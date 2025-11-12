How Rojean Kar quietly built something big behind the scenes

Rojean Kar is an American model and social media influencer from Los Angeles, California. She gained public attention for her stylish Instagram posts and rumoured connection to rapper Travis Scott. Despite her online fame, Rojean keeps much of her personal life private, adding to her mysterious allure.

Rojean Kar smiles as she poses for a photo during winter (L). The social media influencer looks on as he stands on a staircase (R). Photo: @yungsweetro on Instagram (modified by author)

Rojean Kar, also known as Yung Sweet Ro , has gained a large following on Instagram for her captivating modelling shots and brand promotions .

, has gained a large following on Instagram for her captivating . Her name has often made headlines due to her alleged romantic connection with rapper Travis Scott , a claim she has made but which he has denied.

, a claim she has made but which he has denied. The influencer has also been linked to music stars Drake and Trey Songz, though none of these relationships have been publicly confirmed.

Full name Rojean Kar Nickname Yung Sweet Ro Gender Female Date of birth 11 March 1995 Age 30 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 117 Weight in kilograms 53 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Profession Model, social media personality Instagram @yungsweetro

What is Rojean Kar's background?

Social media personality Yung Sweet Ro, whose real name is Rojean Kar, was born on 11 March 1995 in Los Angeles, California, United States. As of 2025, she is 30 years old.

Rojean Kar holds American nationality and is of mixed ethnicity. She is believed to be residing in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Five facts about Rojean Kar. Photo: @yungsweetro on Instagram (modified by author)

What does Rojean Kar do for a living?

Rojean Kar, popularly known as Yung Sweet Ro, is a model, Instagram influencer, and social media personality. She is best known for sharing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content on her Instagram account, including trendy outfits, luxury travel moments, and brand collaborations. Rojean Kar’s Instagram page has over 300 thousand followers as of writing.

In addition to her modelling work, Rojean has reportedly worked behind the scenes in the entertainment industry, occasionally appearing at music-related events and photo shoots.

Her online presence has made her a recognised digital influencer, allowing her to collaborate with fashion and beauty brands, such as Fashion Nova, for promotional content.

Is Rojean Kar dating anyone?

The American Instagram model is presumed to be single. Over the years, Rojean Kar has been romantically linked to several high-profile music stars, including Drake and Trey Songz. However, none of these alleged relationships have been publicly confirmed, and she has remained private about her dating life.

What happened to Rojean Kar and Travis Scott?

Rojean Kar was rumoured to have had an on-and-off relationship with American rapper Travis Scott. The speculation began years ago, resurfacing in 2022 when Rojean shared an Instagram Story from what appeared to be the set of one of Travis Scott’s music videos.

Model Rojean Kar enjoys a solo outdoor moment. Photo: @yungsweetro on Instagram (modified by author)

The post sparked widespread curiosity online, with many assuming that the two were spending time together again, despite Travis being in a relationship with Kylie Jenner at the time. Rojean later claimed that she and Travis had known each other since around 2013 and that their connection was not just an internet rumour.

Following these claims, Rojean went on to say that she and Travis had allegedly spent Valentine’s Day together and that other women had reached out to her about his supposed interest in rekindling their relationship. She further stated that she had pictures and videos of them together, insisting that they had been involved privately over the years.

Travis Scott, however, denied all of Rojean’s allegations. In an Instagram Story, he dismissed the claims, stating that an uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be a closed set, and emphasised that he did not know Rojean personally.

Social media influencer takes a mirror selfie. Photo: @yungsweetro on Instagram (modified by author)

He added that the ongoing rumours were fictional storytelling. Travis also addressed the Valentine’s Day claims by posting a photo of a dinner setup with the caption,

If u wasn’t at this table on V day then u wasn’t with me.

The two have not provided verified evidence to confirm or disprove their alleged relationship. While Rojean maintains that she has proof of their involvement, Travis continues to deny ever being romantically linked to her. The situation remains unresolved, based largely on allegations and conflicting statements.

FAQs

What is Yung Sweet Ro's real name? Her real name is Rojean Kar. Where is Yung Sweet Ro from? Her hometown is Los Angeles, California, United States. What is Rojean Kar’s ethnicity? She is an American national of mixed ethnicity. What is Rojean Kar's age? The model was born on 11 March 1995, making her 30 years old as of 2025. How did Yung Sweet Ro get famous? She gained prominence through her Instagram page, where she shares pictures and videos of her lifestyle. Is Rojean Kar a model? She is a social media model, sharing her modelling pictures and promotional content for fashion and beauty brands. Who is Rojean Kar’s boyfriend? The social media influencer has not revealed her current relationship status, and therefore, she is presumed to be single. What is Rojean Kar's height and weight? The social media influencer stands at approximately 5 feet 6 inches (167 centimetres) tall, and her weight is estimated to be 117 pounds (53 kilograms).

Rojean Kar continues to build her presence as a model and social media influencer, captivating fans with her style and confidence. Despite past controversies, she remains focused on her online career and personal growth. Her mysterious charm and growing influence ensure she stays a notable figure in the digital spotlight.

