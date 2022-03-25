Jason Luv’s biography: age, height, zodiac sign, girlfriend, net worth

Who is Jason Luv? He is a fitness model, adult actor, and hip-hop artist based in America. He is also a prominent name across social media platforms for his modelling and fitness content.

Jason Luv posing for a photo inside his car. Photo: @iamjasonluv

Source: Instagram

Jason has tattoos, a muscular body, and a soulful voice. His physique has helped him to win a few worthy brand promotions.

Profile summary

Full name: Jason Thomas

Jason Thomas Stage name: Jason Luv

Jason Luv Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 1 February 1985

1 February 1985 Age: 37 years (as of 2022)

37 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: Lafayette, Louisiana, the United States

Lafayette, Louisiana, the United States Current residence: United States

United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 6’ 5’’

6’ 5’’ Height in centimetres: 196

196 Weight in pounds: 235

235 Weight in kilograms: 107

107 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Relationship status: Dating

Dating University: Florida International University

Florida International University Profession: Hip-hop artist, social media personality, actor, personal trainer, fitness model, exotic dancer

Hip-hop artist, social media personality, actor, personal trainer, fitness model, exotic dancer Net worth: $3 million

$3 million TikTok: @jamjamsonluv

@jamjamsonluv Instagram: @jamjamsonluv

@jamjamsonluv Facebook:

Jason Luv’s bio

Jason Luv posing for a photo in a black GUCCI T-shirt. Photo: @iamjasonluv

Source: Instagram

The social media personality was born on 1 February 1985 in Louisiana, United States, in a Christian family. He holds American nationality and is of African-American ethnicity. He studied at Ville Platte High school and then proceeded to Florida International University to advance his studies.

How old is Jason Luv?

Jason Luv’s age is 38 years as of 2022. He was born on 1 February 1985.

What is Jason Luv’s zodiac sign?

The Instagram personality’s zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Career

The hip-hop artist served as a sniper scout in the military for seven years and later became a veteran. He began his music career in Miami nightclubs, where he started to gain fame. After producing a few songs with popular musicians in Miami, he travelled to California, principally for a deal with Interscope Records as an artist and producer.

Luv’s music style encompasses hip-hop, bounce music, pop, and a little EDM. In 2021, the hip-hop celebrity did a live Instagram concert with Tory Lanez on Quarantine Radio. More than 300,000 listeners were present, and shortly after the show, he witnessed a massive increase in his fan base. His latest song titled TikTok attracted much popularity on TikTok and Instagram and got appreciation from several celebrities.

Jason has a muscular body, attracting numerous physical and gym-related brand promotion offers. He also offers exclusive adult content on his OnlyFans account.

The exotic dancer is also active on social media. He is well-known for uploading fitness and modelling-related content. Currently, he has over 337k followers on Instagram and 10.2 k followers on Twitter.

What is Jason Luv’s net worth?

Jason Luv posing for a photo in black goggles. Photo: @iamjasonluv

Source: Instagram

According to Healthier Info, he is worth $3 million. Jason Luv’s salary on OnlyFans, alone, is $50,000. However, this information is unverified.

Is Jason Luv dating?

The social media celebrity is in a romantic relationship with Andrea Abeli. Jason Luv’s girlfriend is an adult film actress and a rapper. The two have been together for a long time.

How tall is Jason Luv?

Jason Luv’s height is 6 feet 5 inches (196 centimetres) tall, and he weighs 235 pounds (107 kilograms). He has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Fast facts about Jason Luv

He comes from Louisiana, USA.

He comes from a Christian family.

He served in the military for 7 years as a sniper scout.

He is popular among fashion influencers and is loved by fans for his physique and muscular body.

He is in a romantic relationship with adult actress Andrea Abeli.

He is famous for his songs that have attracted significant attention all over the world.

He likes working out, cooking, reading, and playing basketball during his leisure time.

Jason Luv has created a name as an adult content creator, fitness model, and social media personality. At the start of his music career, he used to perform at nightclubs in Miami. At the moment, his songs are popular all over the world.

Source: Legit.ng