Reality TV star and aspiring lawyer Gia Giudice is reported to have an estimated net worth of approximately $1.5 million. Gia earns her income from appearing on The Real Housewives of New Jersey and Next Gen NYC, hosting her podcast, participating in social media collaborations, and taking on influencer gigs.

Gia Giudice attended the People's 2025 Next Gen NYC in Conversation event. The TV personality was at the 2025 Fox Special Forces red carpet. Photo: Jamie McCarthy, Amanda Edwards (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaway

Gia Giudice's estimated net worth of $1.5 million is primarily derived from reality TV show appearances , brand collaborations , content creation , and her fashion line, g.g.est.2001 .

, , , and her fashion line, . She reportedly began earning from Bravo in season 12 of Real Housewives of New Jersey .

of . Gia holds a Criminal Justice degree from Rutgers University and has interned at several legal institutions.

Profile summary

Full name Gia Giudice Nickname Gi Gender Female Date of birth 8 January 2001 Age 24 years as of 2025 Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Wayne, New Jersey, United States of America Residence New Jersey, United States of America Nationality American-Italian Ethnicity White Religion Catholic Sexual orientation Straight Height in centimetres 157 Height in feet 5'2" Weight in kilograms 110 Weight in pounds 50 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Father Joe Giudice Mother Teresa Giudice Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Partner Christian Carmichael High school Montville Township High School College Rutgers University Profession TV personality, social media influencer Net worth $1.5 million Social media Instagram, Threads, TikTok

How much is Gia Giudice worth?

According to StyleCaster, Next Gen NYC’s reality star, Gia Giudice's net worth is estimated to be around $1.5 million. She earns her income through merchandise sales, content creation, social media influencing, and TV appearances. She is also a brand ambassador and earns through Instagram collaborations with brands such as Hazel Boutique, Shein, AviClear, and The Ryl Company.

Contrary to popular opinion, despite having wealthy parents, Gia supports herself financially. She told Trading Secrets,

I am completely on my own, besides my living situation. I still live at home with my family. But financially, I do cover everything myself. I don't really get money from my parents anymore.

Top five facts about Next Gen NYC's cast member, Gia Giudice. Photo: Jason Mendez/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How does Gia Giudice make her money?

Gia Giudice earns from reality TV, social media, and her fashion ventures. She has turned her early fame into a thriving, multi-stream career. Here is a closer look at how she earns her money today.

Reality TV beginnings

At eight years, she began appearing on the New Jersey franchise of The Real Housewives, starring alongside her mom, Teresa Giudice. While details of her income from the show have not been publicly revealed, Monsters and Critics, through IMDb, reports that she began receiving Bravo paychecks in Season 12 of RHONJ.

This career move allowed her to earn enough income to buy her first car, a Porsche, worth about $120,000. She earns from TikTok's Creator Fund as well as her Instagram account.

Merchandising and music success

In her Trading Secrets conversation, she admitted to earning more from social media compared to reality TV. At the time of this, details of her social media influencing gigs and brand collaborations have yet to be publicised.

Her viral song, Waking Up In The Morning, has more than 270 million views. She has also banked on the song's popularity to design and sell #WakingUpInTheMorning sweatshirts with Hazel Boutique. She earns 70% of all sales of the sweatshirts sold under her fashion line, g.g.est.2001.

Gia Giudice pictured in her #WakingUpInTheMorning sweatshirt. Photo: @g.g.est.2001

Source: Instagram

Life as a social media influencer

She launched her social media influencer career in 2019, focusing on beauty, lifestyle, clothing, and branding. On her podcast, Casual Chaos, she explained her booked, busy, and happy career move as an influencer, saying,

The opportunities were endless. I'm just never going to be in my 20s again, getting these opportunities, and I really just wanted to capitalise on it. That's literally it.

Early work experience and internships

Between 2021 and 2022, Gia worked as a host and server at the Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster. She later interned at Martinez Immigration Law Practice, the Office of the Public Defender in Middlesex County, New Jersey, and most recently at Rymax.

Reality show appearances

Beyond RHONJ, Gia has appeared in other TV shows like Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Next Gen NYC, and The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip. Here is a complete list of her TV show appearances:

TV series Episode count Period (Years) Special Forces: World's Toughest Test 2 2025 Next Gen NYC 8 2025 Entertainment Tonight 3 2015–2025 Real Housewives of New Jersey 136 2009–2025 The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip 2 2021 Extra 1 2015 The Apprentice 1 2012

A look into Gia Giudice's early life and family background

Born on 8 January 2001 in Wayne, New Jersey, United States of America, Giudice is 24 years old as of 2025, and her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Gia Giudice pictured for a Special Forces: World's Toughest Test promotion. Photo: FOX

Source: Getty Images

Like her mother, Teresa Giudice, Gia's father, Joe, is a Real Housewives of New Jersey alum. Gia is the eldest in a family of five, and her siblings are Milania, Gabriella, and Audriana Giudice.

Gia attended Montville Township High School, where she graduated in 2019. She later enrolled at Rutgers University, where she pursued a degree in Criminal Justice with a minor in Sociology.

FAQs

How old is Gia Giudice? The reality TV star is 24 years old as of 2025, and her zodiac sign is Capricorn. Who is Gia Giudice's boyfriend? She is dating New Jersey-based entrepreneur Christian Carmichael. Where did Gia Giudice go to college? She attended Rutgers University between 2019 and 2023. What does Gia Giudice do for work? She is a social media influencer, businesswoman, and TV personality. What is Gia Giudice's new show? Most recently, Giudice has appeared on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, a challenge reality show. Does Gia Giudice get paid by Bravo? Although she has not revealed how much she earns, Gia gets paid by Bravo as a cast member of their shows.

Gia Giudice's net worth stems from her work as a social media content creator, brand ambassador, and influencer. In addition to her podcast, Casual Chaos, she is a familiar face on various shows, including Real Housewives of New Jersey, Next Gen NYC, and Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

Legit.ng recently published an article detailing Sydney Hightower's biography. Sydney is a reality TV star and social media personality and is married to NFL player Fred Warner.

She first came into the spotlight in 2020 as a contestant on ABC's The Bachelor, Season 24. Sydney and Warner share a son and are expecting their second baby in 2026. Read more about her early life, career journey, and net worth in the full biography.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng