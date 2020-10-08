Beverly D'Angelo's bio: Age, height, net worth, kids, movies

Beverly D'Angelo is a renowned American actress and singer best known for her role as Ellen Griswold in the National Lampoon's Vacation films. She has appeared in over 60 films and television shows throughout her career and has been nominated for major awards severally. Besides her acting prowess, Beverly also won a Country Music Association Award for Album of the Year.

Beverly D'Angelo speaks at the Sid And Marty Krofft Star Ceremony On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on February 13, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

Source: Getty Images

Few actresses today have careers spanning as long as Beverly's. So, who is Beverly D'Angelo, besides her acting and singing career? Here is a brief look at the actress's details.

Profile summary

Full name: Beverly Heather D'Angelo

Gender: Female

Date of birth: November 15, 1951

Age: 70 years old (as of 2022)

Zodiac: Scorpio

Place of birth: Columbus, Ohio, USA

Current residence: Columbus, Ohio, USA

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: Mixed (English, Irish, Scottish, and German)

Religion: Christianity

Sexuality: Straight

Height in feet: 5' 2"

Height in centimetres: 157

Weight in pounds: 134

Weight in kilograms: 61

Hair colour: Blue

Eye colour: Brown

Marital status: Divorced

Ex-husband: Alfredo James Pacino

Parents: Eugene Constantino D'Angelo and Priscilla Ruth

Children: Anton James and Olivia Rose

Profession: Actress and singer

: Actress and singer Beverly D'Angelo's net worth: $20 million

Beverly D'Angelo's bio

Actress Beverly D'Angelo arrives at the VIP post show reception with Al Pacino benefiting SCLA Veterans In Art and NAVSO at Via Porto on March 08, 2020.

Source: Getty Images

How old is Beverly D'Angelo? The actress is currently 70 years old, having been born on November 15, 1951. She was born in Columbus, Ohio, to Priscilla Ruth and Eugene Constantino D'Angelo. Her mother was an accomplished violinist, while her father was an architect and bass player.

Beverly's mother was of mixed descent (with German, Irish, Scottish, and English ancestry). Her father, on the other hand, was of Italian descent.

What is Beverly D Angelo's real name?

The actress's full name is Beverly Heather D'Angelo. She rarely used the name Heather and is mostly known by the other two.

Beverly's career

Beverly's career in the entertainment industry began way before she became an actor. Since both her parents were involved with music (her father in bass and her mother in the violin), Beverly naturally got an interest in music. She was once the backup singer for The Hawks, a band that later got renamed to The Band.

Her acting career began in 1976 when she landed a role in a musical based on Hamlet. This was followed by an appearance on three episodes of the 1976 drama called Captain and the Kings. However, her big break in acting came in 1980 when she was cast to play Patsy Cline in Coal Miner's Daughter. The role earned her a Golden Globe nomination for the Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

Beverly D'angelo's movies and television shows

What has Beverly D'Angelo done? Here is a look at the films and television series in which the actress has appeared.

The Good House (2021) as Mamie Lang

(2021) as Mamie Lang Electri-vacation (2020) as Ellen Griswold

(2020) as Ellen Griswold Insatiable (2018-2019) as Stella Rose Buckley

(2018-2019) as Stella Rose Buckley The Filth (2019) as Millionairess

(2019) as Millionairess Shooter (2017-2018) as National Security Advisor Gregson

(2017-2018) as National Security Advisor Gregson Frat Pack (2018) as Moira

(2018) as Moira The Unicorn (2018) as Edie

(2018) as Edie Lady-Like (2017) as Dean Melissa

Under the Bed (2017) as Sandra Monroe

(2017) as Sandra Monroe Party Girl (2016) as Fay

(2016) as Fay This Isn't Working (2016) as Dr Thompson

(2016) as Dr Thompson Wakefield (2016) as Babs

(2016) as Babs Dreamland (2016) as Marie

(2016) as Marie The Comments (2015) as Barb

(2015) as Barb Chevy (2015) as Beverly

(2015) as Beverly Accidental Love (2015) as Helen Eckle

(2015) as Helen Eckle Mom (2015) as Lorraine

(2015) as Lorraine Playing It Cool (2014) as Lyle's Girlfriend

(2014) as Lyle's Girlfriend The Michaels (2014) as Millie Burnworth

(2014) as Millie Burnworth The Simpsons Take the Bowl (2014)as Lurleen Lumpkin / Self

(2014)as Lurleen Lumpkin / Self Friends with Better Lives (2014) as Gretchen

(2014) as Gretchen All American Christmas Carol (2013) as Wanda

(2013) as Wanda The Good Mother (2013) as Judge Kennedy

(2013) as Judge Kennedy Bounty Killer (2013) as Lucille

(2013) as Lucille Heart Shakey (2012) as Sheila

(2012) as Sheila Whitney as Patti (2011) Morris

(2011) Morris Entourage (2005-2011) as Barbara Miller

(2005-2011) as Barbara Miller Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated (2010) as Sheila Altoonian

(2010) as Sheila Altoonian April '86 (2010) as Rose D'Andrea

(2010) as Rose D'Andrea Cougar Town (2010) as Sheila Keller

(2010) as Sheila Keller Hotel Hell Vacation (2010) as Ellen Griswold

(2010) as Ellen Griswold Aussie & Ted's Great Adventure (2009) as Aunt Zelda

(2009) as Aunt Zelda Skip Tracer (2008) as Donna King

(2008) as Donna King The House Bunny (2008) as Mrs Hagstrom

(2008) as Mrs Hagstrom Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008) as Sally

(2008) as Sally Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (2003-2008) as Rebecca Balthus

(2003-2008) as Rebecca Balthus The Simpsons (1992-2008) as Lurleen Lumpkin

(1992-2008) as Lurleen Lumpkin Imperfect Union (2007) as Maizy

(2007) as Maizy Family Guy (2007) as Ellen Griswold

(2007) as Ellen Griswold Battle for Terra (2007) as Interrogator Wright

(2007) as Interrogator Wright Game of Life (2007) as Kathy

(2007) as Kathy Relative Strangers (2006) as Angela Minnola

(2006) as Angela Minnola Gamers (2006) as Gordon's Mom

(2006) as Gordon's Mom King of the Corner (2004) as Betsy Ingraham

(2004) as Betsy Ingraham Hair High (2004) as Darlene

(2004) as Darlene Where's Angelo? (2003) As Auntie Nanny

(2003) As Auntie Nanny Summer Catch (2001) as Lusty House Mother

(2001) as Lusty House Mother Happy Birthday (2001) as Bag Lady

(2001) as Bag Lady Women in Film (2001) as Phyllis Wolf

(2001) as Phyllis Wolf Talk to Me (2000) as Dr Debra

(2000) as Dr Debra High Fidelity (2000) as Woman selling records

(2000) as Woman selling records Jazz Night (1999) as Kate Winslow

(1999) as Kate Winslow Rude Awakening (1999) as Sidney 'Syd' Gibson

(1999) as Sidney 'Syd' Gibson Lansky (1999) as Teddy Lansky

(1999) as Teddy Lansky Frasier (1999) as Audrey

(1999) as Audrey Sugar Town (1999) as Jane

(1999) as Jane Divorce: A Contemporary Western (1998) as Linda

(1998) as Linda With Friends Like These (1998) as Theresa Carpenter

(1998) as Theresa Carpenter American History (1998) X as Doris

(1998) X as Doris Illuminata (1998) as Astergourd

(1998) as Astergourd Merchants of Venus (1998) as Mistress Cody

(1998) as Mistress Cody Nowhere (1997) as Dark's Mom

(1997) as Dark's Mom A Rat's Tale (1997) as Mrs Dollart

(1997) as Mrs Dollart Vegas Vacation (1997) as Ellen Griswold

(1997) as Ellen Griswold Love Always (1996) as Miranda

(1996) as Miranda Edie & Pen (1996) as Bar lady

(1996) as Bar lady Sweet Temptation (1996) as Jesse Larson

(1996) as Jesse Larson Pterodactyl Woman from Beverly Hills (1996) as Pixie Chandler

(1996) as Pixie Chandler Widow's Kiss (1996) as Vivian

(1996) as Vivian Eye for an Eye (1996) as Dolly Green

(1996) as Dolly Green Great Performances (1995) as Talking With

(1995) as Talking With The Crazysitte (1994) as Edie

(1994) as Edie Menendez: A Killing in Beverly Hills (1994) as Kitty Menendez

(1994) as Kitty Menendez Jonathan Stone: Threat of Innocence (1994) as Annie Hayes

(1994) as Annie Hayes Lightning Jack (1994) as Lana Castel

(1994) as Lana Castel The General Motors Playwrights Theater (1993) as Joyce

(1993) as Joyce Judgment Day: The John List Story (1993) as Helen List

(1993) as Helen List The Switch (1993) as Dee

(1993) as Dee A Child Lost Forever: The Jerry Sherwood Story (1992) as Jerry Sherwood

(1992) as Jerry Sherwood Tales from the Crypt (1992) as Janice Baird

(1992) as Janice Baird Man Trouble (1992) as Andy Ellerman

(1992) as Andy Ellerman Trial: The Price of Passion (1992) as Johnnie Faye Boudreau

(1992) as Johnnie Faye Boudreau Lonely Hearts (1991) as Alma

(1991) as Alma The Pope Must Diet (1991) as Veronica Dante

(1991) as Veronica Dante The Miracle (1991) as Renee Baker

(1991) as Renee Baker Pacific Heights (1990) as Ann Miller

(1990) as Ann Miller National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989) as Ellen

(1989) as Ellen High Spirits (1988) as Sharon

(1988) as Sharon In the Mood (1987) as Francine

(1987) as Francine Maid to Order (1987) as Stella Winston

(1987) as Stella Winston The Man Who Fell to Earth (1987) as Eva Milton

(1987) as Eva Milton Aria (1987) as Gilda

(1987) as Gilda Hands of a Stranger (1987) as Mary Hearn

(1987) as Mary Hearn Slow Burn (1986) as Laine Fleischer

(1986) as Laine Fleischer Big Trouble (1986) as Blanche Rickey

(1986) as Blanche Rickey Get Out of My Room (1985) as Harriet

(1985) as Harriet Doubletake (1985) as Caroline Wallace

(1985) as Caroline Wallace Tall Tales & Legends (1985) as Katrina Van Tassel

(1985) as Katrina Van Tassel National Lampoon's European Vacation (1985) as Ellen Griswold

(1985) as Ellen Griswold Finders Keepers (1984) as Standish Logan

(1984) as Standish Logan National Lampoon's Vacation (1983) as Ellen Griswold

(1983) as Ellen Griswold Faerie Tale Theatre (1983) as Henbane

(1983) as Henbane Highpoint (1982) as Lise

(1982) as Lise Paternity (1981) as Maggie

(1981) as Maggie Honky Tonk Freeway (1981) as Carmen Odessa Shelby

(1981) as Carmen Odessa Shelby Coal Miner's Daughter (1980) as Patsy Cline

(1980) as Patsy Cline Hair (1979) as Sheila

(1979) as Sheila First Love (1977) as Shelley

(1977) as Shelley The Sentinel (1977) as Sandra

(1977) as Sandra Captains and the Kings (1976) as Miss Emmy

Who is Beverly D'Angelo married to?

Beverly D'Angelo attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 30th Anniversary Screening of "National Lampoons Christmas Vacation.

Source: Getty Images

The actress is currently single after her separation from Alfredo Pacino, her children's father. The two were together for about six years (1997-2003) and were blessed with two children. After their separation in 2003, the two were part of a heated custody battle for the children.

Before Al Pacino, Beverly had been in relationships with various people. Here is a look.

Lorenzo Salviati (1981 - 1995)

Damian Chapa (1994)

Scott Baio (1994 - 1995)

Anton Furst (1987 - 1991)

Neil Jordan (1985 - 1991)

Milos Forman (1980 - 1981)

Meat Loaf (1976)

Are Al Pacino and Beverly D'Angelo still together?

No, the two went their separate ways in 2003 after a 6-year relationship. During the custody battle that followed, both parents wanted custody of the children, who were two years old at the time.

Who are Beverly D'angelo's twins?

Actress Beverly D'Angelo arrives for the Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Vacation" held at Regency Village Theatre on July 27, 2015 in Westwood, California.

Source: Getty Images

Beverly D'Angelo's young children are known as Anton James and Olivia Rose and are fraternal twins. The two are now 21 years old.

How tall is Beverly D'Angelo?

The actress is 5 feet 2 inches tall (157 centimetres) and weighs 134 pounds (61 kilograms). She has blue eyes and brown hair. Her body measures 37-25-37 inches at the bust, waist, and hips, respectively. She wears shoe size 8 (US).

Net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actress has a current net worth of $20 Million.

What is Beverly D'Angelo doing now?

The prolific actress is still acting. She currently has roles in three ongoing projects, namely Afterward (in pre-production) as Connie, Masha's Mushroom (in pre-production) as Paige, and Violent Night (pre-production).

Beverly D'Angelo has undoubtedly had quite a career in the music, television, and film industries. Her appearances in over 60 films and TV shows underline her acting prowess. It is even more remarkable that she is still acting past the age of 70.

