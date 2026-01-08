Behind Martin Lawrence's sisters and brother, and their life in a military household
Martin Lawrence's sisters, Ursula and Rae Lawrence, have worked with their famous brother since 1995 on the Fox sitcom Martin. The American comedian and actor's older brother is the CEO of his production house. The siblings grew up in a military household shaped by discipline and structure in Germany.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Martin Lawrence and his siblings grew up in a military family in Germany before relocating to Maryland, United States.
- The comedian has two sisters, Ursula and Rae Lawrence, and one brother, Robert.
- Ursula and Rae debuted their acting careers on the Martin sitcom in 1995.
- Ursula is the inspiration behind Martin's character Sheneneh Jenkins.
- Robert is the CEO of Runteldat Entertainment, owned by his brother Martin.
Profile summary
Full name
Martin Fitzgerald Lawrence
Gender
Male
Date of birth
16 April 1965
Age
60 years old (as of January 2026)
Zodiac sign
Aries
Place of birth
Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Current residence
Los Angeles, California, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
African American
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Height in feet
5'7"
Height in centimetres
170
Weight in pounds
180
Weight in kilograms
82
Hair colour
Black
Eye colour
Dark brown
Mother
Chlora Lawrence
Father
John Lawrence
Siblings
5
Relationship status
Dating
Girlfriend
Angie Gonzalez
Children
3
School
Eleanor Roosevelt High School
Profession
Actor, comedian
Net worth
$110 million
X (Twitter)
Martin Lawrence's sisters and brother: The sibling power behind Martin's empire
The American comedian and actor Martin Laurence has two sisters, Ursula Lawrence and Rae Proctor, and one brother, Robert Lawrence. The three have worked closely with him throughout his comedy career. Here is a closer look at the comedy siblings.
Ursula Lawrence
Who is Ursula Lawrence? Ursula Lawrence is one of Martin's sisters. She was born on 1 April in Frankfurt, Hesse, Germany, to John and Chlora Lawrence. Ursula's military family later relocated to Landover, Maryland, after their father was discharged from the U.S. Air Force.
Ursula made her first television appearance as part of Martin cast in 1995. She captivated audiences with her presence alongside her siblings.
Ursula is widely cited as the real-life inspiration for Martin's iconic character, Sheneneh Jenkins. Fans often cite their physical resemblance as the basis for the character's appearance. Beyond this, the American actress chose to live a quiet, private life.
Rae Proctor
Who is Rae Proctor? Rae is the other sister of comedian and actor Martin Lawrence. She was born in Frankfurt, Germany, and was initially raised in a U.S. Air Force base before relocating to Maryland.
Rae also appeared on the Martin as Bachelorette #1, alongside her brother Martin and sister Ursula. However, she found her niche behind the scenes.
Rae has served as an executive producer and personal assistant to Martin. According to her IMDb profile, her production credits include films like A Thin Line Between Love and Hate (1996) and Nothing to Lose (1997).
Robert Lawrence
Martin Lawrence has an older brother, Robert Lawrence, who plays a central role in his business operations. He serves as the CEO of Martin's Production Company, Runteldat Entertainment. Following in their father's footsteps, Robert has also served in the military. The comedian has publicly credited Robert as a lifelong support system, once stating on social media:
Comin from a large military family, ya boy has nothin but love and respect for those who have served, including my big brotha Rob, who's had my back from day one.
FAQs
- Who is Martin Lawrence? He is a renowned American comedian and actor who rose to prominence for his role in the 1990s sitcom Martin.
- Who is Martin Lawrence's mother? The actor's mother is Chlora Lawrence.
- Does Martin Lawrence have sisters? The comedian has two sisters: Ursula Lawrence and Rae Proctor.
- What is Ursula Lawrence's age? Ursula's exact age is unknown. However, the American actress celebrates her birthday on 1 April.
- Is Sheneneh based on Martin's sister? Sheneneh's character was inspired by Lawrence's sister, Ursula.
- Does Martin Lawrence have a twin sister? He does not have a twin sister, but his resemblance to his sister Ursula makes people think they are twins.
- Who is Martin Lawrence's brother? The American actor has one older brother named Robert Lawrence.
Martin Lawrence's sisters Ursula and Rae, along with brother Robert, embody the unbreakable spirit of a military household. Their parents shaped their paths from Frankfurt barracks to Hollywood boardrooms. The comedian and actor has worked with his siblings from the beginning of his career.
Legit.ng published an article about Shallipopi's brother. Shallipopi's brother, Zerry DL, is an upcoming singer, songwriter, and rapper. Together with his young sibling, Famous Pluto, they are known as the Uzama Brothers.
Zerry DL is the second-born among the three brothers. He is signed to Plutomania Records and became well-known after releasing his popular song, Puff & Pass.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.