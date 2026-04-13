What happened to the National Lampoon's Vacation cast after the classic comedy
The National Lampoon's Vacation cast includes Chevy Chase, Beverly D'Angelo, Imogene Coca, Randy Quaid, John Candy and Christie Brinkley. Many of these actors went on to become household names in comedy and film, while others carved out unique paths in Hollywood or beyond.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- What happened to the National Lampoon's Vacation cast?
- Chevy Chase
- Who played the kids in the first Vacation movie?
- Who are the original Griswold characters?
- Is National Lampoon's Vacation a kids' movie?
Key takeaways
- After National Lampoon's Vacation, Chevy Chase remained a staple of American comedy through films like Fletch and Caddyshack, and later appeared in the TV series Community.
- Beverly D'Angelo continued acting in film and television, reprising her role as Ellen in subsequent Vacation sequels.
- Anthony Michael Hall became a member of the Brat Pack, starring in Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club, and Weird Science, and appeared in films like Foxcatcher and Halloween Kills.
- Randy Quaid starred in hit films Independence Day and Brokeback Mountain and left the United States after becoming embroiled in numerous lawsuits and legal troubles.
What happened to the National Lampoon's Vacation cast?
As of 2026, many of the core cast of National Lampoon’s Vacation are still active in Hollywood, with some recently celebrating the film’s 35th anniversary at fan conventions. While a few veteran actors have passed away, the “kids” and the main couple continue to take on major projects. Learn all about what the movie's actors have been up to since the movie's release.
Actor
Character
Chevy Chase
Clark Griswold
Beverly D’Angelo
Ellen Griswold
Randy Quaid
Cousin Eddie Johnson
Anthony Michael Hall
Russell “Rusty” Griswold
Dana Barron
Audrey Griswold
Imogene Coca
Aunt Edna
John Candy
Lasky (Walley World guard)
Jane Krakowski
Cousin Vicki
Eugene Levy
Car Salesman
Christie Brinkley
Girl in the Ferrari
Miriam Flynn
Cousin Catherine
Frank McRae
Grover
Chevy Chase
- Full name: Chevy Chase
- Date of birth: 8 October 1943
- Age: 82 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Lower Manhattan, New York, United States
After starring as the original Clark Griswold in National Lampoon's Vacation, Chevy Chase became a 1980s comedy icon. He reprised Clark in National Lampoon's European Vacation (1985), Christmas Vacation (1989), and Vegas Vacation (1997) before a major TV comeback as Pierce Hawthorne on Community. He also starred in the Fletch films (1985–1989) and ¡Three Amigos! (1986).
Before Vacation, Chase was already popular from Saturday Night Live and films like Foul Play (1978), Caddyshack (1980), and Spies Like Us (1985). His recent projects include The Christmas Letter (2024), Zombie Town (2023), Glisten, Merry Mission (2023) and The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee (2020).
In 2026, he starred in the CNN documentary I'm Chevy Chase, and You're Not, which offered a candid look at his career and personal health struggles. Besides his career, Chase is currently married to Jayni Chase, and they share three daughters.
Beverly D’Angelo
- Full name: Beverly Heather D'Angelo
- Date of birth: 15 November 1951
- Age: 74 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Columbus, Ohio, United States
After her 1983 debut as Ellen Griswold in National Lampoon's Vacation, Beverly D’Angelo became a regular in the Vacation franchise, appearing in every sequel, including the 2015 reboot and Hotel Hell Vacation. She also earned acclaim outside comedy, receiving an Emmy nomination for A Streetcar Named Desire (1984) and appearing in American History X (1998).
The actress also had a long-running role as Barbara Miller on Entourage, starred in the 2022 hit Violent Night and voiced Lurleen Lumpkin on The Simpsons. In early 2026, she appeared in the thriller Sleepwalker and has several upcoming projects, including No Address and The Prince. Beyond acting, Beverly D'Angelo is the mother of twins with Al Pacino.
Randy Quaid
- Full name: Randy Randall Rudy Quaid
- Date of birth: 1 October 1950
- Age: 75 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Houston, Texas, United States
In the 1983 hit National Lampoon's Vacation, Randy Quaid played the first iteration of Cousin Eddie Johnson. After the film, he became a well-known Hollywood actor, reprising Eddie in the Christmas Vacation (1989), Vegas Vacation (1997), and Christmas Vacation 2 (2003).
Quaid later earned a Golden Globe for LBJ: The Early Years (1987) and Emmy nominations for A Streetcar Named Desire (1984) and Elvis (2005). He also appeared in major films like Major League II (1994), Independence Day (1996), Kingpin (1996), and Brokeback Mountain (2005). Although he had mostly stepped away from acting, he recently starred in the 2024 holiday film The Christmas Letter.
Anthony Michael Hall
- Full name: Anthony Michael Hall
- Date of birth: 14 April 1968
- Age: 57 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: West Roxbury, Boston, Massachusetts, United States
After playing the original Russell “Rusty” Griswold in National Lampoon’s Vacation, Anthony Michael Hall became one of the most recognisable young actors of the 1980s. He starred in Sixteen Candles (1984), The Breakfast Club (1985), and Weird Science (1985), and at 17 became the youngest cast member on Saturday Night Live (1985–1986).
As he grew older, Hall shifted to darker and more varied roles, appearing in Edward Scissorhands (1990), Pirates of Silicon Valley (1999), and starring in the TV series The Dead Zone (2002–2007). More recently, he has appeared in major projects including The Dark Knight (2008), Halloween Kills (2021), and season two of Reacher (2023).
Beyond his career, Anthony has been married to actress and model Lucia Oskerova since 2020, and they share a son.
Dana Barron
- Full name: Dana Barron
- Date of birth: 22 April 1966
- Age: 59 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: New York, New York, United States
In the original National Lampoon's Vacation, Dana Barron starred as Audrey Griswold, Clark and Ellen's daughter. She was later replaced in the sequels when the Griswold children were recast. Dana continued acting through the 1980s and ’90s, appearing in films like Heaven Help Us (1985) and Death Wish 4 (1987).
She gained TV success with a Daytime Emmy-winning role in No Means No (1989) and recurring roles on Beverly Hills, 90210 and The Magnificent Seven. In 2003, Barron returned to the franchise in National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation 2 and appeared in an episode of The Goldbergs. Regarding her personal life, the actress is in a long-term relationship with filmmaker Michael Vickerman.
Imogene Coca
- Full name: Imogene Coca
- Date of birth: 18 November 1908
- Date of death: 2 June 2001
- Age at death: 92
- Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States
Iogene rose to fame in the 1950s as a co-star of Your Show of Shows alongside Sid Caesar. After playing Aunt Edna, Ellen's maternal aunt in the 1983 comedy movie, she continued working in TV, film, and theatre into her 80s. Her notable roles included Alice in Wonderland (1985), a guest spot on Moonlighting (1988), and starring in the 1984 MTV music video for EBN-OZN's Bag Lady (I Wonder).
In the 1990s, Coca reunited with Sid Caesar for the national stage tour Together Again (1991) and voiced characters in animated shows, such as Garfield and Friends and Bobby's World. She received the Women in Film Lucy Award in 1995 for lifetime achievements and passed away from natural causes at 92 on 2 June 2001, in Westport, Connecticut.
John Candy
- Full name: John Franklin Candy
- Date of birth: 31 October 1950
- Date of death: 4 March 1994
- Age at death: 43
- Place of birth: Toronto, Canada
Following Vacation, John Candy, who played the Walley World guard (Lasky), starred in hit films like Splash (1984) and Summer Rental (1985), and became a staple in John Hughes comedies, including Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) and Uncle Buck (1989).
He later appeared in Home Alone (1990) and Cool Runnings (1993) and co-owned the Toronto Argonauts football team, which won the Grey Cup in 1991. Candy died of a heart attack on 4 March 1994, at age 43, while filming Wagons East in Mexico. His final films, Wagons East and Canadian Bacon, were released a year later, and he was honoured in the 2025 documentary John Candy: I Like Me.
Jane Krakowski
- Full name: Jane Krakowski
- Date of birth: 11 October 1968
- Age: 57 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey, United States
Jane Krakowski, who played Cousin Vicki in National Lampoon’s Vacation, has built a long and successful career in TV, film, and theatre. She became well known for her comedy roles, especially as Jenna Maroney in 30 Rock (2006–2013), which earned her several Emmy nominations. She also starred in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (2015–2020) and Ally McBeal (1997–2002).
Her post-Vacation film credits include Fatal Attraction (1987) and The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas (2000). Jane has also voiced characters in major animated films, including Ice Age and My Little Pony: A New Generation. As of 2026, she is starring in the play Oh, Mary! and also hosts the TV game show Name That Tune.
Eugene Levy
- Full name: Eugene Levy
- Date of birth: 17 December 1946
- Age: 79 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Hamilton, Canada
Eugene Levy played the car salesman in National Lampoon’s Vacation. After that, he appeared in films like Splash (1984), Armed and Dangerous (1986), Father of the Bride (1991), Best in Show (2000), and A Mighty Wind (2003). He also became widely known for playing Jim’s dad in the American Pie franchise (1999–2012), appearing in all the films.
On TV, he starred in Schitt's Creek (2015–2020), which he co-created and for which he won an Emmy. Today, Eugene hosts The Reluctant Traveller and recently appeared in Only Murders in the Building (Season 4). Besides his career, Eugine currently lives in Toronto with his wife, Deborah Divine, and continues to work with his children, including Dan and Sarah Levy.
Christie Brinkley
- Full name: Christie Lee Brinkley
- Date of birth: 2 February 1954
- Age: 72 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Monroe, Michigan, United States
Christie Brinkley made her film debut as the alluring Girl in the Ferrari in National Lampoon’s Vacation. Brinkley has since reprised the role in Vegas Vacation and memorably played Jerry’s doting wife on NBC’s Parks and Recreation. She earned critical acclaim for her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago in 2011.
Today, Christie works as an entrepreneur and author. In 2025, she released her memoir Uptown Girl and launched a lifestyle and fashion brand called TWRHLL. As for her personal life, Brinkley resides in the Hamptons and is a mother to three adult children.
Miriam Flynn
- Full name: Miriam Flynn
- Date of birth: 18 June 1952
- Age: 73 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Cleveland, Ohio, United States
Miriam Flynn played Cousin Catherine, Randy Quaid’s wife in National Lampoon’s Vacation. After that, she returned in Christmas Vacation (1989), Vegas Vacation (1997), and Christmas Vacation 2 (2003). On TV, she has appeared on shows like Grounded for Life (2001–2005), plus guest roles in Cheers, Family Ties, Malcolm in the Middle, and Grey’s Anatomy.
Miriam has also voiced characters in The Land Before Time series and appeared in Babe (1995), as well as animated shows like DuckTales, Family Guy, and The Simpsons. Recently, she has appeared in Shrinking (2023), The Lincoln Lawyer (2023), Call Me Kat (2023), and 9-1-1 (2025). Beyond acting, Miriam was married to screenwriter Will Aldis, who passed away in 2019. She has two children, Graham and Flynn.
Frank McRae
- Full name: Frank McRae
- Date of birth: 18 March 1941
- Date of death: 29 April 2021
- Age at death: 80
- Place of birth: Memphis, Tennessee, United States
Frank McRae played Grover, the Walley World security guard, in Vacation. After the film, he became a well-known actor, appearing in over 40 films. His credits after Vacation include Licence to Kill (1989), Last Action Hero (1993), and Batteries Not Included (1987).
Before acting, McRae played professional football as a defensive tackle for the Chicago Bears. His final screen roles were in Love’s Long Journey (2005) and Love’s Abiding Joy (2006). The actor passed away on 29 April 2021, at age 80, after a heart attack, and is survived by his son, Marcellus, and grandchildren.
James Keach
- Full name: James Keach
- Date of birth: 7 December 1947
- Age: 78 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Savannah, Georgia, United States
James Keach, known for playing the motorcycle cop in National Lampoon’s Vacation, later shifted from acting to working behind the scenes as a producer and director. Although he still appeared in projects like Wildcats (1986) and Ray Donovan (2017), he found greater success directing episodes of Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman and producing films such as Walk the Line (2005).
He also built a strong reputation in documentaries, directing Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Me (2014) and producing Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, which won a Grammy Award in 2021. In his personal life, Keach was married to actress Jane Seymour from 1993 to 2015, and in 2024, he married Nancy Falkin Lynn. He is the younger brother of actor Stacy Keach.
Who played the kids in the first Vacation movie?
In the original 1983 film National Lampoon's Vacation, the Griswold children were played by Anthony Michael Hall as Russell "Rusty" Griswold and Dana Barron as Audrey Griswold.
Who are the original Griswold characters?
The original Griswold family characters are father Clark (Chevy Chase), mother Ellen (Beverly D'Angelo), son Rusty (Anthony Michael Hall), and daughter Audrey (Dana Barron).
Is National Lampoon's Vacation a kids' movie?
While it centres on a family trip, the original 1983 National Lampoon's Vacation is not considered a kids' movie and is rated R for its crude humour and strong language.
Since National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983), the cast have gone on to pursue diverse careers in entertainment and beyond, showcasing the lasting impact of the film. Their continued work highlights the enduring legacy of this classic comedy.
Legit.ng recently published an interesting article about the cast of Growing Pains. Growing Pains is an American sitcom that aired between 1985 and 1992. After the show ended, many cast members remained active in the entertainment industry, while some faced personal problems.
Growing Pains cast members pursued different careers, while some remained in Hollywood. The cast included Joanna Kerns, Kirk Cameron, Tracy Gold and Jeremy Miller. Learn more about what happened to them.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Night Mongina (Lifestyle writer) Night Mongina is an article writer with an experience of more than three years. She has been working as a writer in Legit.ng since August 2021. She won the Writer of the Year Award on Legit in 2023. Night worked with (KNA) Kenya News Agency as a freelance writer (2016-2017). She graduated with a Diploma in Health Records and Information from Kisii University in 2018. In 2023, Night finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In March 2024, she completed the Google News Initiative course. Email: nightmongina@gmail.com