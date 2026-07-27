Controversial content creator GehGeh addressed a viral photo that appeared to show him getting married to a well-endowed woman

The picture sparked widespread speculation online, coming shortly after GehGeh revealed he had four baby mamas and two children on the way

GehGeh took to his X account to clear the air, pointing fans towards his YouTube channel for the full context

Nigerian content creator Emmanuel Obruste, widely known as GehGeh, has finally addressed the viral photograph that set the internet ablaze after it appeared to show him at a wedding ceremony with a well-endowed woman.

The image began circulating not long after GehGeh made headlines for revealing he had four baby mamas and was expecting two more children.

Reactions trail GehGeh as he breaks silence on viral wedding photo. Photo credit@officialgehgeh

Source: Instagram

Fans and critics alike ran with the wedding picture, drawing their own conclusions about what it meant.

GehGeh reacts to wedding rumour

Rather than stay quiet, GehGeh took to his X account and reposted the image himself, shutting down the speculation directly.

Fans drag GehGeh over reaction to his wedding photos. Photo credit@officialgehgeh

Source: Instagram

According to him, the photo had nothing to do with a real wedding. He explained that the picture was taken from his ongoing series titled Our In-laws, which he is set to release on his YouTube channel.

In his own words: "Our in-laws will be showing on my YouTube channel soon."

Here is the X post made by GehGeh about his alleged wedding to a lady:

Fans react to GehGeh's clarification

The clarification sparked a wave of responses from followers, with opinions ranging from amusement to scepticism.

@99Majik wrote:

"I go need role "

@BrakuThelma commented:

"I said it on my way to YouTube"

@Godstimeisit shared:

"Even if he marries theirs not bad about it, what the guy is just try up open men eyes from the manipulation of women, that just the fact and alot of women hate that because he is exposing them alot."

@Kelecast said:

"Honestly At the beginning I didn't believe you marry bro I knew it was content."

@Shashanotbanks added:

"Real gehgeh Dey enjoy he wife for house fake gehgeh Dey here Dey do damage control how many movies una use that marriage act I don see three now"

While many fans accepted his explanation and expressed excitement about the upcoming series, others remained unconvinced, suggesting the clarification itself could be part of a broader content strategy. Either way, GehGeh has successfully kept the conversation going around his brand.

GehGeh slams Don Jazzy over donation

Legit.ng had reported that the content creator was pissed when he heard that Afrobeats singer, Rema, donated N105 million to a Christ Embassy church.

He stated that the Hehehe crooner did not make a wise decision because the church was already rich and did not need his money.

Geh Geh said it was the poor masses that should benefit from his benevolence and instructed Don Jazzy to tell Rema to collect the donation.

Source: Legit.ng