What happened to the National Lampoon's Vacation cast after the classic comedy

The National Lampoon's Vacation cast includes Chevy Chase, Beverly D'Angelo, Imogene Coca, Randy Quaid, John Candy and Christie Brinkley. Many of these actors went on to become household names in comedy and film, while others carved out unique paths in Hollywood or beyond.

Chevy Chase (L), Beverly D'Angelo (C) and Randy Quaid (R) are some of the National Lampoon's Vacation cast members. Photo: Raymond Hall, Matei Horvath, Erika Goldrin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

After National Lampoon's Vacation , Chevy Chase remained a staple of American comedy through films like Fletch and Caddyshack, and later appeared in the TV series Community .

, Chevy Chase remained a staple of American comedy through films like and later appeared in the TV series Beverly D'Angelo continued acting in film and television, reprising her role as Ellen in subsequent Vacation sequels.

in film and television, reprising her role as Ellen in subsequent sequels. Anthony Michael Hall became a member of the Brat Pack , starring in Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club, and Weird Science, and appeared in films like Foxcatcher and Halloween Kills.

became a member of the , starring in and and appeared in films like and Randy Quaid starred in hit films Independence Day and Brokeback Mountain and left the United States after becoming embroiled in numerous lawsuits and legal troubles.

What happened to the National Lampoon's Vacation cast?

As of 2026, many of the core cast of National Lampoon’s Vacation are still active in Hollywood, with some recently celebrating the film’s 35th anniversary at fan conventions. While a few veteran actors have passed away, the “kids” and the main couple continue to take on major projects. Learn all about what the movie's actors have been up to since the movie's release.

Actor Character Chevy Chase Clark Griswold Beverly D’Angelo Ellen Griswold Randy Quaid Cousin Eddie Johnson Anthony Michael Hall Russell “Rusty” Griswold Dana Barron Audrey Griswold Imogene Coca Aunt Edna John Candy Lasky (Walley World guard) Jane Krakowski Cousin Vicki Eugene Levy Car Salesman Christie Brinkley Girl in the Ferrari Miriam Flynn Cousin Catherine Frank McRae Grover

Chevy Chase

Chevy Chase then and now. Photo: Steve Schapiro, Noam Galai (modified by author)

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Full name : Chevy Chase

: Chevy Chase Date of birth : 8 October 1943

: 8 October 1943 Age : 82 years old (as of 2026)

: 82 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Lower Manhattan, New York, United States

After starring as the original Clark Griswold in National Lampoon's Vacation, Chevy Chase became a 1980s comedy icon. He reprised Clark in National Lampoon's European Vacation (1985), Christmas Vacation (1989), and Vegas Vacation (1997) before a major TV comeback as Pierce Hawthorne on Community. He also starred in the Fletch films (1985–1989) and ¡Three Amigos! (1986).

Before Vacation, Chase was already popular from Saturday Night Live and films like Foul Play (1978), Caddyshack (1980), and Spies Like Us (1985). His recent projects include The Christmas Letter (2024), Zombie Town (2023), Glisten, Merry Mission (2023) and The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee (2020).

In 2026, he starred in the CNN documentary I'm Chevy Chase, and You're Not, which offered a candid look at his career and personal health struggles. Besides his career, Chase is currently married to Jayni Chase, and they share three daughters.

Beverly D’Angelo

Beverly D’Angelo then and now. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives, Barry Brecheisen (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Beverly Heather D'Angelo

: Beverly Heather D'Angelo Date of birth : 15 November 1951

: 15 November 1951 Age : 74 years old (as of 2026)

: 74 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Columbus, Ohio, United States

After her 1983 debut as Ellen Griswold in National Lampoon's Vacation, Beverly D’Angelo became a regular in the Vacation franchise, appearing in every sequel, including the 2015 reboot and Hotel Hell Vacation. She also earned acclaim outside comedy, receiving an Emmy nomination for A Streetcar Named Desire (1984) and appearing in American History X (1998).

The actress also had a long-running role as Barbara Miller on Entourage, starred in the 2022 hit Violent Night and voiced Lurleen Lumpkin on The Simpsons. In early 2026, she appeared in the thriller Sleepwalker and has several upcoming projects, including No Address and The Prince. Beyond acting, Beverly D'Angelo is the mother of twins with Al Pacino.

Randy Quaid

Randy Quaid then and now. Photo: Steve Schapiro, Barry Brecheisen (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Randy Randall Rudy Quaid

: Randy Randall Rudy Quaid Date of birth : 1 October 1950

: 1 October 1950 Age : 75 years old (as of 2026)

: 75 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Houston, Texas, United States

In the 1983 hit National Lampoon's Vacation, Randy Quaid played the first iteration of Cousin Eddie Johnson. After the film, he became a well-known Hollywood actor, reprising Eddie in the Christmas Vacation (1989), Vegas Vacation (1997), and Christmas Vacation 2 (2003).

Quaid later earned a Golden Globe for LBJ: The Early Years (1987) and Emmy nominations for A Streetcar Named Desire (1984) and Elvis (2005). He also appeared in major films like Major League II (1994), Independence Day (1996), Kingpin (1996), and Brokeback Mountain (2005). Although he had mostly stepped away from acting, he recently starred in the 2024 holiday film The Christmas Letter.

Anthony Michael Hall

Anthony Michael Hall then and now. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives, Shane Anthony Sinclair (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Anthony Michael Hall

: Anthony Michael Hall Date of birth : 14 April 1968

: 14 April 1968 Age : 57 years old (as of 2026)

: 57 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: West Roxbury, Boston, Massachusetts, United States

After playing the original Russell “Rusty” Griswold in National Lampoon’s Vacation, Anthony Michael Hall became one of the most recognisable young actors of the 1980s. He starred in Sixteen Candles (1984), The Breakfast Club (1985), and Weird Science (1985), and at 17 became the youngest cast member on Saturday Night Live (1985–1986).

As he grew older, Hall shifted to darker and more varied roles, appearing in Edward Scissorhands (1990), Pirates of Silicon Valley (1999), and starring in the TV series The Dead Zone (2002–2007). More recently, he has appeared in major projects including The Dark Knight (2008), Halloween Kills (2021), and season two of Reacher (2023).

Beyond his career, Anthony has been married to actress and model Lucia Oskerova since 2020, and they share a son.

Dana Barron

Dana Barron in 1983 (L). Dana Barron in 2023 (R). Photo: Michael Ochs Archives, Gerardo Mora (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Dana Barron

: Dana Barron Date of birth : 22 April 1966

: 22 April 1966 Age : 59 years old (as of 2026)

: 59 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: New York, New York, United States

In the original National Lampoon's Vacation, Dana Barron starred as Audrey Griswold, Clark and Ellen's daughter. She was later replaced in the sequels when the Griswold children were recast. Dana continued acting through the 1980s and ’90s, appearing in films like Heaven Help Us (1985) and Death Wish 4 (1987).

She gained TV success with a Daytime Emmy-winning role in No Means No (1989) and recurring roles on Beverly Hills, 90210 and The Magnificent Seven. In 2003, Barron returned to the franchise in National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation 2 and appeared in an episode of The Goldbergs. Regarding her personal life, the actress is in a long-term relationship with filmmaker Michael Vickerman.

Imogene Coca

Imogene Coca in Monument Valley during the filming of 'National Lampoon's Vacation' in Arizona in August 1982. Photo: Steve Schapiro

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Imogene Coca

: Imogene Coca Date of birth : 18 November 1908

: 18 November 1908 Date of death : 2 June 2001

: 2 June 2001 Age at death : 92

: 92 Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States

Iogene rose to fame in the 1950s as a co-star of Your Show of Shows alongside Sid Caesar. After playing Aunt Edna, Ellen's maternal aunt in the 1983 comedy movie, she continued working in TV, film, and theatre into her 80s. Her notable roles included Alice in Wonderland (1985), a guest spot on Moonlighting (1988), and starring in the 1984 MTV music video for EBN-OZN's Bag Lady (I Wonder).

In the 1990s, Coca reunited with Sid Caesar for the national stage tour Together Again (1991) and voiced characters in animated shows, such as Garfield and Friends and Bobby's World. She received the Women in Film Lucy Award in 1995 for lifetime achievements and passed away from natural causes at 92 on 2 June 2001, in Westport, Connecticut.

John Candy

John Candy in 1983 (L). Johny Candy in 1993 (R). Photo: @GoldenEraHollywood on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : John Franklin Candy

: John Franklin Candy Date of birth : 31 October 1950

: 31 October 1950 Date of death : 4 March 1994

: 4 March 1994 Age at death : 43

: 43 Place of birth: Toronto, Canada

Following Vacation, John Candy, who played the Walley World guard (Lasky), starred in hit films like Splash (1984) and Summer Rental (1985), and became a staple in John Hughes comedies, including Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) and Uncle Buck (1989).

He later appeared in Home Alone (1990) and Cool Runnings (1993) and co-owned the Toronto Argonauts football team, which won the Grey Cup in 1991. Candy died of a heart attack on 4 March 1994, at age 43, while filming Wagons East in Mexico. His final films, Wagons East and Canadian Bacon, were released a year later, and he was honoured in the 2025 documentary John Candy: I Like Me.

Jane Krakowski

Jane Krakowski then and now. Photo: @80sruled, janekrakowski_sunshine on Facebook, Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Jane Krakowski

: Jane Krakowski Date of birth : 11 October 1968

: 11 October 1968 Age : 57 years old (as of 2026)

: 57 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey, United States

Jane Krakowski, who played Cousin Vicki in National Lampoon’s Vacation, has built a long and successful career in TV, film, and theatre. She became well known for her comedy roles, especially as Jenna Maroney in 30 Rock (2006–2013), which earned her several Emmy nominations. She also starred in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (2015–2020) and Ally McBeal (1997–2002).

Her post-Vacation film credits include Fatal Attraction (1987) and The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas (2000). Jane has also voiced characters in major animated films, including Ice Age and My Little Pony: A New Generation. As of 2026, she is starring in the play Oh, Mary! and also hosts the TV game show Name That Tune.

Eugene Levy

Eugene Levy then and now. Photo: @Super70sSports, @Realeugenelevy on X (modified by author)

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Full name : Eugene Levy

: Eugene Levy Date of birth : 17 December 1946

: 17 December 1946 Age : 79 years old (as of 2026)

: 79 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Hamilton, Canada

Eugene Levy played the car salesman in National Lampoon’s Vacation. After that, he appeared in films like Splash (1984), Armed and Dangerous (1986), Father of the Bride (1991), Best in Show (2000), and A Mighty Wind (2003). He also became widely known for playing Jim’s dad in the American Pie franchise (1999–2012), appearing in all the films.

On TV, he starred in Schitt's Creek (2015–2020), which he co-created and for which he won an Emmy. Today, Eugene hosts The Reluctant Traveller and recently appeared in Only Murders in the Building (Season 4). Besides his career, Eugine currently lives in Toronto with his wife, Deborah Divine, and continues to work with his children, including Dan and Sarah Levy.

Christie Brinkley

Christie Brinkley then and now. Photo: Warner Bros., Randy Brooke (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Christie Lee Brinkley

: Christie Lee Brinkley Date of birth : 2 February 1954

: 2 February 1954 Age : 72 years old (as of 2026)

: 72 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Monroe, Michigan, United States

Christie Brinkley made her film debut as the alluring Girl in the Ferrari in National Lampoon’s Vacation. Brinkley has since reprised the role in Vegas Vacation and memorably played Jerry’s doting wife on NBC’s Parks and Recreation. She earned critical acclaim for her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago in 2011.

Today, Christie works as an entrepreneur and author. In 2025, she released her memoir Uptown Girl and launched a lifestyle and fashion brand called TWRHLL. As for her personal life, Brinkley resides in the Hamptons and is a mother to three adult children.

Miriam Flynn

Miriam Flynn in 1983 (L). Miriam Flynn in 2018 (R). Photo: @80to90 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Miriam Flynn

: Miriam Flynn Date of birth : 18 June 1952

: 18 June 1952 Age : 73 years old (as of 2026)

: 73 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Cleveland, Ohio, United States

Miriam Flynn played Cousin Catherine, Randy Quaid’s wife in National Lampoon’s Vacation. After that, she returned in Christmas Vacation (1989), Vegas Vacation (1997), and Christmas Vacation 2 (2003). On TV, she has appeared on shows like Grounded for Life (2001–2005), plus guest roles in Cheers, Family Ties, Malcolm in the Middle, and Grey’s Anatomy.

Miriam has also voiced characters in The Land Before Time series and appeared in Babe (1995), as well as animated shows like DuckTales, Family Guy, and The Simpsons. Recently, she has appeared in Shrinking (2023), The Lincoln Lawyer (2023), Call Me Kat (2023), and 9-1-1 (2025). Beyond acting, Miriam was married to screenwriter Will Aldis, who passed away in 2019. She has two children, Graham and Flynn.

Frank McRae

Frank McRae at the "Last Action Hero" Westwood Premiere on 13 June 1993 at the Mann Village & Bruin Theatres in Westwood, California. Photo: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Frank McRae

: Frank McRae Date of birth : 18 March 1941

: 18 March 1941 Date of death : 29 April 2021

: 29 April 2021 Age at death : 80

: 80 Place of birth: Memphis, Tennessee, United States

Frank McRae played Grover, the Walley World security guard, in Vacation. After the film, he became a well-known actor, appearing in over 40 films. His credits after Vacation include Licence to Kill (1989), Last Action Hero (1993), and Batteries Not Included (1987).

Before acting, McRae played professional football as a defensive tackle for the Chicago Bears. His final screen roles were in Love’s Long Journey (2005) and Love’s Abiding Joy (2006). The actor passed away on 29 April 2021, at age 80, after a heart attack, and is survived by his son, Marcellus, and grandchildren.

James Keach

James Keach then and now. Photo: @80sruled on Facebook (modidified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : James Keach

: James Keach Date of birth : 7 December 1947

: 7 December 1947 Age: 78 years old (as of 2026)

78 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Savannah, Georgia, United States

James Keach, known for playing the motorcycle cop in National Lampoon’s Vacation, later shifted from acting to working behind the scenes as a producer and director. Although he still appeared in projects like Wildcats (1986) and Ray Donovan (2017), he found greater success directing episodes of Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman and producing films such as Walk the Line (2005).

He also built a strong reputation in documentaries, directing Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Me (2014) and producing Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, which won a Grammy Award in 2021. In his personal life, Keach was married to actress Jane Seymour from 1993 to 2015, and in 2024, he married Nancy Falkin Lynn. He is the younger brother of actor Stacy Keach.

Who played the kids in the first Vacation movie?

In the original 1983 film National Lampoon's Vacation, the Griswold children were played by Anthony Michael Hall as Russell "Rusty" Griswold and Dana Barron as Audrey Griswold.

Who are the original Griswold characters?

The original Griswold family characters are father Clark (Chevy Chase), mother Ellen (Beverly D'Angelo), son Rusty (Anthony Michael Hall), and daughter Audrey (Dana Barron).

Is National Lampoon's Vacation a kids' movie?

While it centres on a family trip, the original 1983 National Lampoon's Vacation is not considered a kids' movie and is rated R for its crude humour and strong language.

Since National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983), the cast have gone on to pursue diverse careers in entertainment and beyond, showcasing the lasting impact of the film. Their continued work highlights the enduring legacy of this classic comedy.

Legit.ng recently published an interesting article about the cast of Growing Pains. Growing Pains is an American sitcom that aired between 1985 and 1992. After the show ended, many cast members remained active in the entertainment industry, while some faced personal problems.

Growing Pains cast members pursued different careers, while some remained in Hollywood. The cast included Joanna Kerns, Kirk Cameron, Tracy Gold and Jeremy Miller. Learn more about what happened to them.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng