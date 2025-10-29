Charles Bronson's family legacy continues through his daughter and son

C⁠h‌a‌rles Bronson's family continues to preserve and expand his legacy in Hollywood​ and b⁠eyond. The actor ⁠is survived by his third wife, Kim Weeks, and seven children: Suzanne, Tony, Paul, Valentine, Jason, Zuleika, and Katrina Holden Bronson. His youngest daughter Zuleika continues his father's spirit through philanthropy, while his son Tony was in the film industry.

Charles Bronson poses at the 46th Academy Awards (L). The actor poses for a portrait in New York, New York (R). Photo: Michael Montfort, Oscar Abolafia (modified by author)

Bronson passed away in 2003 at the age of 81, after years of battling Alzheimer's disease, leaving behind a large family.

at the age of 81, after years of battling leaving behind a large family. The legendary actor's ex-wives are Harriet Tendler, the late Jill Ireland, and Kim Weeks .

are the late . Charles Bronson is survived by seven children: Three biological, one adopted, and three stepsons from his marriage to Jill Ireland.

Full name Charles Dennis Buchinsky Gender Male Date of birth 3 November 1921 Date of death 30 August 2003 Age 81 years old (as of August 2003) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Ehrenfeld, Pennsylvania, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Lithuanian Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Mary Valinsky Buchinsky Father Walter Buchinsky Siblings 14 Marital status Married Ex-spouses Jill Ireland, Kim Weeks Children 7 Profession Actor Net worth $75 million

A look at Charles Bronson's family

Charles Bronson was born on 3 November 1921 in Ehrenfeld, Pennsylvania, United States. He was widely recognised for iconic movies like The Magnificent Seven, The Great Escape, and The Dirty Dozen. The actor passed away on 30 August 2003 from pneumonia and complications of Alzheimer's disease.

Charles Bronson was married three times and had seven children. Here is a look at his wives and children.

The story of Charles Bronson's wives

The Hollywood legendary actor was married three times in his lifetime. Below is a detailed look at his wives.

Harriet Tendler

Harriet Tendler was Charles Bronson's first wife. The two met in a Philadelphia acting school in 1947. On their first day, Charles reportedly had four cents in his pocket. He later became one of the highest-paid actors in the world.

The couple married two years later and welcomed two children, a daughter and a son. Charles and Harriet divorced in 1965, and she became a radio show host in Los Angeles, California.

Jill Ireland

Charles Bronson and Jill Ireland posing for a photo in 1979 in New York City. Photo: Robin Platzer

Jill Dorothy Ireland was Charles Bronson's second wife. She was born on 24 April 1936 in Hounslow, South West London. Jill grew up in Chertsey and attended Chatsworth Junior School in Hounslow.

Jill was an English actress and singer best known for her role as the First Lady of America in Assassination alongside Bronson. He played the Secret Service agent assigned to protect her. Jill also featured in The Great Escape, Robbery Under Arms, and The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: The Quadripartite Affair.

Before marrying Bronson, Ireland was married to American actor David McCallum. The two had two sons, Paul and Valentine, and one adopted son, Jason. They later divorced, and she married Charles Bronson on 5 October 1968.

The couple had one biological daughter, Zuleika, and one adopted daughter, Katrina. Together, they raised their blended family, including Ireland's three sons from her relationship with David McCallum. Jill Ireland passed away in 1990 after battling breast cancer for six years.

Kim Weeks

Charles Bronson and his partner Kim Weeks attending the annual John Wayne Cancer Institute's Odyssey Ball at the Beverley Hilton, LA. Photo: William Conran

Years after his second wife, Jill Ireland, died, Charles married his third wife, Kim Weeks, in December 1998. Weeks was a former actress who worked in Jill Ireland's production Dove Audio. The two did not have kids together and remained married until his demise in 2003.

Meet Charles Bronson's children; the legacy lives on

The American legendary actor was survived by seven children: three biological, one adopted, and three stepsons from his second wife's past marriage with David McCallum. Here is a look at each one of them.

Suzanne Bronson

Suzanne Bronson posing for a photo. Photo: @sbronson.playwright on Instagram (modified by author)

Suzanne is the eldest child of Charles Bronson and his ex-wife Harriet Tendler. She attended SUNY New York College, where she studied fine arts before graduating with a Master of Fine Arts, Dramatic Writing from New York University.

Suzanne is a stage and screenplay writer, actress, poet, and educator. She has published a 42 evocative poems called Passion Play.

The American writer's work has been featured in publications like Beginnings Magazine, GTG Notes, and Farmingdale Writers' Review. She is a member of clubs like the Aspen Poets Society, Co-Founder of the Oasis Poetry Society, and the West Rockies Writers' Club.

As an actress, she has featured in Still Trying and Zombeing. She resides in Colorado with her husband Larry and their two children.

Tony Bronson

Tony Bronson is the second child of Charles Bronson and Harriet Tendler. He was born in February 1961 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States, making him 64 years old as of October 2025.

Tony Bronson is into film like his father Charles. According to his IMDb profile, worked as a production assistant on the films Buchanan High and Insight.

Zuleika Bronson

Charles Bronson, daughter Zuleika, and Jill Ireland posing for a photo. Photo: Ron Galella

Zuleika is the actor's youngest biological daughter. She was born on 18 August 1972 to Charles Bronson and his late wife, Jill Ireland. Zuleika is 53 years old as of October 2025, and her zodiac sign is Leo.

Zuleika did not pursue a career in acting or entertainment like her famous parents, but is known for her philanthropic efforts. The American philanthropist likes to keep her personal and professional life private.

Katrina Holden Bronson

Katrina Holden Bronson, writer/director during the Premiere of "Daltry Calhoun" at Mann Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, United States. Photo: Mark Sullivan

Katrina Holden is the adopted daughter of Charles Bronson and Jill Ireland, born on 8 April 1968. Her birth mother was Hilary Holden, a close friend of the couple who was an English casting director and passed away on 13 May 1983.

Katrina is a film director, screenwriter, and actress from the United States. She has featured in The Uncanny, Spanish Fly, and Death Wish 4: The Crackdown. Katrina made her directional debut with the film Daltry Calhoun in 2005.

Val McCallum

Val McCallum performs onstage during Norman's Rare Guitars "Guitar Summit" benefiting The Midnight Mission at The Write-off Room on 8 September 2024 in Studio City, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson

Valentine McCallum is a guitarist, singer, and songwriter from the United States. He is Charles Bronson's stepson. Val was born on 10 October 1963 in Los Angeles, California, United States, to David McCallum and Jill Ireland.

The American guitarist has been a member of The Wigs music group since 1983. He is married to Shelli McCallum, and they have a daughter named Stella.

Paul McCallum

Paul McCallum is the stepson of Charles Bronson. His biological parents are David McCallum and Jill Ireland.

Paul is a professional actor known for Assassination, Death Wish 4: The Crackdown, and 10 to Midnight.

Jason David McCallum

Jason was the adopted son of David McCallum and Jill Ireland, who was raised in a blended family by Charles Bronson. He was born in 1963 and passed away on 7 November 1989 at age 26 due to an accidental drug intoxication.

Jason's body was found by his girlfriend, Tracy Medina, on the bathroom floor in his flat in Los Angeles.

FAQs

Who is Charles Bronson? He was an ac​tor best kn​own for hi​s tough-guy rol‌e​s i​n films l‌ike The Magnificent Seve​n, Th‍e G​r⁠eat Es⁠cape, and Death Wish. Where was Charles Bronson from? The American actor hails from Eh⁠renfeld, Pennsylvania, United States. Was Charles Bronson married? He was married three times to Harriet Tendler, the late Jill Ireland, and Kim Weeks. How many children did Charles Bronson have? The Hollywood legend had seven children: three biological, one adopted, and three from Jill Ireland's past relationship. Who is Charles Bronson's youngest daughter? Zuleika is Bronson's youngest daughter. Did Jill Ireland have any children with Charles Bronson? She had one biological daughter, Zuleika, and one adopted daughter, Katrina Holden. What was Charles Bronson's cause of death? The American actor passed away after battling pneumonia and Alzheimer's disease.

Charles Bronson's family, especially his daughter Zuleika and son Tony, have continued to keep his legacy alive. The legendary actor was married three times and is survived by seven children.

