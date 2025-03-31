Where are the Growing Pains cast now? Catching up with the Seaver family

Growing Pains is an American television show that aired between 1985 and 1992. Most of the Growing Pains cast have pursued diverse careers, with some continuing in Hollywood, others shifting to directing or faith-based projects, and a few facing personal challenges, while Alan Thicke’s legacy lives on after his death.

The cast of Growing Pains: Mike, Carol, Dr. Jason, Chrissy, Maggie, and Ben Seaver are pictured on the show's promotional poster. Photo: @Movie_Chumps (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Key takeaways

Growing Pains followed the story of a small family of six as they experienced changes in career, parenting, and growing up .

followed the story of a small family of six as they experienced . The cast of the show, the Seaver family, was headed by Dr. Jason, played by Alan Thicke , and his wife, Maggie Seaver, played by Joanna Kerns .

, and his wife, . Their children included: Mike, Carol, Ben and Chrissy Seaver.

Where are the Growing Pains cast now?

The sitcom that ran for seven seasons on the ABC network brought together experienced and budding actors. While one member of the Growing Pains cast has died, the rest have gone on to have remarkable success on the big screen. Here is a deep dive into the whereabouts of each cast member.

1. Alan Thicke as Dr Jason Seaver

Thicke is pictured for a promotional poster (L). The actor attended the Comedy Central Roast of Rob Lowe (R). Photo: @CraigBaird on X(Twitter), Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Alan Willis Thicke

: Alan Willis Thicke Date of birth : 1 March 1947

: 1 March 1947 Place of birth : Kirkland Lake, Canada

: Kirkland Lake, Canada Date of death: 13 December 2016

Alan Thicke stars in the television show as Dr. Jason Roland Seaver. Dr Seaver, a psychologist, initially practiced at Long Island General Hospital before working from home and volunteering at his community's free clinic.

The veteran actor tragically died on 13 December 2016 while playing with his actual son, Carter Thicke. He is remembered fondly through his extensive work in the entertainment industry.

2. Joanna Kerns as Maggie Seaver

Joanna Kerns pictured on set (L). The Growing Pains actress attends a charity brunch in Los Angeles, California (R). Photo: @killer1980s on X, Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Joanna Kerns

: Joanna Kerns Date of birth : 12 February 1953

: 12 February 1953 Age : 72 years as of March 2025

: 72 years as of March 2025 Place of birth : San Francisco, California, United States

: San Francisco, California, United States Profession: Actress, film director

American actress and director Joanna Kerns portrayed Margaret Katherine Seaver. Maggie is a child psychologist who switches careers to become an accomplished journalist.

Although she rose to fame through Growing Pains, Kerns has built a stellar career as an actress, director, producer and writer. In 2016, the film actor was diagnosed with ductal carcinoma in situ, a stage 0 cancer. She underwent a double mastectomy and has used her voice and experience to raise awareness and funds.

3. Kirk Cameron as Mike

Kirk Cameron poses for a portrait (L). The actor attended the premiere of LIFEMARK at the Museum of the Bible (R). Photo: @BankerJen on X, Paul Morigi/LIFEMARK/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Kirk Thomas Cameron

: Kirk Thomas Cameron Date of birth: 12 October 1970

12 October 1970 Age : 54 years as of March 2025

: 54 years as of March 2025 Place of birth : Panorama City, Los Angeles, California, United States

: Panorama City, Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Author, preacher, television host, producer

Famed actor, author and evangelist Kirk Cameron plays Michael Aaron Seaver. As the oldest child in the family, he juggles the growing demands of more responsibility and the mischief and rebelliousness of adolescence.

He attended Wendell Wilkie Elementary School before moving to Dewey High School, where his siblings also studied. The show follows his journey through adolescence, college and joining the working class.

Today, Cameron has left the mainstream entertainment industry. His faith as a Christian has played a central role in this decision. He has starred in Fireproof, The Love Dare, Left Behind, Monumental and Lifemark.

4. Tracey Gold as Carol

Carol Seaver pictured cooking on the show, Growing Pains (L). The former child actor appears on Worst Cooks in America (R). Photo: @Bradreah2 and @crazynate999 on X(Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Full name : Tracey Gold

: Tracey Gold Date of birth : 16 May 1969

: 16 May 1969 Age : 55 years as of March 2025

: 55 years as of March 2025 Place of birth : New York City, New York, United States

: New York City, New York, United States Profession: Actress

Tracey Gold appears on the show as Caroline Anne Seaver. The academically gifted teenager attended Dewey High School. After graduation, Carol attends Columbia University to study law. She would later become a corporate lawyer and also volunteer with her father at the free clinic.

Gold went on to appear in other Growing Pains reunion films. She has also acted in All Hallows Eve, I Know Where Lizzie Is, Heartbreakers and My Dad's a Soccer Mom.

5. Jeremy Miller as Ben

Miller pictured in a portrait (L). The actor attended the Television Academy's Anniversary Gala (R). Photo: @BennigansBurger on X(Twitter), Allen Berezovsky/WireImage/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Jeremy James Miller

Jeremy James Miller Date of birth : 21 October 1976

: 21 October 1976 Age : 48 years as of March 2025

: 48 years as of March 2025 Place of birth : Covina, California, United States

: Covina, California, United States Profession: Actor, chef

Jeremy Miller plays the rambunctious Benjamin Hubert Horatio Humphrey Seaver. Miller, who is more commonly known as Ben, plays the young troublemaker of the family, a role that won him the Best Young Starring Actor, Best Young Supporting Actor and Exceptional Performance by a Young Actor awards in a television series.

Since then, the former child actor has voiced characters on Peanuts and acted in A Charlie Brown Christmas, Angel, The Quarantine Bunch and MariGuana. He has been open about his struggles with alcoholism, a vice he engaged in even before appearing on Growing Pains.

6. Ashley Johnson as Chrissy

Johnson poses for a portrait (R). The actress attended the Prime Experience: Saturday Morning Cartoons (L). Photo: @_drinedjarin on X, Jon Kopaloff/Amazon Studios/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Ashley Suzanne Johnson

: Ashley Suzanne Johnson Date of birth : 9 August 1983

: 9 August 1983 Age : 41 years as of March 2025

: 41 years as of March 2025 Place of birth : Camarillo, California, United States

: Camarillo, California, United States Profession: Actress

Ashley Johnson began her career as a toddler on ABC's Growing Pains. She played the Seavers’ youngest child, Christine Ellen Seaver, or more popularly, as Chrissy Seaver. She first appeared at the start of Season 4 and stayed on until Season 7.

Today, the former child actor has appeared in major films and TV shows, including Avengers, Blindspot, Critical, and The Legend of Vox Machina. She has also voiced and portrayed Ellie in the video game, The Last of Us.

7. Chelsea Noble as Kate McDonald

Chelsea Noble is pictured on a film set (L). The actress attended the K-LOVE Fan Awards ceremony (R). Photo: @madhotcollectibles on Facebook, Rick Diamond/KLOVE/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Chelsea Noble Cameron (Nancy Mueller)

: Chelsea Noble Cameron (Nancy Mueller) Date of birth : 4 December 1964

: 4 December 1964 Age : 60 years as of March 2025

: 60 years as of March 2025 Place of birth : Cheektowaga, New York, United States

: Cheektowaga, New York, United States Profession: Actress

Chelsea Cameron née Noble played Kate McDonald on the family sitcom. In the series, she plays Mike's love interest and colleague. She also appeared on Full House, Left Behind, Left Behind II: Tribulation Force, Seinfeld, A Little Piece of Heaven and You Lucky Dog.

Noble is married to her former cast mate, Kirk Cameron. The couple has been married for 34 years and has six children: Isabella, Olivia Rose, James Thomas, Anna, Jack, and Luke Cameron.

8. Leonardo DiCaprio as Luke

Leonardo is pictured wearing a Growing Pains branded t-shirt (L). The actor attended an Annual Academy Museum gala (R). Photo: @mental_floss on X, Rodin Eckenroth/GA/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Leonardo Wilhelm DiCaprio

Leonardo Wilhelm DiCaprio Date of birth: 11 November 1974

11 November 1974 Age : 50 years old as of March 2025

: 50 years old as of March 2025 Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Actor, film producer

Leonardo DiCaprio joined the main cast of Growing Pains in 1991. He played Luke Brower, a homeless teenager. He became the last addition to the Seaver family.

His addition to the running series earned him a heartthrob status with the younger demographic. Today, DiCaprio is a renowned actor and producer and a recipient of various awards, including an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, and three Golden Globe Awards.

Why did Growing Pains end?

The sitcom ended after seven seasons. The end of the show is partly due to cast shake-ups as the child stars grew older. It has been suggested that the show's popularity waned due to a move to Saturday nights, causing a drop in ratings.

Who was the youngest on Growing Pains?

American actress Ashley Johnson played the youngest child on the show. She was born during season four and was played by twins Kelsey and Kirsten Dohring during her infant years.

What is Tracey Gold doing now?

Tracey Gold, who played Carol Seaver in the American sitcom, continues to act. She has appeared in films, television, and reality shows such as Food Network's Worst Cooks in America.

What is Joanna Kerns doing now?

Maggie Seaver, as she was known, transitioned from acting to directing after her time on the show. She has since directed episodes of television shows, such as A Million Little Things and Night Court.

What happened to Kate from Growing Pains?

After appearing for a handful of episodes of Growing Pains, the actress went on to play various roles in twelve movies and television shows. These include two reunion productions: The Growing Pains Movie and Growing Pains: Return of the Seavers.

How old was Leonardo DiCaprio in Growing Pains?

Titanic actor Leonardo DiCaprio was 16 years old when he first appeared on the television show. His presence on the show only lasted three episodes.

Why did Leonardo DiCaprio leave Growing Pains?

Episode 21 of Season 7, Maggie's Brilliant Career, marked the last appearance of Leonardo DiCaprio as Luke Brower on Growing Pains. According to IMDb, he left the show to star in the coming-of-age drama, This Boy's Life.

What happened to Jeremy from Growing Pains?

Jeremy Miller struggled with alcoholism since his childhood and has struggled with addiction. The vocal advocate for addiction acted on and off and now shares his passion for cooking and acting.

Which Growing Pains cast member has died?

According to Entertainment Weekly, Alan Thicke, who played Dr. Jason Seaver, passed away after suffering from a heart attack while playing hockey with his son, Carter Thicke. Other cast members who have passed on include Andrew Koenig, who played Mike's best friend, Boner and Gordon Jump, who played the Seaver family's neighbour, Ed Malone.

The Growing Pains cast comprises diverse talents, including veteran actors and budding young actors who have become established actors in the film industry today. The majority of the cast members have progressed and made a name for themselves in the entertainment industry as actors, writers, directors and producers.

Legit.ng recently published an interesting article about the Happy Days cast. For lovers of sitcoms, it is one of the best TV series of the 1970s. The cast brings together talented actors who have played well to create a captivating storyline.

Who are the cast members of Happy Days, and what are they up to today? After the sitcom ended in 1984, the actors charted different career paths. While others continued with acting, some opted for other ventures and excelled. Read this article to find out more about each of them.

Source: Legit.ng