The Japanese government has outlined the general conditions for naturalisation under Article 5 of the Japanese Nationality Act

One key requirement involves how long a foreigner must live in Japan before becoming eligible to apply for citizenship, and this still applies in 2026

Eligible applicants must also hold a valid status of residence throughout the entire period to qualify for Japanese citizenship

Japan has set out the conditions foreigners must meet to apply for citizenship, with the length of continuous residence in the country among the primary requirements.

According to the Japanese Ministry of Justice, a person must have lived in Japan for at least five consecutive years before they can be considered for naturalisation.

Japan names the number of years foreigners must live in the country before applying for citizenship. Photo Credit: andriano_cz, Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

According to the Japanese government, this requirement is enshrined in Article 5, Paragraph 1 of the Japanese Nationality Act.

Japan's residency requirement for citizenship

Beyond simply spending five years in Japan, the law requires that an applicant must have maintained a lawful status of residence for the entire duration of that period.

A gap or lapse in valid residency status could disqualify a candidate, even if they were physically present in the country throughout.

The five-year domicile condition is listed as just one of the general requirements for naturalisation. Article 5 of the Japanese Nationality Act covers a broader set of criteria that applicants must satisfy before the government will consider granting them Japanese nationality.

What the domicile condition means in practice

The use of the word "domicile" in the law is significant. In Japanese legal terms, domicile refers to a person's principal base of life in the country, not merely a temporary or occasional address.

This means applicants must demonstrate that Japan has genuinely served as their primary place of residence during the qualifying period, not just that they held a valid visa or residency permit while living elsewhere.

Japan has historically maintained relatively strict naturalisation criteria, and the five-year consecutive residency rule reflects the country's approach to granting nationality.

The requirement that residency status remain valid throughout the period adds an administrative layer that applicants must track carefully, particularly those who have changed visa categories or faced any periods of uncertainty in their immigration status.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Japan had announced a 400% visa increase for Nigerians and other countries.

Items allowed into Japan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan had listed the items that travellers are allowed to bring into the country.

The permissions cover everything from everyday personal items to vehicles and household furniture.

Travellers are permitted to bring these items within defined limits, which are set out in the official customs guidelines.

Source: Legit.ng