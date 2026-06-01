The Labour Party has nominated former Okpokwu council chairman Juliana Obetta as its deputy governorship candidate for the 2027 election in Benue state

The move, according to the LP, makes Obetta the first woman to secure a deputy governorship nomination from a political party in the state's history

Party leaders said the decision reflects a commitment to gender inclusion and positions the LP as a serious contender in the 2027 race

Makurdi, Benue state - The Labour Party (LP) in Benue state on Monday, June 1, nominated former Okpokwu local government chairman, Hon. Juliana Obetta, as its deputy governorship candidate for the 2027 election.

A statement by the LP said unveiling Obetta as its deputy governorship candidate marked the first time a woman has secured such a nomination from a political party in the state.

Labour Party governorship candidate Dr Matthias Byuan presents Juliana Obetta as his running mate during a ceremony in Makurdi, Benue state. Photo credit: Benue LP

Source: UGC

Legit.ng gathers that the unveiling took place in Makurdi during a gathering of party supporters and leaders, with LP governorship candidate Dr Matthias Byuan presenting Obetta as his running mate.

Party officials described the move as a milestone for women's political participation in a state where elective leadership positions have traditionally been dominated by men.

LP promotes gender inclusion

Speaking at the event, Byuan said the decision to nominate Obetta was aimed at expanding women's representation in governance and promoting inclusive leadership.

According to him, the party deliberately chose a woman to send a strong message about its commitment to gender equity.

"This is the first time a woman will emerge as a deputy governorship candidate in Benue State. We are a party that believes women must have a voice in government," he said.

Byuan, a former executive director (Finance and Accounts) at the Federal Housing Authority, emerged as the party's governorship candidate through a statewide affirmation exercise held on Saturday, May 30. He reportedly recorded 231,124 votes from delegates across the 23 LGAs of the state.

Benue gov candidate outlines economic agenda

The LP governorship candidate used the occasion to outline his vision for Benue, promising job creation, industrial development, improved security and free education if elected in 2027.

He said his administration would seek to reduce the state's dependence on public sector employment by encouraging industrial growth and investment.

Byuan added that Obetta's selection followed consultations with party stakeholders across the state, who considered her the most suitable candidate for the position.

Obetta dedicates nomination to Benue women

In her acceptance speech, Obetta described her nomination as a victory for women across Benue and pledged to advocate for greater female participation in governance.

She said women make up a significant portion of the state's electorate but are often underrepresented in leadership positions after elections.

"This nomination is for the women of Benue," she said, promising to champion policies that would amplify women's voices in government.

Obetta, who served as the first female chairman of the Okpokwu local government area between 2012 and 2014, also pledged to work towards achieving the 35% affirmative action target for women in public offices.

Benue 2027: Party leaders express confidence

Also speaking at the event, the member representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, Philip Agbese, praised the party's governorship primaries, describing them as peaceful and transparent.

Agbese said the process had strengthened the party ahead of the 2027 election and called on residents to support its candidates.

Other party leaders, including Benue South senatorial candidate Samuel Onuh and state chairman William Okefe Ochonu, said the emergence of Byuan and Obetta had positioned the party as a strong contender in the next governorship race.

They also commended the party's national leadership, led by Nenadi Usman, for overseeing the candidate selection process.

Matthias Byuan says the decision to nominate Juliana Obetta was aimed at expanding women's representation in governance. Photo credit: Benue LP

Source: UGC

2027: Top political party announces female presidential candidate

In a related development, the National Rescue Movement (NRM) has officially announced Dr Esther Nkem Okereke as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general election, positioning her as one of the contenders expected to face President Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar in what is shaping up to be a tightly contested race.

The announcement was made during the party’s presidential primary convention held in Abuja on Friday, May 29, where delegates gathered to finalise preparations for the 2027 electoral cycle.

Source: Legit.ng