A Nigerian lady schooling at the University of Ibadan shared what she was worried about after gaining admission

She had prayed to get admission into the University of Ibadan after scoring over 300 in her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

The young lady shared her worry since she gained admission, and many shared what they observed about what she said.

A young Nigerian lady, Oluwabukolami Elesho, shared her worry as a law student at the University of Ibadan.

She shared how she once hoped to score over 300 in her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), and achieved it.

A University of Ibadan law student who got over 300 in UTME shares her worry. Photo: @eleshomorenike

Source: Twitter

UI law student shares her worry

Identified as @eleshomorenike on X, the lady said that in 2023, she prayed for admission into the University of Ibadan and got it too.

She added that her worry since she got into school was to graduate with a first-class law degree.

The lady, however, expressed confidence in herself that she would bag a first-class degree.

Her X post read:

“In 2022, my biggest worry was getting 300+ in Jamb, I got it. In 2023, my biggest worry was gaining admission to UI, I got it. 2024 till now, my worry is to graduate with a first class, I know I will. "

The lady added:

"Your biggest worry now too shall pass with time, so, enjoy the moment."

See the X post below:

Reactions trail UI law student's worry

@bloggersmpost said:

"First Class is nothing You will get it and even get a scholarship to go with it."

@Bukason_10 said:

"You no get problem for this life na why."

@abiodun_osanaye said:

"We plenty wey this kind thing dey do I'm on 4.34 despite my efforts and now asking myself if first class is still possible........400l, mechanical engineering student ooooo. No retreat, no surrender. I will make sure I put in the work."

@mansabiodun said:

"Take it slowly but be very disciplined. Your watchword should be to have 4.0 every semester till you graduate. Don't let them tell you you can't do it. Anyone can graduate with a first class, but it depends on how disciplined we are."

@Abdulqoyum01 said:

"2024 till now, my worry is to be successful in life with huge money , I know I will. Do well to follow back."

@Mariam247681661 said:

"Sorry for this question but between reading your textbooks and solving past questions which one is best... Please don't tell me both recommend for me please."

@thephatking said:

"Goes to show how one answered prayer leads to another. In the midst of it, remember your past victories. Let them serve as a reminder that you can and will win."

A Nigerian lady who scored over 300 in her UTME got admission to study law at UI. Photo: UI

Source: UGC

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng