Beverly D'Angelo's bio: Age, height, net worth, kids, movies
Beverly D'Angelo is a renowned American actress and singer best known for her role as Ellen Griswold in the National Lampoon's Vacation films. She has appeared in over 60 films and television shows throughout her career and has been nominated for major awards severally. Besides her acting prowess, Beverly also won a Country Music Association Award for Album of the Year.
Few actresses today have careers spanning as long as Beverly's. So, who is Beverly D'Angelo, besides her acting and singing career? Here is a brief look at the actress's details.
Profile summary
- Full name: Beverly Heather D'Angelo
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: November 15, 1951
- Age: 70 years old (as of 2022)
- Zodiac: Scorpio
- Place of birth: Columbus, Ohio, USA
- Current residence: Columbus, Ohio, USA
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Mixed (English, Irish, Scottish, and German)
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5' 2"
- Height in centimetres: 157
- Weight in pounds: 134
- Weight in kilograms: 61
- Hair colour: Blue
- Eye colour: Brown
- Marital status: Divorced
- Ex-husband: Alfredo James Pacino
- Parents: Eugene Constantino D'Angelo and Priscilla Ruth
- Children: Anton James and Olivia Rose
- Profession: Actress and singer
- Beverly D'Angelo's net worth: $20 million
Beverly D'Angelo's bio
How old is Beverly D'Angelo? The actress is currently 70 years old, having been born on November 15, 1951. She was born in Columbus, Ohio, to Priscilla Ruth and Eugene Constantino D'Angelo. Her mother was an accomplished violinist, while her father was an architect and bass player.
Beverly's mother was of mixed descent (with German, Irish, Scottish, and English ancestry). Her father, on the other hand, was of Italian descent.
What is Beverly D Angelo's real name?
The actress's full name is Beverly Heather D'Angelo. She rarely used the name Heather and is mostly known by the other two.
Beverly's career
Beverly's career in the entertainment industry began way before she became an actor. Since both her parents were involved with music (her father in bass and her mother in the violin), Beverly naturally got an interest in music. She was once the backup singer for The Hawks, a band that later got renamed to The Band.
Her acting career began in 1976 when she landed a role in a musical based on Hamlet. This was followed by an appearance on three episodes of the 1976 drama called Captain and the Kings. However, her big break in acting came in 1980 when she was cast to play Patsy Cline in Coal Miner's Daughter. The role earned her a Golden Globe nomination for the Best Actress in a Supporting Role.
Beverly D'angelo's movies and television shows
What has Beverly D'Angelo done? Here is a look at the films and television series in which the actress has appeared.
- The Good House (2021) as Mamie Lang
- Electri-vacation (2020) as Ellen Griswold
- Insatiable (2018-2019) as Stella Rose Buckley
- The Filth (2019) as Millionairess
- Shooter (2017-2018) as National Security Advisor Gregson
- Frat Pack (2018) as Moira
- The Unicorn (2018) as Edie
- Lady-Like (2017) as Dean Melissa
- Under the Bed (2017) as Sandra Monroe
- Party Girl (2016) as Fay
- This Isn't Working (2016) as Dr Thompson
- Wakefield (2016) as Babs
- Dreamland (2016) as Marie
- The Comments (2015) as Barb
- Chevy (2015) as Beverly
- Accidental Love (2015) as Helen Eckle
- Mom (2015) as Lorraine
- Playing It Cool (2014) as Lyle's Girlfriend
- The Michaels (2014) as Millie Burnworth
- The Simpsons Take the Bowl (2014)as Lurleen Lumpkin / Self
- Friends with Better Lives (2014) as Gretchen
- All American Christmas Carol (2013) as Wanda
- The Good Mother (2013) as Judge Kennedy
- Bounty Killer (2013) as Lucille
- Heart Shakey (2012) as Sheila
- Whitney as Patti (2011) Morris
- Entourage (2005-2011) as Barbara Miller
- Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated (2010) as Sheila Altoonian
- April '86 (2010) as Rose D'Andrea
- Cougar Town (2010) as Sheila Keller
- Hotel Hell Vacation (2010) as Ellen Griswold
- Aussie & Ted's Great Adventure (2009) as Aunt Zelda
- Skip Tracer (2008) as Donna King
- The House Bunny (2008) as Mrs Hagstrom
- Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008) as Sally
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (2003-2008) as Rebecca Balthus
- The Simpsons (1992-2008) as Lurleen Lumpkin
- Imperfect Union (2007) as Maizy
- Family Guy (2007) as Ellen Griswold
- Battle for Terra (2007) as Interrogator Wright
- Game of Life (2007) as Kathy
- Relative Strangers (2006) as Angela Minnola
- Gamers (2006) as Gordon's Mom
- King of the Corner (2004) as Betsy Ingraham
- Hair High (2004) as Darlene
- Where's Angelo? (2003) As Auntie Nanny
- Summer Catch (2001) as Lusty House Mother
- Happy Birthday (2001) as Bag Lady
- Women in Film (2001) as Phyllis Wolf
- Talk to Me (2000) as Dr Debra
- High Fidelity (2000) as Woman selling records
- Jazz Night (1999) as Kate Winslow
- Rude Awakening (1999) as Sidney 'Syd' Gibson
- Lansky (1999) as Teddy Lansky
- Frasier (1999) as Audrey
- Sugar Town (1999) as Jane
- Divorce: A Contemporary Western (1998) as Linda
- With Friends Like These (1998) as Theresa Carpenter
- American History (1998) X as Doris
- Illuminata (1998) as Astergourd
- Merchants of Venus (1998) as Mistress Cody
- Nowhere (1997) as Dark's Mom
- A Rat's Tale (1997) as Mrs Dollart
- Vegas Vacation (1997) as Ellen Griswold
- Love Always (1996) as Miranda
- Edie & Pen (1996) as Bar lady
- Sweet Temptation (1996) as Jesse Larson
- Pterodactyl Woman from Beverly Hills (1996) as Pixie Chandler
- Widow's Kiss (1996) as Vivian
- Eye for an Eye (1996) as Dolly Green
- Great Performances (1995) as Talking With
- The Crazysitte (1994) as Edie
- Menendez: A Killing in Beverly Hills (1994) as Kitty Menendez
- Jonathan Stone: Threat of Innocence (1994) as Annie Hayes
- Lightning Jack (1994) as Lana Castel
- The General Motors Playwrights Theater (1993) as Joyce
- Judgment Day: The John List Story (1993) as Helen List
- The Switch (1993) as Dee
- A Child Lost Forever: The Jerry Sherwood Story (1992) as Jerry Sherwood
- Tales from the Crypt (1992) as Janice Baird
- Man Trouble (1992) as Andy Ellerman
- Trial: The Price of Passion (1992) as Johnnie Faye Boudreau
- Lonely Hearts (1991) as Alma
- The Pope Must Diet (1991) as Veronica Dante
- The Miracle (1991) as Renee Baker
- Pacific Heights (1990) as Ann Miller
- National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989) as Ellen
- High Spirits (1988) as Sharon
- In the Mood (1987) as Francine
- Maid to Order (1987) as Stella Winston
- The Man Who Fell to Earth (1987) as Eva Milton
- Aria (1987) as Gilda
- Hands of a Stranger (1987) as Mary Hearn
- Slow Burn (1986) as Laine Fleischer
- Big Trouble (1986) as Blanche Rickey
- Get Out of My Room (1985) as Harriet
- Doubletake (1985) as Caroline Wallace
- Tall Tales & Legends (1985) as Katrina Van Tassel
- National Lampoon's European Vacation (1985) as Ellen Griswold
- Finders Keepers (1984) as Standish Logan
- National Lampoon's Vacation (1983) as Ellen Griswold
- Faerie Tale Theatre (1983) as Henbane
- Highpoint (1982) as Lise
- Paternity (1981) as Maggie
- Honky Tonk Freeway (1981) as Carmen Odessa Shelby
- Coal Miner's Daughter (1980) as Patsy Cline
- Hair (1979) as Sheila
- First Love (1977) as Shelley
- The Sentinel (1977) as Sandra
- Captains and the Kings (1976) as Miss Emmy
Who is Beverly D'Angelo married to?
The actress is currently single after her separation from Alfredo Pacino, her children's father. The two were together for about six years (1997-2003) and were blessed with two children. After their separation in 2003, the two were part of a heated custody battle for the children.
Before Al Pacino, Beverly had been in relationships with various people. Here is a look.
- Lorenzo Salviati (1981 - 1995)
- Damian Chapa (1994)
- Scott Baio (1994 - 1995)
- Anton Furst (1987 - 1991)
- Neil Jordan (1985 - 1991)
- Milos Forman (1980 - 1981)
- Meat Loaf (1976)
Are Al Pacino and Beverly D'Angelo still together?
No, the two went their separate ways in 2003 after a 6-year relationship. During the custody battle that followed, both parents wanted custody of the children, who were two years old at the time.
Who are Beverly D'angelo's twins?
Beverly D'Angelo's young children are known as Anton James and Olivia Rose and are fraternal twins. The two are now 21 years old.
How tall is Beverly D'Angelo?
The actress is 5 feet 2 inches tall (157 centimetres) and weighs 134 pounds (61 kilograms). She has blue eyes and brown hair. Her body measures 37-25-37 inches at the bust, waist, and hips, respectively. She wears shoe size 8 (US).
Net worth
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actress has a current net worth of $20 Million.
What is Beverly D'Angelo doing now?
The prolific actress is still acting. She currently has roles in three ongoing projects, namely Afterward (in pre-production) as Connie, Masha's Mushroom (in pre-production) as Paige, and Violent Night (pre-production).
Beverly D'Angelo has undoubtedly had quite a career in the music, television, and film industries. Her appearances in over 60 films and TV shows underline her acting prowess. It is even more remarkable that she is still acting past the age of 70.
