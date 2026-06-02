Prophet Oladele Ogundipe has joined well-meaning Nigerians and celebrities in reacting to the abduction of schoolchildren in Oyo State

The clergyman took a significant step to show solidarity with the missing children and their families. He also apologised to those who might be affected by his decision

Many fans were not impressed by his action; they recalled his stance when the current president was campaigning for office and questioned his latest move

Prophet Israel Oladele Ogundipe, better known as Genesis, has faced criticism from some of his followers over the action he took while reacting to the abduction of schoolchildren in Oyo State.

Celebrities and other Nigerians have continued to react to the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in the state, and the clergyman also joined the conversation.

Reactions as Genesis is dragged for cancelling church harvest over Oyo school attack. Photo credit@prophetgenesisoladele

Source: Instagram

While preaching in his church, he announced that the annual children's harvest, known as Jubilee, would not be held this year.

According to him, the children's harvest is a programme celebrated annually across the Celestial Church. However, he said the event would not take place this year at Genesis Global.

Genesis shares reason for decision

Explaining his decision, the cleric said some children and families were currently in pain, and there was no reason to celebrate under such circumstances. He apologised to members who might have already purchased cows and made other preparations for the event.

Genesis added that if everyone remains alive and well, the programme would return in grand style next year.

Fans react to Genesis' decision

Reacting to the video, many social media users were divided. Some criticised him and recalled his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu before the 2023 election.

Genesis cancels Church harvest over Oyo school attack. Photo credit@prophetgenesisioladele

Source: Instagram

They argued that he could not distance himself from an administration under which the incident occurred.

However, others supported his decision, noting that he was among the few religious leaders who had publicly reacted to the abduction.

In his words:

"With a sense of humility and honour, we cancel our Jubilee Harvest this year. What are we celebrating? We have lost some children. You know, we do it all over the Celestial Church on the same day. But Genesis Global, no Jubilee Harvest. I apologise if I have offended you. If you have bought cows or made the chairman. If we are still alive, we will have many more."

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions to Genesis Oladele's video

Here are comments below:

@jay_chemicals_plastics.ng wrote:

"But you supported Tinubu and are still supporting him. Who are you deceiving?"

@josephekwemeze reacted:

"I don't really take this guy serious, because when he was supposed to speak, he chose tribalism over truthfulness."

@donnay1011 wrote:

"The Only Pastor wey dey reason pass normal for Naija."

@dara_simi_seunayo shared:

"Hmmmm,I keep crying whenever I see their videos on Facebook,it could be anybody, those children I feel for them, with their uniform for the past 15days. God bless you, sir. Heaven is your home when you finish your journey in this world, you’re great man."

@omon_anthony8 commented:

"You supported the current government based on tribe nah? It's not by cancellation alone, take your uncle that the job is bigger than him."

@naz_________________________._ shared:

"This useless pastor says he is not an illegitmate child that people should still vote for Tinubu, the present government, that any Yoruba that did not votey Tinubu is. This idiot is a useless prophet."

Cute Abiola on abduction of children

Legit.ng ahd reported that Cute Abiola had joined others in reacting to the kidnapping of pupils and the killing of a teacher in Oyo state.

In his post, he referenced former first lady Patience Jonathan and apologised for the backlash she faced over her viral crying video years ago.

His post sparked reactions from fans, many of whom joined him in praying for the safe return of the abducted children and for peace and security in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng