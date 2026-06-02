Ahead of the 2027 elections, the PDP in Kwara state has suspended a governorship aspirant, Ladi Hassan, over allegations of anti-party activities and gross misconduct

The factional PDP stated that Hassan failed to honour its invitation and said the action amounted to an admission of the allegations levelled against him

The party consequently suspended Hassan from all party activities and functions for a period of one month

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ilorin, Kwara state - Ahead of the 2027 elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Magaji Ngeri ward, Ilorin West local government area (LGA) of Kwara state has suspended one of the two men nominated as the governorship candidate of the party, Ladi Hassan.

As reported on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, by Premium Times, the ward executive committee accused Hassan of gross misconduct and anti-party activities.

Rival factional ward executive suspends Kwara state PDP governorship candidate ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

Kwara PDP crisis deepens

Business Day also noted the further cracks within the Kwara PDP.

Recall Hassan was on Sunday, May 31, pronounced as the governorship candidate by the Tanimu Turaki faction of the PDP.

The pronouncement came days after the state chapter of the party, which aligns with the Nyesom Wike-led faction, nominated Suleiman Kawu for the same position, under a consensus arrangement allegedly brokered by ex-Kwara Governor Bukola Saraki.

In a suspension letter dated Tuesday, June 2, 2026, and signed by the ward chairman, Aliyu Kolawole, alongside the ward secretary and chairman of the ward disciplinary committee, Taofeek Jimba, the party accused Hassan of engaging in acts deemed contrary to the party’s constitution and code of conduct.

According to the letter, the ward executive committee had earlier issued a query dated Saturday, May 30, detailing allegations of anti-party activities against him and directing him to appear before a seven-member disciplinary committee within 48 hours.

The ward leadership stated that Hassan acknowledged receipt of the correspondence but allegedly failed to honour the invitation, an action it said amounted to an admission of guilt.

The letter stated:

“As stated in the said letter, you were directed to appear before a seven-man committee set up by the Ward Executive Committee within 48 hours of receipt.

"Your failure to comply constitutes an admission of guilt of anti-party activities, acts of indiscipline, and gross misconduct."

Kwara: Hassan 'suspended' for 1 month

Citing Sections 57 and 59 (1) of the party’s constitution, the committee announced a one-month suspension from all party activities and functions with immediate effect.

The sanction prohibits Hassan from participating in meetings, programmes, and activities of the party at ward, local government, state, and national levels during the period.

The committee also warned that failure to comply with the suspension terms could attract further disciplinary actions in line with the PDP constitution.

Kwara's Hassan reacts to 'suspension'

Meanwhile, when contacted, Hassan described the suspension as a laughable development, retorting, “How can you suspend someone who does not belong to your group?”

According to him, at the appropriate time, he would address the media to brief Nigerians about the entire scenario.

Read more Kwara state news:

Jubilation erupts in Kwara PDP

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that supporters of the PDP trooped into parts of Ilorin, celebrating after Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq endorsed Ambassador Abdulfatah Yahaya Seriki-Gambari as his preferred successor ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

The governor had earlier announced Seriki-Gambari as his preferred candidate for the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying the decision followed consultations with party leaders and stakeholders.

Shortly after the announcement became public, PDP supporters took to the streets, celebrating what they described as a favourable political development for the opposition.

Source: Legit.ng