with us...in the first location when we expanded it was because we were bursting at the seams with a waiting list of people who wanted to work there. That’s when we went on to the second location and so on. We never opened without the demand being there.

3. Mary Cosby – $5 million

Full name : Mary Martha Cosby

: Mary Martha Cosby Date of birth : 17 October 1972

: 17 October 1972 Age : 52 years old (as of March 2025)

: 52 years old (as of March 2025) Place of birth: Utah, United States

Mary Cosby, best known as an original cast member of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, has an estimated net worth of $5 million. Her wealth primarily comes from a substantial inheritance left by her grandmother, Rosemary Cosby, which included multiple businesses and real estate holdings.

Mary and her husband, Robert Cosby Sr., own many businesses, including a billboard printing company and a shopping bag production company. They also own five homes across the United States. Mary has appeared on RHOSLC since its start in 2020. She was initially a full-time cast member but later returned as a friend of the housewives in Season 4.

During RHOSLC season 1, the reality star opened up about the substantial inheritance she received from her late grandmother, Rosemary Cosby. She said:

When my grandmother left, she left me her empire: homes, churches, daycares, a mortgage company, restaurants,

4. Whitney Rose – $1 million to $3 million

Whitney Rose in Salt Lake City, Utah. Photo: @whitneywildrose on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Whitney JoAnne Rose

: Whitney JoAnne Rose Date of birth : 28 September 1986

: 28 September 1986 Age : 38 years old (as of March 2025)

: 38 years old (as of March 2025) Place of birth: Prince Edward Island

Whitney Rose's net worth ranges between $1 million and $3 million. She gained recognition through her role on RHOSLC, where she has appeared since its debut season. Beyond reality television, Whitney is an entrepreneur.

In 2017, she launched a skincare line called Iris + Beau, which she later rebranded as Wild Rose Beauty. She also owns a jewellery line named PRISM. Rose once discussed her financial struggles on the television show, revealing that she had spent a significant amount of her family's savings on rebranding her beauty line.

5. Heather Gay – $1.7 million

Heather Gay attends a conversation about the book "Good Time Girl" with Heather Gay and Brynn Whitfield at Trevor Day School on 4 December 2024 in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski

Full name : Heather Jill Gay

: Heather Jill Gay Date of birth : 29 June 1974

: 29 June 1974 Age : 50 years old (as of March 2025)

: 50 years old (as of March 2025) Place of birth: Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, United States

The RHOSLC star has an estimated net worth of $1.7 million. She built her wealth through multiple ventures, including co-founding Beauty Lab + Laser, a successful med spa in Salt Lake City. Since joining RHOSLC in 2020, her reality TV career has further boosted her financial success. She also promotes various brands on social media.

In 2023, she released her memoir, Bad Mormon, which became a New York Times bestseller. She was previously married to Billy Gay III, whose family had ties to billionaire Howard Hughes.

On 19 March 2021, during an interview with Distractify, Heather opened up about her former family's deep ties to billionaire Howard Hughes. She stated:

I married into a family of extreme wealth. Howard Hughes comes in, hires my grandfather-in-law as his driver and henchman. Howard Hughes loved the Mormons, and when he passed, the Gay family inherited a huge portion of his estate. The Gay family is worth billions, so I basically married into Mormon royalty.

6. Meredith Marks – $1 million

Meredith Marks in mustard cardigan with chic handbag. Photo: @meredithmarks on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Meredith Marks

: Meredith Marks Date of birth : 15 December 1971

: 15 December 1971 Age : 53 years old (as of March 2025)

: 53 years old (as of March 2025) Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States

The original cast member on the RHOSLC has an estimated net worth of $1 million. She is a jewellery designer and entrepreneur. Meredith launched her own luxury jewellery and fashion line in 2009. Her husband, Seth Marks, is a business executive, which likely contributes to their household income.

Despite her financial success, Meredith has been noted for renting homes in Utah rather than owning them, a choice she attributes to her busy schedule and lifestyle.

7. Bronwyn Newport – $1 million

Bronwyn Newport in striking red dress with festive backdrop. Photo: @bronwynnewport on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Bronwyn Alison Newport

: Bronwyn Alison Newport Date of birth : 14 September 1985

: 14 September 1985 Age : 39 years old (as of March 2025)

: 39 years old (as of March 2025) Place of birth: Brazil

The newbie on RHOSLC has a reported net worth of $1 million. She is a chic Broadway producer and fashionista. Bradley previously worked in finance and had roles such as Executive Vice President at Hewlett-Packard and board memberships with companies like Commvault, Mattel, and TruCar.

Her husband, Todd Bradley, a seasoned executive in the tech industry, has an estimated net worth of $24.6 million.

Who is the richest housewife in Salt Lake City?

Lisa Barlow, Angie Katsanevas, and Mary Cosby are the richest housewives in Salt Lake City. They each have an estimated net worth of $5 million

How is Mary Cosby so rich?

Mary Cosby inherited a significant fortune from her late grandmother, Rosemary Cosby, including real estate, businesses, and the Faith Temple Pentecostal Church. She also owns multiple luxury and expensive properties.

What is Lisa's net worth in Salt Lake City?

The RHOSLC star has an alleged net worth of $5 million as of 2025.

How much is Mary from Salt Lake City worth?

Mary Cosby has an estimated net worth of $5 million.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's net worths have grown since its premiere. The show is about the personal and professional lives of women who live in Salt Lake City, Utah.

