Where have the American History X cast been since 1998?

Edward Furlong (L), Edward Norton (C) and Beverly D'Angelo (R) are some of the main cast of American History X cast. Photo: Erika Goldring, Saira MacLeod, Robin L Marshall (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

American History X cast

American History X is a 1998 American crime drama film directed by Tony Kaye and written by David McKenna. Since its release, many of the main cast members have continued to have active careers, although some have stepped away from acting. Here is a look at where the main cast members have been since the film’s release.

Actor Role Edward Norton Derek Vinyard Edward Furlong Danny Vinyard Beverly D’Angelo Doris Vinyard Fairuza Balk Stacey Elliott Gould Murray Ethan Suplee Seth Ryan Stacy Keach Cameron Alexander Avery Brooks Dr. Bob Sweeney Jennifer Lien Davina Vinyard Guy Torry Lamont William Russ Dennis Vinyard Joe Cortese Rasmussen

1. Edward Norton (Derek Vinyard)

Edward in American History X in 1998 (L). Edward Norton in Hollywood, California, in 2025. Photo: New Line Cinema, Mike Coppola (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Edward Harrison Norton

: Edward Harrison Norton Date of birth : 18 August 1969

: 18 August 1969 Age : 56 years old (as of 2025)

: 56 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Boston, Massachusetts, United States

Edward Norton played the role of Derek Vinyard, which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. Before appearing in American History X, Edward gained recognition for his debut in Primal Fear (1996). Since 1998, Norton has continued to act in various films, including Fight Club (1999), The Italian Job (2003), The Bourne Legacy (2012) and Birdman (2014).

More recently, he directed and starred in Motherless Brooklyn (2019) and appeared in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022). Beyond acting, Norton is an outspoken environmental and social activist, serving as a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador for Biodiversity.

2. Edward Furlong (Danny Vinyard)

Edward Furlong in American History X in 1998 (L). Edward Furlong in Wayne, New Jersey, in 2021 (R). Photo: New Line Cinema, Bobby Bank

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Edward Walter Furlong

: Edward Walter Furlong Date of birth: 2 August 1977

2 August 1977 Age : 48 years old (as of 2025)

: 48 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Glendale, California, United States

In American History X, Edward Furlong portrayed Danny Vinyard, Derek’s younger brother, whose ideology is influenced by Derek. Before playing Danny, Edward had already been known for his breakthrough performance at age 13 as John Connor in Terminator 2: Judgment Day, a role which earned him a Saturn and an MTV Movie Award, per his IMDb page.

After 1998, Edward Furlong's career became less consistent due to struggles with substance abuse, though he has continued to work in independent films. His later work includes the film Animal Factory (2000) and a recurring role in the TV series CSI: NY (2006, 2010). In 2019, he briefly returned to the Terminator franchise for the film Terminator: Dark Fate.

3. Beverly D'Angelo (Doris Vinyard)

Beverly D'Angelo in 1998 (L). Beverly D'Angelo in Rosemont, Illinois in 2025 (R). Photo: @americanhistoryxmovie, @officialbeverlydangelo on Facebook, Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Beverly Heather D'Angelo

Beverly Heather D'Angelo Date of birth : 15 November 1951

: 15 November 1951 Age : 73 years old (as of 2025)

: 73 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Columbus, Ohio, United States

Beverly D’Angelo was cast as Doris Vinyard, the mother of Derek and Danny, in American History X. Since then, she has continued acting in both film and television. D’Angelo had a recurring role in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and played agent Barbara "Babs" Miller on the HBO series Entourage (2005–2011).

She later featured in films such as Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008), The House Bunny (2008), and the Christmas action-comedy Violent Night (2022). Actress Beverly D’Angelo is the mother of twins, whom she had with actor Al Pacino in 2001.

4. Fairuza Balk (Stacey)

Fairuza Balk in 1998 (L). Fairuza Balk in 2023 (R). Photo: @officialfairuza on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Fairuza Balk

: Fairuza Balk Date of birth : 21 May 1974

: 21 May 1974 Age : 51 years old (as of 2025)

: 51 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Point Reyes, California, United States

Since portraying Stacey in American History X, Fairuza Balk has continued to act, but has also branched into music and art. She appeared in several notable movies shortly after 1998, including The Waterboy (1998) and Almost Famous (2000).

Balk has also had several recurring roles on television, including Ray Donovan (2015) and Paradise City (2021). She lent her voice to animated projects and video games, such as Family Guy and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. Since 2010, Balk has been releasing music under the name Armed Love Militia.

5. Elliott Gould (Murray)

Elliott Gould in 1998 (L). Elliott Gould on 27 June 2022 in Los Angeles, California (R). Photo: Jeff Kravitz, Kevin Winter (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Elliott Gould

Elliott Gould Date of birth : 29 August 1938

: 29 August 1938 Age : 87 years old (as of 2025)

: 87 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States

Elliott Gould was cast as Murray in American History X. Before appearing in the movie, Elliot gained recognition for his role in the film Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice (1969), for which he received a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, according to Oscars. He also appeared in M*A*S*H, California Split, Getting Straight, Capricorn One and The Silent Partner.

Since 1998, he has had a busy career with major roles in various TV shows and movies. He achieved further recognition for playing Reuben Tishkoff in the Ocean's film trilogy (2001–2007). Gould has also appeared in Contagion (2011) and Friends (1994–2004). He had recurring roles on shows such as Ray Donovan, The Kominsky Method, and Grace and Frankie.

6. Ethan Suplee (Seth Ryan)

Ethan Suplee in American History X in 1998 (L). Ethan Suplee on 2 August 2025 (R). Photo: @ethansuplee on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Ethan L. Suplee

: Ethan L. Suplee Date of birth : 25 May 1976

: 25 May 1976 Age : 49 years old (as of 2025)

: 49 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Manhattan, New York, United States

Ethan Suplee, who played Seth Ryan in American History X, has undergone one of the most remarkable transformations in Hollywood. He has been featured in major films like Blow, Remember the Titans, Cold Mountain, The Butterfly Effect, and The Wolf of Wall Street.

Ethan became widely recognised for his comedic role as Randy Hickey in the hit series My Name Is Earl (2005–2009). He has also appeared in The Ranch, Chance, and Jennifer Falls. In the 2010s, Suplee garnered significant media attention for his impressive weight loss and fitness journey, which he documented on his podcast.

7. Stacy Keach (Cameron Alexander)

Stacy Keach in American History X in 1998 (L). Stacy Keach on 16 April 2025 in Los Angeles, California (R). Photo: @americanhistoryxmovie, @GoStacyKeach on Facebook (modified by autho)

Source: UGC

Full name : Walter Stacy Keach Jr.

: Walter Stacy Keach Jr. Date of birth : 2 June 1941

: 2 June 1941 Age : 84 years old (as of 2025)

: 84 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Savannah, Georgia, United States

Stacy Keach portrayed the role of Cameron Alexander in American History X. He has stayed active in film, television, and theatre since 1998 and most notably, he became the long-running narrator for the CNBC series American Greed. He also had recurring roles in Prison Break and Blue Bloods.

Stacy played Ken in the sitcom Titus (2000–2002) and, more recently, he has appeared in the film Gotti (2018) and the television show The Blacklist. Stacy is also recognised for his Shakespearean stage work and has won several awards for his performances. He was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019, per the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

8. Avery Brooks (Dr. Bob Sweeney)

Avery Brooks, then and now. Photo: @Fareed 2, @pepperbrooksmusic on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Avery Franklin Brooks

: Avery Franklin Brooks Date of birth : 2 October 1948

: 2 October 1948 Age : 77 years old (as of 2025)

: 77 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Evansville, Indiana, United States

Avery Brooks is a retired American actor, director, singer, narrator and educator. He was cast as Dr. Bob Sweeney in American History X. Brooks was in the final season of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine when American History X was released in 1998.

His last feature film role was as Detective Leon Jackson in the 2001 crime thriller 15 Minutes. After the early 2000s, he largely stepped away from acting and public appearances, focusing instead on music, teaching, and activism. As a jazz and opera singer, Brooks has performed with various musicians and released his own album, Here, in 2009.

9. Jennifer Lien (Davina Vinyard)

Jennifer Lien, in 1998 (L). Jennifer Lien in 2025 (R). Photo: @David Dumbell, @Josh Reynolds on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Jennifer Anne Lien

: Jennifer Anne Lien Date of birth : 24 August 1974

: 24 August 1974 Age : 51 years old (as of 2025)

: 51 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Palos Heights, Illinois, United States

After portraying Davina Vinyard, Vinyard's younger sister, Jennifer Lien left acting to pursue other endeavours. Before her retirement, she was known for her role as Kes on Star Trek: Voyager and for voicing Agent L on Men in Black: The Series from 1997 to 1999.

The former actress is married to Phillip Hwang, a filmmaker and writer. They have one son, Jonah Hwang, born 5 September 2002.

10. Guy Torry (Lamont)

Guy Torry at Sunset Room Hollywood on 6 March 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Guy Torry

: Guy Torry Date of birth : 5 January 1969

: 5 January 1969 Age : 56 years old (as of 2025)

: 56 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: St. Louis, Missouri, United States

Guy Torry, who played Lamont in American History X, has continued working as both an actor and comedian since the film’s release. He has appeared in movies such as Life (1999), Pearl Harbor (2001), and Runaway Jury (2003).

He has also made guest appearances on TV shows such as The Shield and NCIS. Torry is also known for his stand-up comedy. In 2022, Torry created and produced the Amazon Prime docuseries Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy. He is the younger brother of actor and comedian Joe Torry.

11. William Russ (Dennis Vinyard)

William Russ at the Opening Night Gala of David Mamet's Play "Glengarry Glen Ross" 17 on April 2008 at the Macha Theatre in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Tiffany Rose

Source: Getty Images

Full name : William Russ

: William Russ Date of birth : 20 October 1950

: 20 October 1950 Age : 74 years old (as of 2025)

: 74 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Portsmouth, Virginia, United States

After portraying Dennis Vinyard in American History X, Russ continued his main role as Alan Matthews on the family sitcom Boy Meets World until the series ended in 2000. He also directed several episodes.

He has since appeared in a long list of popular TV shows, including The Sopranos (2006), Criminal Minds (2012), NCIS (2012), 9-1-1 (2019), and Animal Kingdom (2022). Russ also had recurring parts on Boston Legal (2005–2008), The Ex List (2008), and Colony (2017). His film roles since 1998 include Life as a House (2001) and Founders Day (2023).

12. Joe Cortese (Rasmussen)

Joseph Cortese at David Geffen Theatre, The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on 4 October 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Joseph Cortese

: Joseph Cortese Date of birth : 22 February 1948

: 22 February 1948 Age : 77 years old (as of 2024)

: 77 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Paterson, New Jersey, United States

Since his role as Officer Rasmussen in American History X, Joe Cortese has continued to act in films and television, taking on several high-profile supporting roles.

He has acted in prominent television projects, including the FX series The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (2017) and The Loudest Voice (2019). His recent work includes the film Here's Yanni!. (2024).

Who turned down American History X?

Director Tony Kaye ultimately turned down the final version of American History X and was involved in a major dispute with the studio and lead actor Edward Norton.

How much weight did Edward Norton gain for American History X?

Edward Norton gained approximately 30 pounds of muscle for his role as Derek Vinyard in American History X.

Why did Tony Kaye not like American History X?

Tony Kaye did not like American History X because the producers allowed star Edward Norton to edit the film, which Kaye felt ruined his vision and turned it into "a performance rather than a great film".

How does Edward Norton feel about American History X?

According to The Guardian, Edward Norton has said he’s proud of American History X and what it achieved, viewing it as a modern tragedy, though he admits he no longer has the same edge to play such a role today.

Since 1998, the cast of American History X has pursued varied paths, with Edward Norton achieving continued acclaim, while co-stars like Edward Furlong and Jennifer Lien stepped away from the spotlight.

