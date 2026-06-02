Traditional ruler Godwin Vonga killed by gunmen, raising security alarms in Plateau State

Timshat community mourns respected leader, with calls for justice following the shocking attack

Rising violence in Plateau prompts increased security measures and ongoing investigations into recent incidents

Plateau state - A traditional ruler of Timshat in Langtang South Local Government Area of Plateau State, Godwin Vonga, has been killed by suspected gunmen along the Timshat–Mabudi Road, in what has sparked fresh concerns over insecurity in the region.

The monarch, who previously served as a councillor for Nasarawa Ward, was reportedly attacked on Sunday while returning home after dropping his children at school in Mabudi.

Top Northern Traditional Ruler Assassinated

Source: UGC

Plateau: Community thrown into mourning

Residents described the incident as shocking and devastating, saying it has plunged Timshat and neighbouring communities into grief, Premium Times reported.

A community member, Nanbol Pirfa, said the late ruler was widely respected for his service and leadership, noting that the motive behind the attack was still unknown.

The Chairman of Langtang South Local Government Area, Nanfa Nbin, condemned the killing, describing it as a “barbaric and unacceptable” act.

In a statement through his spokesman, Butko Iliya, he extended condolences to the bereaved family and assured that efforts were underway to ensure justice, Vangurd reported.

He said:

“Those responsible for this killing will be identified and brought to justice,” while urging residents to assist security agencies with useful information.

Security concerns deepen in Plateau

The killing comes amid a wave of violent attacks across Plateau State, where several rural communities have recently experienced deadly raids.

Authorities say security operatives have been deployed to affected areas, while investigations into the latest attack are ongoing.

Anambra: Gunmen kill 2 police officers

Previously, Legit.ng reported that gunmen have killed two police officers in a deadly ambush along the Amansea–Ndiora–Ndiukwuenu–Awa–Ufuma Road in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The officers were reportedly attacked on Sunday night, May 31, while returning from an official assignment when armed assailants, said to have laid in wait within a nearby bush, opened fire on their patrol vehicle.

Source: Legit.ng