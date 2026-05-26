The upcoming anime releases for June 2026 include Shangri-La Frontier Season 2, Assassination Classroom Season 2, and the streaming debut of the acclaimed film Scarlet. Additionally, fans can continue watching Marriagetoxin Season 1, Akane-Banashi, and Kill Blue Season 1. These animated series and films will be shown on major platforms like Netflix and Crunchyroll.

Watch Scarlet (L), Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 (C), Kill Blue Season 1(R) this June. Photo: @whentostream, @crunchyroll, @mangathrill (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Netflix dominates the June 2026 anime release schedule with several high-profile additions, including Kill Blue , One Piece: Whole Cake Island Part 6 , and Baki-Dou: The Invincible Samurai Arc Part 2 .

, , and . Visionary director Mamoru Hosoda 's latest animated masterpiece, Scarlet , makes its long-awaited global subscription streaming debut this month.

's latest animated masterpiece, , makes its long-awaited global subscription streaming debut this month. Shonen fans can look forward to a healthy mix of returning seasonal staples and continuous weekly drops, including Kill Blue Season 1 on Netflix and Marriagetoxin Season 1 on Crunchyroll.

Upcoming anime releases in June 2026

June 2026 has a rich selection of new anime and sequels expected to be featured by leading streaming companies. From virtual-reality battles to intense slice-of-life dramas, this fresh batch of series will cater to audiences of all kinds. Below is the new anime list for June 2026, including premiere dates and streaming platforms.

Title Release date Where to watch One Piece: Whole Cake Island, Part 6 1 June Netflix, Crunchyroll Assassination Classroom Season 2 1 June Netflix, Crunchyroll Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 1 June Crunchyroll, Netflix Marriagetoxin Season 1 (continuation) 2 June Crunchyroll Kill Blue Season 1 (continuation) 6 June Netflix Scarlet 6 June Netflix Akane-Banashi 7 June Netflix Pokémon Horizons Season 3, Part 3 26 June Netflix Baki-Dou: The Invincible Samurai Arc, Part 2 June (TBA) Netflix

One Piece: Whole Cake Island Part 6 (1 June)

Genre: Action, adventure, fantasy, shonen

Action, adventure, fantasy, shonen Studio: Toei Animation

Toei Animation Director: Tatsuya Nagamine

Tatsuya Nagamine Leading voice cast: Mayumi Tanaka, Hiroaki Hirata, Akemi Okamura

Mayumi Tanaka, Hiroaki Hirata, Akemi Okamura Where to watch: Netflix, Crunchyroll

One Piece: Whole Cake Island Part 6 arrives on Netflix on 1 June 2026, continuing the intense Totto Land saga. The new batch covers episodes 850 to 863, placing viewers deep into the second half of the arc. This section follows Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates as they struggle to survive inside Big Mom's dangerous territory.

The story shifts away from stealth missions and focuses entirely on escape and survival. Fans of the long-running anime can expect fast-paced action and major turning points throughout the episodes.

Talented Japanese actors deliver powerful performances, led by Mayumi Tanaka as Luffy and Akemi Okamura as Nami. Other returning cast members, including Yuriko Yamaguchi, Kazuki Yao, and Chō, help bring emotional depth to the story.

Assassination Classroom Season 2 (1 June)

Genre: Action, science fiction, comedy, school

Action, science fiction, comedy, school Studio: Lerche

Lerche Director: Seiji Kishi

Seiji Kishi Leading voice cast: Jun Fukuyama, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Mai Fuchigami

Jun Fukuyama, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Mai Fuchigami Where to watch: Netflix, Crunchyroll

The final season of the beloved anime Assassination Classroom is hitting streaming platforms this June, serving as a top pick for fans of school-life drama.

The story picks up right after the summer holiday, throwing the misfits of Class 3-E straight back into their bizarre routine. They must continue their high-stakes mission to eliminate their powerful, tentacled teacher, Koro-sensei, before his deadline to destroy the Earth expires.

The narrative quickly deepens into a brilliant, human story as the kids realise their target is actually the best mentor they have ever had. Watching these outcasts conquer their personal weaknesses and form a bittersweet bond with their teacher makes this season an unforgettable emotional ride.

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 (1 June)

Genre: Action, comedy, adventure, sci-fi, game

Action, comedy, adventure, sci-fi, game Studio: C2C

C2C Director: Toshiyuki Kubooka

Toshiyuki Kubooka Leading voice cast: Yuma Uchida, Azumi Waki, Yoko Hikasa

Yuma Uchida, Azumi Waki, Yoko Hikasa Where to watch: Crunchyroll, Netflix

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 is a new anime that will stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix from 1 June 2026. The story follows the high-energy gaming adventures of Rakurou "Sunraku" Hizutome. He explores a massive virtual reality world, relying on unique skills.

Sunraku developed these skills while beating notoriously broken "trash games" in the past. Now, he pairs up with trusted allies to tackle dangerous raid bosses.

Talented film director Toshiyuki Kubooka brings this expansive two-cour season to life. A stellar voice cast, led by Yuma Uchida, captures the feel of a true gaming adventure. The series shifts focus toward strategic party play and complex progression systems.

Marriagetoxin Season 1 (2 June)

Genre : Action, comedy, romance

: Action, comedy, romance Studio : Bones Film

: Bones Film Director : Motonobu Hori

: Motonobu Hori Leading voice cast : Haruki Ishiya and Shion Wakayama

: Haruki Ishiya and Shion Wakayama Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Marriagetoxin Season 1 is one of the ongoing 2026 spring anime series. It is centred on a strange yet engaging premise: an assassin is forced to consider marriage to protect his family. Marriagetoxin is still airing on Japanese TV and is also available on Crunchyroll.

The story follows Hikaru Gero, a Poison Master assassin from a powerful underworld family, who is pushed into solving a succession problem by finding a bride. He teams up with Mei Kinosaki, a marriage swindler. Their partnership turns the series into a blend of action, comedy, and romance with a quirky odd-couple dynamic.

The anime is adapted from the manga and is animated by Bones Film. It began airing on 7 April 2026, and its main voice leads are Haruki Ishiya as Hikaru Gero and Shion Wakayama as Mei Kinosaki.

Kill Blue Season 1 (6 June)

Genre: Action, comedy, shonen

Action, comedy, shonen Studio: Production I.G

Production I.G Leading voice cast: Takuya Eguchi, Shion Wakayama

Takuya Eguchi, Shion Wakayama Where to watch: Netflix

Kill Blue Season 1 is a 2026 action-comedy anime about a legendary hitman who is suddenly turned into a middle schooler. He is also forced to live out school life while searching for a way back to his adult body. The anime premiered on 11 April 2026 and will run through June.

Juzo Ogami, a 39-year-old assassin who is stung by a mysterious bioweapon wasp and wakes up in the body of a 13-year-old boy. He goes undercover at a middle school, where he starts to enjoy student life, even as danger follows him into the classroom.

In terms of production, Kill Blue falls under the action and comedy genres, with Yasunori Ide as director. The voice cast includes Yūko Sanpei, Fuka Izumi, Shūichirō Umeda, Daisuke Sakuma, and Takeo Otsuka. The series stands out for blending a deadly underworld setting with school comedy, offering both fast-paced action and a lighter, more humorous tone.

Scarlet (6 June)

Genre: Time-travel, fantasy, action, drama

Time-travel, fantasy, action, drama Studio: Studio Chizu

Studio Chizu Director: Mamoru Hosoda What's on Netflix

Mamoru Hosoda What's on Netflix Leading voice cast: Haru Kuroki, Takumi Kitamura

Haru Kuroki, Takumi Kitamura Where to watch: Netflix

Scarlet is a 2025 animated film by talented filmmaker Mamoru Hosoda, not a TV anime season. It follows a sword-wielding princess named Scarlet, who goes on a revenge quest after her father is killed. She ends up in a strange Otherworld where she must face grief, rage, and the possibility of a different future.

The film is a dark fantasy with a core of revenge. It also adds a time-bending twist through the Otherworld and a present-day companion who challenges Scarlet's hatred. Some descriptions frame it as a gender-swapped or Hamlet-inspired story, which gives it a classic tragic feel while still working as a modern anime film.

Hosoda directed, wrote, and created the anime with Studio Chizu handling production. The cast ensemble includes Japanese actress Mana Ashida as Scarlet, Masaki Okada as Hijiri, Kōji Yakusho, and Masachika Ichimura.

Akane-Banashi (6 June)

Genre: Drama

Drama Studio : ZEXCS

: ZEXCS Director : Ayumu Watanabe

: Ayumu Watanabe Cast: Anna Nagase, Chiaki Kobayashi, Takuya Eguchi, Masaki Terasome, Jun Fukuyama

Anna Nagase, Chiaki Kobayashi, Takuya Eguchi, Masaki Terasome, Jun Fukuyama Where to watch: Netflix

Akane-Banashi is a Japanese series about rakugo, a traditional Japanese form of storytelling. It follows Akane Osaki, who wants to become a great rakugo performer after something terrible happens to her father, changing her life.

The anime is made by ZEXCS and directed by Ayumu Watanabe. The main cast includes Anna Nagase, Takuya Eguchi, Rie Takahashi, and Jun Fukuyama.

Akane-Banashi began airing on TV Asahi in April 2026 and premiered on Netflix on 17 May 2026. The show will continue through June.

Pokémon Horizons Season 3 Part 3 (26 June)

Genre : Action, adventure, fantasy

: Action, adventure, fantasy Studio : OLM

: OLM Director : Saori Den

: Saori Den Leading voice cast : Minori Suzuki, Yuka Terasaki, Yoshino Aoyama, Ikue Ōtani, and Crispin Freeman

: Minori Suzuki, Yuka Terasaki, Yoshino Aoyama, Ikue Ōtani, and Crispin Freeman Where to watch: Netflix

Pokémon Horizons: Season 3, Rising Hope Part 3 is the next batch of episodes for the series, set to release on 26 June 2026. It continues the journey of Liko, Roy, Dot, and Ult as they confront the mysterious pink mist affecting Pokémon across regions.

The season follows Liko and Roy after the events in Laqua as they work with their friends to rebuild the Rising Volt Tacklers and investigate the strange pink mist harming Pokémon. Part 3 keeps the adventure moving, focusing on exploration, teamwork, and uncovering the bigger mystery behind the disturbances.

It will stream on Netflix, which is the clearest confirmed home for Part 3. The main cast listed for Season 3 includes Ikue Ōtani, Alejandra Reynoso, Anjali Kunapaneni, and Crispin Freeman.

Baki-Dou: The Invincible Samurai Arc Part 2 (TBA)

Genre : Action, drama, sport, thriller

: Action, drama, sport, thriller Studio : TMS Entertainment

: TMS Entertainment Director : Toshiki Hirano

: Toshiki Hirano Leading voice cast : Troy Baker, SungWon Cho, Matthew Mercer

: Troy Baker, SungWon Cho, Matthew Mercer Where to watch: Netflix

Baki-Dou: The Invincible Samurai Arc Part 2 continues the Netflix anime story about Musashi Miyamoto fighting Baki and the underground fighters. The new anime's June 2026 release date has not yet been officially announced, though Netflix has listed it among June releases.

Part 2 continues the Musashi storyline, and the danger grows as the fights escalate. The new battles include matchups with Pickle, Motobe, Hanayama, and eventually Baki himself, so the tone stays very intense, violent, and a little horror-like. This is basically the next chapter in the same story, rather than a separate spin-off.

What is the biggest new anime coming out in June 2026?

The most anticipated streaming event is Mamoru Hosoda's anime feature film Scarlet, which debuts exclusively on Netflix on 6 June 2026. For television action fans, the arrival of Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 on 1 June serves as the biggest block-by-block release.

What new anime came out recently?

Recent major anime releases from April and May 2026 include the My Hero Academia Special and Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 on Netflix. Additionally, the early episodes of the action-romance Marriagetoxin continue to dominate online conversations.

Which new anime on Netflix should I watch in June 2026?

If you are looking for an emotionally resonant, visually spectacular cinematic experience, Scarlet is a must-watch. For those looking for quick-witted comedy mixed with top-tier battle shonen action, adding Assassination Classroom Season 2 to your queue is highly recommended.

June 2026 is packed with major anime releases across every genre imaginable. From emotional fantasy stories to explosive action sequels, fans will have plenty to add to their watchlists. Most of these exciting anime releases will premiere on Netflix and Crunchyroll.

Legit.ng published an article covering anime released in April 2026. Spring featured numerous highly anticipated anime series. New anime that premiered in April 2025 include the magical show Witch Hat Atelier, One Piece: Elbaph Arc, and The Ramparts of Ice.

April 2026 had returning fan favourites, including Re: ZERO - Starting Life in Another World Season 4, Dorohedoro Season 2, and Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 4. You can stream all of these popular shows on platforms like Crunchyroll and Netflix.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng