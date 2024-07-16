James Spader's net worth (2024): What is the actor doing now?

James Spader is a famous actor and film producer from the United States. He is renowned for portraying Robert California in The Office and Raymond Reddington in The Blacklist. The actor has won three Primetime Emmy Awards and has been nominated for the Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards. What is James Spader's net worth?

James Spader, Raymond "Red" Reddington, as pictured in episodes 818 (L) and Episode 819 of The Blacklist (R). Photo: Will Hart (modified by author)

Spader's net worth is impressive, thanks to his career spanning over four decades. In his youth, he developed a passion for acting, appearing in the 1978 film Team Mates. In the '80s, he was featured in films like Tuff Turf, Pretty in Pink, and Mannequin. He has played other compelling roles in film and TV series, including Avengers: Age of Ultron, The Practice and Boston Legal.

Profile summary

Full name James Todd Spader Gender Male Date of birth 7 February 1960 Age 64 years (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Boston, Massachusetts, United States Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 168 Weight in kilograms 76 Shoe size 10 (US) Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Blue-greenish Mother Jean Fraser Spader Father Stoddard Greenwood Spader Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Leslie Stefanson Children 3 School The Pike School, the Brooks School, Phillips Academy Profession Actor, film producer Net worth $30 million

What is James Spader's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, FandomWire and other similar sources, the American actor has an alleged net worth of $30 million. He has made wealth through his long acting career over four decades. James Spader has appeared in numerous high-grossing films and TV shows such as Lincoln, Stargate, Wolf and Blacklist.

James Spader's age and background

Five facts about James Spader. Photo: Sony Pictures Television/Getty Images (modified by author)

The talented actor is 64 years old as of 2024. He was born on 7 February 1960, and his zodiac sign is Aquarius.

James Todd Spader was born in Boston, Massachusetts, United States. He is an American national of white ethnicity. His parents are Jean Fraser and Stoddard Greenwood Spader. They were both teachers, and he grew up alongside his two elder sisters, Libby and Annie Spader.

James attended The Pike School, the Brooks School, and Phillips Academy. Both his parents taught him at separate schools. When he joined Phillips Academy, he became friends with John F. Kennedy, Jr.

Why is James Spader so famous?

James Spader is an actor and film producer. He debuted his career began in the late 70s. Young James Spader gained recognition in the 80s after appearing in films, including Baby Boom, Wall Street and Less than Zero.

Spader has been in the entertainment industry for over four decades, appearing in over 50 films and TV shows. According to IMDb, the actor has been featured in over 50 films as of writing. Some of his most notable movies and TV shows include:

White Palace

Bad Influence

2 Days in the Valley

Seinfeld

The Watcher and Secretary

Shadow of Fear

The Practice

Alien Hunter

I Witness

The Pentagon Papers

Who is James Spader's wife?

The Hollywood actor is not married. He was previously married to Victoria Spader. The two dated for 11 years before getting hitched in 1987.

They were married for 17 years, parting ways in 2001 and finalizing their divorce in 2004. Victoria is a set decorator known for films like Sex, Lies, and Videotape and Jack's Back. They have two children: Sebastian and Elijah Spader.

Sebastian was born in 1989. He is an American actor, director and writer known for Machete, Slice and First Kiss with Rachael Leigh Cook & Chad Michael Murray.

Like his father and brother, Elijah is an actor. He has appeared in films like Uncharted, Spirited, and At Night Comes Wolves.

Who is James Spader's partner now?

Actress Leslie Stefanson and actor James Spader arrive at the Premiere Of Marvel's 'Avengers: Age Of Ultron' at the Dolby Theatre on April 13, 2015, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Barry King

The Pretty in Pink star has been in a long-term relationship with Leslie Stefanson since 2002. The two started dating before his divorce was finalised. Leslie is an American actress and sculptor. She is widely known for appearing in The General's Daughter, As Good as It Gets, and Jackie, Ethel, Joan: The Women of Camelot.

Leslie is doing well as a sculptor. In 2019, the National Sculpture Society awarded her the top prize for her sculpture, La Bestia. Leslie and James have a son named Nathaneal Spader. He was born in 2008 and is 16 years old as of 2024.

What disease does James Spader have?

The Office actor has obsessive-compulsive disorder. According to Rolling Stone, he admits to having strong obsessive-compulsive issues. He stated:

I'm obsessive-compulsive. I have very, very strong obsessive-compulsive issues. But in work, it manifests in obsessive attention to detail and fixation. It serves my work very well: Things don't slip by. But I'm not very easygoing.

What is James Spader doing now?

The Blacklist star has not revealed his next project after the show concluded in 2023. The show ran for 10 seasons and has 200 episodes. He lives in New York City with his partner, Leslie Stefanson and his son, Nathaneal Spader.

FAQs

Who is James Spader? He is an American actor and film producer. Where is James Spader from? He was born in Boston, Massachusetts, but resides in New York City. What is James Spader's most famous role? The actor is renowned for playing the morally ambiguous, deviant character of Raymond Reddington in the NBC thriller series The Blacklist. How much is James Spader worth? The actor is allegedly worth $30 million. He primarily makes his money from his acting career. Who is James Spader married to? The actor is not married. He is, however, in a long-term relationship with American actress Leslie Stefanson. How tall is James Spader? He is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall. What is James Spader's IQ in real life? The American actor's colleagues say he has a high IQ. He is hyperfocused, hyperintelligent, and has a photographic memory.

James Spader's net worth is alleged to be $30 million. The American actor and film producer has gained popularity with his role as Raymond Reddington in the TV thriller series The Blacklist. He resides in New York City with his long-term partner, Leslie Stefanson, and son, Nathaneal Spader.

